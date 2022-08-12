ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
biztoc.com

Tesla, Amazon Are in Line for a Tax Hit From Inflation Reduction Act

The $750 billion Inflation Reduction Act was approved in the House on Friday. It now goes to President Joseph Biden for his signature. The legislation aims to cut healthcare costs and fight climate change. Some major companies, including Tesla and Amazon com, are likely to face higher tax bills under the bill.
INCOME TAX
biztoc.com

How Your Carbon Footprint And Your Carbon Wallet Are Really Going To Work In The Dystopian World That WEF Has Planned?

How Your Carbon Footprint And Your Carbon Wallet Are Really Going To Work In The Dystopian World That WEF Has Planned?. Let me introduce you to Barbara Baarsma. Barbara is the CEO of Rabo Carbon Bank. Yes, you read that right. Not Rabo Bank but Rabo Carbon Bank. In this 53 second video interview below she is advocating for a "Personal Carbon Wallet". That may not seem like a big deal but when you hear what she has to say you should be concerned, very concerned in fact.
ENVIRONMENT
biztoc.com

Porsche signs 25-year solar energy deal

Apparently, solar power is hot right now. Porsche said Monday that it plans to build and operate a solar power microgrid at its U.S. headquarters in Atlanta, reducing its annual carbon emissions by 3.2 million pounds. The news came days after Ford announced what it called the largest-ever renewable energy purchase from a utility in […]
ATLANTA, GA
biztoc.com

Huawei Says Profit Plunged 52% in First Half on Weak Demand

A weak economy, Covid disruptions and supply chain challenges hammered the company's sales while increased investment in new technologies was an additional drag. The post Huawei Says Profit Plunged 52% in First Half on Weak Demand appeared first on Asia Financial.
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

American workforce down, Tesla milestone and more: Monday's 5 things to know

AMERICAN WORKFORCE: The number of workers in the U.S. has continued to shrink as businesses struggle to find employees for their openings. "The hope for many to achieve a soft landing is that you meet in the middle, with demand cooling off and labor supply picking up, and we reach a much healthier equilibrium between the two," Michael Pugliese, an economist at Wells Fargo, told the Wall Street Journal Sunday. "But if labor supply flatlines or keeps falling, you need to bring demand down even more in order to cool off wage growth."
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Joining China’s SMIC Was Foolish: Taiwan Chip Veteran

SMIC got hit with US sanctions three days after he joined the company, and the Chinese government did not trust him due to his Taiwanese-US citizenship, Chiang said. The post Joining China’s SMIC Was Foolish: Taiwan Chip Veteran – SCMP appeared first on Asia Financial.
ECONOMY
biztoc.com

Inflation, explained: Why prices keep going up and who's to blame

Inflation occurs when the average price of virtuallyeverythingconsumers buy goes up. Food, houses, cars, clothes, toys, etc. To afford those necessities, wages have to rise, too. It's not always a bad thing. It can be a good thing. In the past 40 years or so, we've been living in an...
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

When food shortages bite: what to eat and drink in the age of empty shelves

Weather, war and energy prices have put supplies under severe pressure. From British rhubarb to DIY dairy, here are some simple alternatives that could fill the gaps. I have known about the frailty of the UK’s supply chains for a long time – I first wrote about the problem over a decade ago, and I too survived the great loo roll shortage of 2020. But this spring, I couldn’t get hold of any lettuce – hardly a crisis, except I was writing a book about salad. It wasn’t just one shop – because of strikes in Spain, fuel costs and the weather, none of the supermarkets had any.It’s not just lettuce: thanks to a combination of war, weather, and rising energy and feed prices, the UK could see less of everything from mustard to coffee, wine to risotto rice. When you’re used to being able to buy anything you like, it’s a shock to be reminded just how global this island’s food supply really is.We produce a lot of food here: the UK is close to self-sufficient in grains such as barley and oats – although 2020 was a bad year for wheat – but the global grain shortage caused by the war in Ukraine still has knock-ons for us, ratcheting up feed and fuel prices, and making it harder to produce dairy, eggs and meat.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
biztoc.com

War & World Economy Spark Mass Tech Layoffs

According to insider information, Snapchat parent company Snap plans to lay off a number of its employees due to a less than promising business outlook as The Verge reports. But, as Statista's Florian Zandt notes, while the scope of layoffs is not yet clear, this announcement makes the corporation another one in a long line of tech firms and startups countering rising inflation and a domestic development bordering on a recession by reducing their workforce.
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Mr."Big Short" Issues a Dire Warning About the Economy

The main financial indices closed on Friday August 12 for a fourth consecutive week in the green. The S&P 500, the benchmark index, rose 134.96 points, or 3.3% for the week. Michael Burry chose as "Cassandra B.C" as a handle in the microblogging website Twitter. This suggests that it does not bother him to be often against the general trend.
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Boom Time Over": Rolex Prices Crash In China

China's second-hand luxury goods market crashed in the last two months amid economic turmoil that has curbed discretionary spending among wealthy folks. Financial Times said prices for some of the most popular brands of luxury watches and designer handbags (such as Rolex watches and Hermès bags) on secondary markets have plunged between 20% to 50% since Shanghai imposed strict Covid lockdowns earlier this year.
ECONOMY
biztoc.com

BMO downgrades Dollar General, says discount chain has fully priced in recession fears

BMO Capital Markets downgrades shares of Dollar General to market perform from outperform. Analyst Kelly Bania: "We believe valuation is close to peak levels on recessionary comps" Investors have piled into Dollar General this year as they monitored mounting inflationary pressures that would spur consumers to trade down. Dollar General...
MARKETS
biztoc.com

Elon Musk sells another 7.92 million shares of Tesla stock

The S&P 500 traded higher for the fourth consecutive week as investors got some more good news on the inflation front. The U.S. Labor Department reported the consumer price index gained 8.5% in July, below economist estimates of 8.7%. June's CPI growth was the highest inflation reading since November 1981.
STOCKS

