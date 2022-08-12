Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Back-to-Back: Empire repeat as NAL champions
A day before the NAL championship game, Albany Empire head coach Tom Menas said, "We're going to win." Carolina Cobras head coach Josh Resignalo said, "We're the better team." Saturday night, only one of them could be proven right in the NAL Championship.
Albany Capital Center welcomes 16th North East Open Tournament
The North East Open, a martial arts competition unique to the Capital Region, was back in full form Saturday morning, as the event returned to the Capital Center for its 16th year of competition.
8 horse deaths associated with Saratoga Race Course
In total, eight horses have passed away at the Saratoga Race Course this year, with five deaths in the past two weeks.
collinsvillepress.com
Albany sweeps Terryville to win Northeast World Series title
WATERBURY, Aug. 14, 2022 – Pitching carried the day Sunday at the Albany Athletics won their first AABC Northeast World Series championship since 2016 with a sweep of the Terryville Black Sox at Municipal Stadium. The Athletics forced a decisive game for the championship with a 3-1 win in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
collinsvillepress.com
Terryville earns spot in Northeast World Series final against Albany
TORRINGTON, August 13, 2022 – The Terryville Black Sox fought through adversity to win their first two games in the AABC Stan Musial Northeast World Series. Then, the Black Sox took charge and beat defending champion Braintree (Mass.) White Sox, 5-2 on Saturday afternoon to earn a spot in Sunday’s championship round. Justin McCullough had a two-run home run in the first inning to spark the Black Sox.
Win Tickets to Wiz Khalifa at SPAC!
Here is your chance to win your way to SPAC to see Wiz Khalifa!. Wiz Khalifa will be at SPAC with Logic on Tuesday August 23, 2022. Tickets are on sale now, but you've got a chance to win them from us today at the Palace Theater Block Party in Albany !
Music lineup announced for Albany’s PearlPalooza
Albany's PearlPalooza is set to return for its 13th year on September 17 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on North Pearl Street. The event made its official in-person return in 2021 after it was held virtually in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gilded Age Wraps in Albany -See Stunning Pics from Week Long Film Shoot!
I live in Albany near its historic Washington Park, and despite some of the mild inconveniences that come along with city-living, I really do love the area. Entire neighborhoods are lined with old brownstones that feature plaques with historical data showing when they were built, and who first lived there.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Luke Bryan Takes Advantage of SPAC Stop, Visits Downtown Saratoga: Where Was He?
During previous visits to SPAC, Luke Bryan has been known to get out and about in Saratoga Springs. His latest visit was no different!. One of the things I love about Luke Bryan, and really all of our Country favorites, is even though he is a superstar - he is super approachable and friendly, will always take time to talk with fans, and still loves to get out and about just like anyone else when it comes to the cities and towns he visits on tour.
Water Closes Popular Colonie Center Store! When Will They Reopen?
Have you ever accidentally spilled a drink on a book? It’s a situation with a very low chance of recovery. When I was a kid, I spilled a Sprite on a Pokémon book my parents checked out from the library. It was a paperback. I remember it swelling up three times its normal size and never returning to its original state. The library, probably needless to say, did not accept it back.
Cadets graduate from Albany PD summer program
The Albany Police Department held a graduation ceremony on Thursday for the 12 participants of the Summer Youth Employment Program.
iheart.com
No Injuries After Actress and Horse Accident on Set of Gilded Age in Albany
The Gilded Age has been in the area filming season 2 around Troy, Albany and Cohoes. Yesterday on set in Albany there was an incident that luckily wasn't worse than it was. It happened when a horse stepped on the actresses dress causing her to trip and end up underneath the horse. The photos from the event are incredible. And luckily, she nor the horse were injured. Check out the Times Union photo here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Schenectady woman makes Ms. Wheelchair America contest
The 51st annual Ms. Wheelchair America National Competition will be held in Grand Rapids, Michigan from Aug. 13-21, at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel. Representing New York will be Schenectady native, Heather Horwedel.
Maria College graduates inaugural master class
The initial master class of Maria College walked across the Sisters of Mercy Convent Chapel stage on Sunday. The 17 graduates represent Maria's first Master of Science in Occupational Therapy (MSOT) group.
Look inside the Abandoned Kenwood Convent in Albany, New York
Built in the mid 1800's, the Kenwood Convent is a series of historic buildings that sit on over 75 acres off Southern Boulevard in Albany, New York. It was also home to the Doane Stuart School until it relocated to Rensselaer County in 2009. The property has been entangled in legal battles for since the current owner filed for bankruptcy in early 2022. The property was most recently listed for sale $45 million.
Proctors announces new batch of shows, on-sale dates
Proctors Theatre in Schenectady has announced a new batch of shows and the on-sale ticket dates. These include shows about science, conspiracy, comedy, and a few for the kids.
Eat at Lobster Food Trucks Of “Shark Tank” TV Fame In Capital Region This Weekend
If you are feeling a little landlocked this weekend, you can get a taste of the coast in several Capital Region towns. I will admit that we do have some really good seafood restaurants here in the Capital Region. But sometimes when it comes to certain dishes, you just want to go to the most qualified experts. For example, you would not look anywhere outside of the state of New York for a great slice of pizza, right? You would go to the best of the best right here in the Capital Region and Upstate New York.
WNYT
State police play kickball with Schenectady community
SCHENECTADY – Members of the recruitment team at State Police Troop G Headquarters got in a little kickball on Thursday. Law enforcement partners were also there. It took place at Bellevue Park. Their Facebook post says all those who played not only got in some kickball fun, but got...
12 Albany people aided by Red Cross after fire
An early-morning Saturday fire on Spring Street in Albany left 12 people in distress and the American Red Cross says that it gave the individuals immediate aid.
nippertown.com
Music Haven to Host “Summer of Soul Fest”, August 20
SCHENECTADY – Unlike any other event on the summer landscape of outdoor concerts and festivals comes Music Haven’s Summer of Soul Fest, which will be crowned by a free screening of Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson’s Oscar, Grammy and multi-independent award-winning film, Summer of Soul. The music documentary examines the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival that took place on six Sundays between June 29 and August 24 at Mount Morris Park (now Marcus Garvey Park) in Harlem. Using professional footage of the festival that was filmed as it happened, stock news footage, and modern-day interviews with attendees, musicians, and other commentators to provide historical background and social context. Despite its large attendance and performers such as Stevie Wonder, Mahalia Jackson, Nina Simone, The 5th Dimension, The Staple Singers, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Mavis Staples, Blinky Williams, Sly and the Family Stone, and The Chambers Brothers, the festival is much less well-known in the 21st century than is Woodstock (which took place on the same weekend as one of the days of the Harlem Cultural Festival), and the filmmakers investigate this, among other topics.
Comments / 1