Energy Industry

Navy Times

In think tank’s Taiwan war game, US beats China at high cost

WASHINGTON – In a pessimistic, but realistic, 2026 war game scenario, a combined sabotage and information operation campaign helped Chinese military forces land on the shores of Taiwan. The United States, caught off guard due to another global crisis, must rapidly respond. In this near future, the United States...
The Associated Press

US, Indonesia, Australia hold drills amid China concerns

BATURAJA, Indonesia (AP) — Soldiers from the U.S., Indonesia and Australia joined a live-fire drill on Friday, part of annual joint combat exercises on Sumatra island amid growing Chinese maritime activity in the Indo-Pacific region. A total of more than 5,000 personnel from the U.S., Indonesia, Australia, Japan and...
Washington Examiner

America can no longer afford our comforting lies about Taiwan

“When I was a little girl," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in Japan last week, “I was told when at the beach that if I dug a hole deep enough, we would reach China. So we’ve always felt a connection there.”. The speaker was sadly misinformed. If Pelosi...
nationalinterest.org

Explosions at Crimean Air Base Did More Damage Than Russia Claimed

Kremlin officials have insisted that a strike against Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, would trigger swift and massive retaliation. Satellite images released on Thursday suggest the damage from the blasts at a Russian air base in Crimea is worse than initially claimed by Russian authorities. The two photos provided...
nationalinterest.org

Not Just Taiwan: India Could Be China’s Next Target

India alone must manage to stand its ground against Chinese aggression. China’s fulminations against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan are being choreographed as military activism that won’t culminate in any full-blown conflict with the U.S.-led Western powers. But it is not just Taiwan that needs...
nationalinterest.org

Who Needs Air Superiority? U.S. GMLRS Are Pounding Russia in Ukraine

Ukraine’s use of precision-guided, land-fired rockets appears to be a key reason why Russia is making little to no progress in the eastern part of the country. Ukraine’s use of precision-guided, land-fired rockets appears to be a key reason why Russia is making little to no progress in the eastern part of the country.
biztoc.com

Porsche signs 25-year solar energy deal

Apparently, solar power is hot right now. Porsche said Monday that it plans to build and operate a solar power microgrid at its U.S. headquarters in Atlanta, reducing its annual carbon emissions by 3.2 million pounds. The news came days after Ford announced what it called the largest-ever renewable energy purchase from a utility in […]
biztoc.com

Joining China’s SMIC Was Foolish: Taiwan Chip Veteran

SMIC got hit with US sanctions three days after he joined the company, and the Chinese government did not trust him due to his Taiwanese-US citizenship, Chiang said. The post Joining China’s SMIC Was Foolish: Taiwan Chip Veteran – SCMP appeared first on Asia Financial.
nationalinterest.org

Dangerous Duo: China’s H-20 and H-6 Bombers Are Preparing to Target Taiwan

While waiting for large numbers of its emerging H-20 bomber to arrive, China has been consistently upgrading its legacy Xian H-6 bomber. China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) recently flew the newest variant of its large, non-stealthy H-6 bomber over Taiwan in an effort to demonstrate resolve, lethality, and readiness to attack.
rigzone.com

88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement

'Resources of this magnitude present our shareholders with significant upside potential and opportunity'. — 88 Energy Limited has reported a maiden, independently certified prospective resource estimate of 1.03 billion barrels of oil - on a gross mean, unrisked basis - for the Project Icewine East development, which the business holds a 75 percent net working interest in.
