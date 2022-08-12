Read full article on original website
Schenectady PD: Man stabbed with sword-like weapon
The Schenectady Police Department was called to a home on Daggett Terrace at about 5:45 p.m. Saturday, after hearing of a possible stabbing.
Traffic stop ends in felony charges for Troy man
An early-morning traffic stop on Sunday led to felony charges for a Troy man after officers allegedly found an illegal gun on him.
NYSP: Albany man arrested with stolen license plates
An Albany man has been arrested for allegedly having stolen license plates. The New York State Police said Shawn Brown, 24, was arrested on August 11.
WRGB
Two plead guilty to charges in fatal 2021 Motel 6 shooting
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Two men involved in the fatal shooting of another man on Curry Road back in 2021, have faced a judge. 25 year old Paul Streeks of Schenectady pled guilty to manslaughter in Albany County Court on August 15th. 46 year old Kenneth Spencer pleaded guilty...
Victim identified in fatal Wilton motorcycle crash
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office has named the victim of a fatal motorcycle in Wilton on August 12. The motorcyclist has been identified as Jeffrey Leighton, 31, of Gansevoort.
Gloversville Police call off search for missing man
Clayton R. Miller, a 41-year-old man, was last seen by family members on Saturday, Aug. 13, in Gloversville.
WRGB
Motorcyclist dies in crash involving other vehicle in Wilton
WILTON, NY (WRGB) — According to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office, a Gansevoort man has died after a Friday morning crash. On Sunday, the sheriff's office confirmed the motorcyclist as 31-year-old Jeffrey Leighton. Back on August 12th, just before 9:00 AM, Leighton was involved in a crash with another...
WRGB
Man arrested accused of using fake identification during two traffic stops
TROY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man was arrested, charged with criminal impersonation and other charges, accused of giving State Police a forged out of state driver license to avoid a ticket. State Police say 27-year-old Christopher Turner was the operator following two incidents where he was stopped by...
WNYT
Gansevoort man killed in Wilton motorcycle crash
The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a man. The accident happened Friday morning on Route 9 in Wilton. The sheriff’s office identified the man killed on Monday. They say he was 31-year-old Jeffrey Leighton of Gansevoort. Leighton collided with a car, according...
Two plead guilty for 2021 death at Colonie Motel 6
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two men involved in the shooting death of 20-year-old Xiaa Price last May at the Motel 6 in Colonie pleaded guilty Monday morning to separate charges. 25-year-old Paul Streeks and 46-year-old Kenneth Spencer took plea deals to be convicted on lesser charges in connection with Price’s death. Streeks appeared in the […]
newportdispatch.com
Windham County Sheriff’s cruiser involved in rollover crash
DUMMERSTON —A Windham County Sheriff’s cruiser was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash today. The incident took place at the intersection of Upper Dummerston Road and Route 30 in Dummerston. Deputy Justin Abualjadail was responding to a motor vehicle crash when he lost control of the vehicle and...
Guilderland Police Arrest 3 Accused of Stealing! Are These Items Yours?
Do you live or work in the Sand Lake area of Guilderland? Are you missing anything? Power tools, generator, ATV?. On Tuesday August 9th, there was a report of equipment stolen from a construction site in Guilderland. Soon after officers started their investigation it appears that many items had been stolen in addition to those reported. If you have been missing anything, police may have located your property. Here's what was taken and who is suspected of the crimes.
WNYT
Police search for suspect who crashed after Troy, Watervliet chase
Police are looking for a suspect who crashed in the area of 16th Street in Watervliet. Police tell NewsChannel 13 officers in Troy were pursuing a stolen vehicle into Watervliet when the crash happened. The suspect then ran away. NewsChannel 13 is told several agencies are searching for this suspect...
Mom Nabbed For DWI Leandra's Law After Crash On Thruway In Newburgh, Police Say
A mother from the region is facing charges after allegedly driving drunk and crashing on the New York Thruway with her two young children in the car, state police said. Troopers in Orange County were called at around 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, with reports of a single car crash with property damage on I-87 in the town of Newburgh.
Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Wilton
A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Wilton Friday morning. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said they are not releasing the victim's identity until the next of kin is notified.
Greenwich man charged for false crime report
State Police arrested Kenneth Straight on Thursday for a false crime report that he made back in March. He is being charged with three misdemeanors.
3 arrested after NYSP find stolen equipment in Sand Lake
Three people have been arrested for allegedly stealing construction equipment and other items. New York State Police said they found the stolen equipment on a property in Sand Lake and are looking for the owners of the other items that appear to be stolen.
Albany man allegedly hands police fake ID
An Albany man, who has allegedly given police a forged license several times to get out of tickets, was nabbed for the same crime on Monday.
New York police increase patrols to target speeders
The campaign is aimed at preventing avoidable crashes caused by unsafe speed.
Police: Flushing man drowns in Lake Taghkanic
After a four-hour search on Lake Taghkanic Saturday, first responders found a Flushing man dead.
