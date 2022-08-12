SAN ANTONIO - Scattered showers will work into the area around the far northern end of a tropical low pressure system moving into Coastal Texas. Rain coverage will be less the further north you are. Heaviest rain south of San Antonio, where some areas may pick up on 1-3 inches of rainfall in extreme southern areas of our DMA. Rain totals under an inch expected further north and around San Antonio. Only a trace for the Hill Country. High temps in the lower to middle 90s. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Where it rains the most, temps may stay in the 80s. Our western areas will see highs around 100 with more sun. Scattered shower activity expected overnight as well, with heaviest activity remaining south.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO