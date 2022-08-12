Read full article on original website
fantasypros.com
Antonio Gibson disappoints in restricted preseason action
Antonio Gibson carried the ball four times for two yards in the Commanders' preseason loss. He also caught one pass for two yards and fumbled in the first quarter. Gibson entered last season with sky-high expectations but failed to deliver, as he finished outside of the RB1 conversation. Among other factors, Gibson's inability to take care of the football was a major concern, he led the league in fumbles amongst non-QBs a year ago. The Commanders brought in Brian Robinson Jr., a third-round rookie out of Alabama, and re-signed J.D. McKissic, Robinson's goal line prowess and McKissic's pass-catching abilities put a serious limit on Gibson's ceiling in 2022. Gibson putting the ball on the ground Saturday, and then being benched until the second-team came in, was also not a very promising sign for the third-year back.
fantasypros.com
Brian Robinson Jr. shines in preseason debut
After fellow RB Antonio Gibson fumbled in the first quarter, Robinson stepped in with the first team and made the most of his opportunities. His touchdown run came with the first unit which is a very good sign for the rookie out of Alabama. He also flashed pass-catching potential out of the backfield, showing he can be used as needed this season. Gibson is still likely the lead back in Washington, and J.D. McKissic is an excellent third-down back. If Robinson does carve out the goal line work for the Commanders in 2022, he could be worth a roster spot. As it stands he is a flyer in most formats as a member of a timeshare with Gibson and McKissic.
fantasypros.com
Sam Howell impresses in first NFL action
Sam Howell completed 9-of-16 pass attempts for 145 yards Saturday and added a pair of fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns as well. Howell, once considered a top prospect, was drafted in the fifth round by the Commanders in April. The UNC product showed his talent today, leading the Commanders on back-to-back scoring drives in the fourth quarter to take the lead late after trailing by 14. His ability to use his legs could be a great asset if he ever sees major playing time in the NFL. He only belongs on rosters in dynasty leagues, specifically Superflex, as it is yet to be seen if he will get a chance during a regular season game.
fantasypros.com
Kenny Pickett sharp on Saturday
Kenny Pickett was sharp in his team's 32-25 preseason win over the Seahawks on Saturday. Pickett completed 13-of-15 passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns while adding three rushes for 16 yards. Fantasy Impact:. Pickett played the entire second half of the game and tossed a game-winning touchdown to Tyler...
fantasypros.com
Zack Moss produces in limited action in Saturday's preseason opener
Zach Moss carried the ball three times for 37 yards while also catching two passes for five yards in the Bills' 27-24 win over the Colts. Moss made the most of the limited snaps he received in the Bills preseason opener, posting an impressive 12.3 yards per carry. The running back has impressed for much of training camp and is worth monitoring as the Bills look to clear up a backfield that left a lot to be desired last season for fantasy managers.
fantasypros.com
Christian Watson activated off PUP list Sunday
According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Green Bay Packers rookie WR Christian Watson was activated off the physically unable to perform list on Sunday and participated in individual drills after missing the start of training camp following offseason knee surgery. (ESPN) Fantasy Impact:. Watson, who was selected with the 34th...
Buccaneers, OLB/DE Carl Nassib agree to one-year deal
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and outside linebacker/defensive end Carl Nassib agreed to terms on a one-year contract. Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and The Athletic on Monday night that the parties agreed to the pact. Nassib was a free agent. Nassib, 29, totaled 21 combined tackles,...
fantasypros.com
8 Late-Round Quarterbacks to Target (2022 Fantasy Football)
It’s important to be flexible as you prepare and complete your fantasy football draft. There are a bevy of fantasy football draft strategies to consider, but flexibility and the ability to take what the draft board gives you is key. It’s good to know of the different strategies so you can keep calm and build a solid roster even as your leaguemates and sniping you and otherwise throwing you curves with their picks.
fantasypros.com
Drake London (Knee) likely out for the week
Falcons' WR Drake London who suffered a knee injury, in Friday's preseason game against Detroit, missed practice Sunday. He is now expected to miss Week 2 of the preseason. (D. Orlando Ledbetter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The injury didn't look bad, and it would be a surprise if it had...
fantasypros.com
Phil Bickford earns win for Dodgers Saturday night
Phil Bickford pitched 1 1/3 innings on Saturday, striking out two, while giving up one hit for zero earned runs as he earned the win for the Dodgers in their 13-3 game against the Royals. Fantasy Impact:. Bickford earned his second win of the season on Saturday night as he...
fantasypros.com
Isiah Kiner-Falefa homers, fuels Yankees victory in Boston Saturday
Kiner-Falefa hit his first home run as a Yankee and was responsible for all three of New York’s runs on Saturday night. IKF tied the game at 2-2 with his two-run home run in the 5th inning before he hit the go-ahead RBI infield single on a safety squeeze in the 9th. He is now slashing .271/.315/.325 with one home run, 36 RBI, 49 runs scored, and 15 stolen bases. The 27-year-old sparked a much needed win for a Yankees team that had lost eight of its last ten games.
MLB・
fantasypros.com
Brevin Jordan has one catch in preseason opener
Jordan had an OK night and suffered from the fact that starting quarterback Davis Mills only played two drives before backup Jeff Driskel was tasked to finish the remainder of the game. He had an unfortunate drop in the fourth quarter where he was also penalized that might have been a huge first down and more if he'd played the ball correctly. Jordan still has the rest of the preseason to break out on a team that lacks many playmakers.
fantasypros.com
Joe Schobert signs with Broncos
The Broncos have signed veteran linebacker Joe Schobert, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The timely signing of Schobert will bring in some much-needed depth at the linebacker position for Denver after they lost Jonas Griffith for 4-to-6 weeks to a dislocated elbow. Schobert, 28, spent last season with the Steelers after a standout start to his career in Cleveland. In a corresponding move Monday, the Broncos also waived offensive lineman Ben Braden.
fantasypros.com
Vinnie Pasquantino homers, collects three hits in win Sunday
Vinnie Pasquantino went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBI, and two runs scored in Kansas City’s 4-0 win against the Dodgers on Sunday. Pasquantino started at first base for the resting Nick Pratto rather than his usual DH position and homered for the fourth time in the last six games. Pasquantino has now hit safely into six straight games and 10 of his 12 games this month. The rookie is 16-for-45 (.356) with four home runs, seven RBI, and seven runs scored in August. Pasquantino is slashing .260/.341/.440 with seven home runs and 15 RBI, 16 runs scored, and 17 walks in 197 plate appearances this season.
fantasypros.com
Carl Nassib signs one-year deal with Tampa Bay
The move lands Nassib back in Tampa Bay with head coach Todd Bowles. The 29-year-old DE played for the Bucs in 2018 and 2019 where he totaled an impressive 12.5 sacks, six of which came in 2019 under Bowles who was the defensive coordinator at the time. He most recently played for the Las Vegas Raiders from 2020 to 2021 but wasn't able to reach the same level of play finishing with only four sacks in his two seasons with the team before they released him in March. While Nassib may not be a cornerstone piece of the Bucs defense in 2022, he does add some depth and familiarity to the unit.
fantasypros.com
Tyler Johnson shines in preseason opener Saturday
Buccaneers WR Tyler Johnson had a great day Saturday, hauling in 6-7 targets for 73 yards in Saturday's 26-24 loss to the Dolphins. Johnson, a former fifth-round pick, has shown flashes during his career in Tampa Bay, but he hasn't yet been able to truly be an asset for the team. That may change in year three, as he is impressing the coaching staff in both practice and now in their lone preseason game. If he keeps playing like this, he will lock down a roster spot, and he could find himself climbing the depth chart for Tampa Bay.
fantasypros.com
Cam Akers dealing with soft tissue injury
According to head coach Sean McVay, Cam Akers is being held out of practice while he deals with a "soft tissue" injury. (Jourdan Rodrigue on Twitter) The Rams are being cautious with the third-year back after he missed almost the entirety of the 2021 season with an Achilles injury. McVay stated Akers would not practice until he could participate fully in a team setting. While this is not a devastating development, it certainly is discouraging for fantasy managers currently drafting him at No. 28, expecting a bounce-back season. The Rams' offense remains enticing, and Akers is still a Tier 2 running back in fantasy; it's just prudent to keep an eye on his progress.
fantasypros.com
Darrell Henderson Jr. not practicing due to soft tissue injury
The announcement came in conjunction with the news that Cam Akers is also dealing with a soft tissue injury. Henderson played 12 games last season in Akers' absence, rushing 149 times for 688 yards and five touchdowns. Jake Funk and rookie Kyren Williams line up in the depth chart behind them. Of the two, Williams is the preferred back in fantasy, though nothing should be decided based on this announcement.
fantasypros.com
Jordan Love delivers mixed results in preseason opener
Jordan Love played the entire first half on Friday night versus the 49ers. He completed 13-for-24 passes for 176 with two touchdowns and three interceptions in the 28-21 loss. Both of his touchdown passes came from 33 yards out, the first to Romeo Doubs on a fourth down play and the second to fellow rookie wideout Danny Davis late in the half.
fantasypros.com
Travis Etienne Jr gets 10 touches against Browns Friday
Travis Etienne Jr ran for 23 yards on nine carries and caught one of three targets for an additional 10 yards in Jacksonville’s 24-13 preseason loss to Cleveland on Friday night. Fantasy Impact:. Etienne only averaged 2.6 ypc but his night was highlighted by a 12-yard scamper and his...
