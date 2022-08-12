Read full article on original website
2nd grader spends summer collecting over 60 backpacks with supplies for students in need
SAN ANTONIO – As the new school year start, many students struggle to have all of the school supplies they need. One second grader noticed that and decided to help. With a little bit of community effort and dedication, he collected over 60 backpacks filled with supplies. Stone Oak...
Southwest ISD hosts back-to-school vaccinations event for the community
SAN ANTONIO - Southwest Independent School District is still more than a week away from welcoming students back to the classroom but today, they held a back-to-school event for the community. It was hosted by University Health and District 4. Families who attended were able to get vaccinations as well...
Northside ISD kicks of new school year with annual community block walk
SAN ANTONIO - Monday was the first day back to work for teachers at Northside ISD and to help kick off the new school year, the district held its 10th annual community block walk. About 500 teachers from 6 elementary and middle schools hit the streets to visit families and...
United Way assembles hundreds of school kits for local district teachers & students
SAN ANTONIO - Hundreds of United Way volunteers came together this morning at Medio Creek Elementary School to assemble more than 22 hundred school supply kits. HEB and Dollar General donated 36 pallets of school supplies. The kits will be given out to teachers in the Edgewood and Southwest Independent School Districts Monday (the 15th).
Celebrating Chant at the Moon Day
SAN ANTONIO - August 15 is National Chant at the Moon Day! It's a great excuse to get out of the house and enjoy nature!
Officials say there are still no plans to build Boerne loop amid social media speculation
KENDALL COUNTY, Texas - Despite swirling social media rumors, Kendall County and City of Boerne officials say they are not trying to rekindle the idea of a 26-mile loop surrounding the city to ease traffic woes. It’s been a hot topic for more than 50 years. Back in 2018,...
SAWS to keep Stage 2 water restrictions in place
SAN ANTONIO - The summer drought has put a strain on our water supply and the San Antonio Water System is sending out an update to customers. Watering days will remain in Stage 2 but with stricter enforcement, customers who don't comply will receive a $150 citation for the first offense.
Boeing is hosting job fair, looking to hire more than 200 positions
SAN ANTONIO – Boeing is now hiring and looking for hard-working employees. If you are interested Boeing is hosting a job fair. The event will be at the South Flores Career Center on August 16th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointment is necessary. Boeing is looking to...
Local veteran celebrates his 108th lap around the sun!
SAN ANTONIO - A local veteran is celebrating his 108th birthday Saturday. Fortino Rocha fought in World War 2 and the Korean War. This afternoon, family members and friends came together to celebrate another year around the sun. "We're a grateful he's still alive and 108, hopefully, he will be...
Culebra Road seen as unsafe by more than half the people who drive it: Vision Zero survey
SAN ANTONIO - The 13-mile stretch of Culebra Road from downtown San Antonio to Loop 1604 has been dangerous for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists for years. Vison Zero is making a major push to try and make it safer, recently asking 20,000 people who use the road for feedback on how to make it safer.
Quick-thinking neighbor alerts and saves family members from South Side garage fire
SAN ANTONIO - A family is safe Monday morning after a fire spread inside their South Side garage. Firefighters say it was a quick-thinking neighbor who spotted the fire next door and alerted the neighbor that her home was catching on fire and called 911. The incident happened just before...
Rainy Monday! Expecting an inch of rainfall in some areas
SAN ANTONIO – A tropical low pressure is moving through, providing heavy rain and some flooding in the valley. Areas north into San Antonio will have off-and-on showers. NOTE: Sunday was the first day in 80 consecutive days to not hit 90 degrees. Rain will continue for the first...
Good Samaritans step into traffic and help driver out of vehicle after rollover crash
SAN ANTONIO - It's the good news you hope to hear when you turn on the news. A proud and intense moment was captured on the city's south side. About a dozen strangers came together to rescue a driver Monday morning. The good Samaritans combined their strength and pushed an...
Puppy that was found with her mouth bound shut finds her fur-ever home!
SAN ANTONIO – A happy ending to a tragic story! About a month and a half ago Bonnie Blue Eyes was rescued by the San Antonio Pets Alive after she was left to die outside in the heat with her mouth bound shut. Now the shelter reports that she...
Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible today
SAN ANTONIO - Partly sunny skies. A 20% chance of a few afternoon pop up showers. It will be very isolated, with most locations not seeing any activity. Hot and humid. Highs will be in the upper 90s, with heat index values near 105. FORECAST:. Sunday. All eyes are on...
Police give an update on Kiely Rodni, the missing teen
A 16-year-old teenager is still missing in northern California. Kiely Rodni was last seen at a party one week ago. Authorities say she was near the Prosser family campground when she went missing. Since then, more than 200 volunteers, and dozens of FBI agents have spread out over the entire...
Scattered showers and storms expected Sunday
SAN ANTONIO - Scattered showers will work into the area around the far northern end of a tropical low pressure system moving into Coastal Texas. Rain coverage will be less the further north you are. Heaviest rain south of San Antonio, where some areas may pick up on 1-3 inches of rainfall in extreme southern areas of our DMA. Rain totals under an inch expected further north and around San Antonio. Only a trace for the Hill Country. High temps in the lower to middle 90s. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Where it rains the most, temps may stay in the 80s. Our western areas will see highs around 100 with more sun. Scattered shower activity expected overnight as well, with heaviest activity remaining south.
Night of drinking with friends led to a stabbing in the face
SAN ANTONIO – A night of drinking with friends escalated into a stabbing on the Northeast side of town. Police were dispatched to 1000 Block Gembler Road at around 7: 30 p.m. for reports of a cutting in progress. According to officials, two friends were drinking together at the...
San Antonio police search for suspect in hit-and-run accident that left teen injured
SAN ANTONIO - A teenager is in the hospital and police are investigating a hit-and-run accident. Police say an SUV hit the teen then fled the scene. The incident happened Sunday at the intersection of Kirk Place & Frio City Rd. at around 10:07 p.m. According to police, the 19-year-old...
Rival cartels clash in Mexican border city of Juarez, killing 11
11 people are dead after violence broke out between rival cartels in the Mexican border city of Juarez. Officials said the violence started inside the state prison on Thursday, when member of the Mexicles gang clashed with members of the rival gang Los Chapos. Two inmates were killed and 20...
