ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

German ex-leader Schroeder sues to restore official perks

960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N5af9_0hEedkl500
Germany Schroeder FILE -- Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Germany's former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder attend an economic forum in St.Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2012. Former German leader Gerhard Schroeder is suing to restore the perks he enjoyed as ex-chancellor after he was stripped of them by parliament following criticism over his ties with Russia. (AP Photo/Dmitry Lovetsky, pool,file) (Dmitry Lovetsky)

BERLIN — (AP) — Former German leader Gerhard Schroeder is suing to restore the perks he enjoyed as ex-chancellor after he was stripped of them by parliament following criticism over his ties with Russia.

Schroeder, who was chancellor from 1998 to 2005, has long had a close relationship with Russian energy companies and President Vladimir Putin. Those links came under heightened scrutiny following Russia's invasion of Ukraine nearly six months ago.

German news agency dpa quoted Schroeder's lawyer, Michael Nagel, saying Friday that his client had filed a suit with Berlin's administrative court to restore the necessary funding he previously received for his office and staff.

The Bundestag had changed the rules in May to link some privileges former chancellors receive to their actual duties. In their decision, lawmakers didn’t explicitly state Schroeder’s ties to Russia. But Nagel told dpa that the reasons for the change were obvious and wouldn't withstand legal challenge.

Earlier this week, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democratic Party rejected a bid to expel Schroeder, who had refused to distance himself from Putin and recently met with the Russian leader on a visit to Moscow in late July.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Russian Army In 'Panic', Starts 'Mass Deportation' Of Family Members After Successful Ukraine Attack

The families of Russian military personnel are now being deported from the temporarily occupied region of Kherson after a successful counteroffensive from the Ukrainian army, according to Kherson officials. In a Facebook post published Tuesday, the Kherson Oblast State Administration said the Russian military is beginning to "panic" as the...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Olaf Scholz
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin#Moscow#German#Russian#Social Democratic Party#The Associated Press
Washington Examiner

Russia's hidden messages in Alaska air defense zone intrusions

The U.S. military announced late on Tuesday that a Russian surveillance aircraft had intruded into the U.S. air defense identification zone near Alaska on "two separate occasions, over the past two days." An air defense identification zone is an airspace beyond national borders within which entering aircraft are expected to...
ALASKA STATE
CNN

Soldiers fighting Russians have a new weapon. See what it can do

Ukrainian troops are loving their new Polish “Krabs” artillery system - a high-tech GPS-directed artillery system that is more accurate and safer than the old Soviet era kit. CNN’s Nic Robertson joins an artillery battery commander as he calls in fire on Russian positions.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Independent

What happens if Vladimir Putin blocks supplies of Russian gas to Europe this winter?

Even at the height of a particularly sweltering summer, concerns are already growing about how bitter a winter Europe faces if Russian leader Vladimir Putin directs the state-owned energy giant Gazprom to cut off supplies of natural gas in revenge for the sanctions imposed on Moscow over the war in Ukraine.Natural gas accounts for approximately 25 per cent of Europe’s energy consumption and, before the invasion, Russia supplied 40 per cent of it, primarily via its Nord Stream 1 pipeline running under the Baltic Sea to Germany and capable of delivering 55bn cubic metres of gas to the European...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
The Independent

‘I hate Russians’: Moscow anger after Norwegian diplomat ‘filmed in Russophobic rant’

The Kremlin has summoned Norway’s ambassador in Moscow after a Norwegian diplomat was reportedly filmed saying she hated Russians.The move comes days after Russia’s foreign ministry said it was considering how to respond to what it called an “outrageous act of hatred, nationalism and xenophobia”.On Thursday, the ministry said it had taken action because of the “offensive Russophobic comments” allegedly made by Elisabeth Ellingsen, Norway’s consul in Murmansk, a city in northwest Russia.In a video which appeared on Telegram, the diplomat was shown waiting for a room to be cleaned. “I hate Russians…I used to clean rooms, I’m from Scandinavia,”...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Ukraine says it has taken out vital bridge in Kherson region - leaving thousands of Russian troops virtually cut off from their supplies

Ukraine has taken out a vital bridge in the Kherson region and further crippled Russian supply lines, according to officials. For several weeks, Ukraine's military has tried to lay the groundwork for a counter-offensive to reclaim southern Ukraine's Russian-occupied Kherson region, which Russia captured in the early days of the war.
MILITARY
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
7K+
Followers
74K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy