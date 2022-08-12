ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sand Lake, NY

WRGB

Two plead guilty to charges in fatal 2021 Motel 6 shooting

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Two men involved in the fatal shooting of another man on Curry Road back in 2021, have faced a judge. 25 year old Paul Streeks of Schenectady pled guilty to manslaughter in Albany County Court on August 15th. 46 year old Kenneth Spencer pleaded guilty...
SCHENECTADY, NY
Sand Lake, NY
Guilderland, NY
WRGB

Motorcyclist dies in crash involving other vehicle in Wilton

WILTON, NY (WRGB) — According to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office, a Gansevoort man has died after a Friday morning crash. On Sunday, the sheriff's office confirmed the motorcyclist as 31-year-old Jeffrey Leighton. Back on August 12th, just before 9:00 AM, Leighton was involved in a crash with another...
WILTON, NY
WRGB

Man arrested accused of using fake identification during two traffic stops

TROY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man was arrested, charged with criminal impersonation and other charges, accused of giving State Police a forged out of state driver license to avoid a ticket. State Police say 27-year-old Christopher Turner was the operator following two incidents where he was stopped by...
TROY, NY
WNYT

NEWS10 ABC

newportdispatch.com

Windham County Sheriff’s cruiser involved in rollover crash

DUMMERSTON —A Windham County Sheriff’s cruiser was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash today. The incident took place at the intersection of Upper Dummerston Road and Route 30 in Dummerston. Deputy Justin Abualjadail was responding to a motor vehicle crash when he lost control of the vehicle and...
WINDHAM COUNTY, VT
Hot 99.1

Guilderland Police Arrest 3 Accused of Stealing! Are These Items Yours?

Do you live or work in the Sand Lake area of Guilderland? Are you missing anything? Power tools, generator, ATV?. On Tuesday August 9th, there was a report of equipment stolen from a construction site in Guilderland. Soon after officers started their investigation it appears that many items had been stolen in addition to those reported. If you have been missing anything, police may have located your property. Here's what was taken and who is suspected of the crimes.
GUILDERLAND, NY
WNYT

Police search for suspect who crashed after Troy, Watervliet chase

Police are looking for a suspect who crashed in the area of 16th Street in Watervliet. Police tell NewsChannel 13 officers in Troy were pursuing a stolen vehicle into Watervliet when the crash happened. The suspect then ran away. NewsChannel 13 is told several agencies are searching for this suspect...
NEWS10 ABC

