After fellow RB Antonio Gibson fumbled in the first quarter, Robinson stepped in with the first team and made the most of his opportunities. His touchdown run came with the first unit which is a very good sign for the rookie out of Alabama. He also flashed pass-catching potential out of the backfield, showing he can be used as needed this season. Gibson is still likely the lead back in Washington, and J.D. McKissic is an excellent third-down back. If Robinson does carve out the goal line work for the Commanders in 2022, he could be worth a roster spot. As it stands he is a flyer in most formats as a member of a timeshare with Gibson and McKissic.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO