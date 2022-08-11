ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B Shows Off Her Natural Hair On TikTok And Our Girl Has Inchessssss

By Samjah Iman
 4 days ago

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty


What wig?! Cardi B took a break from the wigs and sew-ins to reveal her natural tresses on TikTok , and her hair is literally sweeping her derriere.
@iamcardib

I beem using secret vegetable water on my hair….can you guess which vegetable is it? …heres a clue,I did a tutorial on it about 6 years ago

♬ 3 Little Pigs and The Big Bad Wolf – Jools TV

Cardi B’s natural hair will shock you. To the tunes of “3 Little Pigs and The Big Bad Wolf” by Jools TV, the rapper showed off her natural, voluptuous mane in a white crop top, black athletic shorts, and designer slides. She does a subtle twirl so that you can see the front, side, and back of her bushy hair, then she shakes it. The video cuts to the “Up” artist in a white lace-up top and white joggers showcasing a fresh silk press with a side part.

To show off her new ‘do, Cardi runs her claw-like, pink nails over her jet-black hair. She turns around and gathers her hair up in her hands to reveal that there were no tracks in sight. The Grammy award-winner captioned her TikTok video, “I beem using secret vegetable water on my hair….can you guess which vegetable is it? …heres a clue,I did a tutorial on it about 6 years ago.” Of course, her comments went crazy with answers, but the main ingredient that kept popping up was avocado. One follower pleaded with the rapper to cash in on her hair secret.

“She definitely should start her own hair company called Barty growth .” wrote the user. And we agree. Cardi, please let the world in on your haircare routine because your natural hair is banging!

Comments / 0

