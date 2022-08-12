ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Southwest ISD hosts back-to-school vaccinations event for the community

SAN ANTONIO - Southwest Independent School District is still more than a week away from welcoming students back to the classroom but today, they held a back-to-school event for the community. It was hosted by University Health and District 4. Families who attended were able to get vaccinations as well...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

SAWS to keep Stage 2 water restrictions in place

SAN ANTONIO - The summer drought has put a strain on our water supply and the San Antonio Water System is sending out an update to customers. Watering days will remain in Stage 2 but with stricter enforcement, customers who don't comply will receive a $150 citation for the first offense.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Local veteran celebrates his 108th lap around the sun!

SAN ANTONIO - A local veteran is celebrating his 108th birthday Saturday. Fortino Rocha fought in World War 2 and the Korean War. This afternoon, family members and friends came together to celebrate another year around the sun. "We're a grateful he's still alive and 108, hopefully, he will be...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Rainy Monday! Expecting an inch of rainfall in some areas

SAN ANTONIO – A tropical low pressure is moving through, providing heavy rain and some flooding in the valley. Areas north into San Antonio will have off-and-on showers. NOTE: Sunday was the first day in 80 consecutive days to not hit 90 degrees. Rain will continue for the first...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible today

SAN ANTONIO - Partly sunny skies. A 20% chance of a few afternoon pop up showers. It will be very isolated, with most locations not seeing any activity. Hot and humid. Highs will be in the upper 90s, with heat index values near 105. FORECAST:. Sunday. All eyes are on...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Police give an update on Kiely Rodni, the missing teen

A 16-year-old teenager is still missing in northern California. Kiely Rodni was last seen at a party one week ago. Authorities say she was near the Prosser family campground when she went missing. Since then, more than 200 volunteers, and dozens of FBI agents have spread out over the entire...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Scattered showers and storms expected Sunday

SAN ANTONIO - Scattered showers will work into the area around the far northern end of a tropical low pressure system moving into Coastal Texas. Rain coverage will be less the further north you are. Heaviest rain south of San Antonio, where some areas may pick up on 1-3 inches of rainfall in extreme southern areas of our DMA. Rain totals under an inch expected further north and around San Antonio. Only a trace for the Hill Country. High temps in the lower to middle 90s. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Where it rains the most, temps may stay in the 80s. Our western areas will see highs around 100 with more sun. Scattered shower activity expected overnight as well, with heaviest activity remaining south.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Night of drinking with friends led to a stabbing in the face

SAN ANTONIO – A night of drinking with friends escalated into a stabbing on the Northeast side of town. Police were dispatched to 1000 Block Gembler Road at around 7: 30 p.m. for reports of a cutting in progress. According to officials, two friends were drinking together at the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Rival cartels clash in Mexican border city of Juarez, killing 11

11 people are dead after violence broke out between rival cartels in the Mexican border city of Juarez. Officials said the violence started inside the state prison on Thursday, when member of the Mexicles gang clashed with members of the rival gang Los Chapos. Two inmates were killed and 20...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

