Monroe Township, NJ

Penn. worker with cancer wrongfully fired over COVID risk, says EEOC

Gas Field Specialists of Potter County, Pennsylvania, must pay $184,000. "Employers have an obligation to make personnel decisions without regard to employees’ medical history,” wrote Philadelphia District Regional Attorney Debra M. Lawrence. “The unlawful employment practices, in this case, are unacceptable in our nation’s workplaces.”. Marlin...
POTTER COUNTY, PA

