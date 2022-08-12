Read full article on original website
You have 10,000 in capital, what are you going to do with it to make it grow?
You have 10,000 in capital, what are you going to do with it to make it grow? I’d like to hear what all the investors out there would do with this small amount. My mind goes to stocks but with how the market is right now, maybe that’s not best option? Long term plan would be to have it grow into an amount enough for a down payment on a property.
Tesla, Amazon Are in Line for a Tax Hit From Inflation Reduction Act
The $750 billion Inflation Reduction Act was approved in the House on Friday. It now goes to President Joseph Biden for his signature. The legislation aims to cut healthcare costs and fight climate change. Some major companies, including Tesla and Amazon com, are likely to face higher tax bills under the bill.
American workforce down, Tesla milestone and more: Monday's 5 things to know
AMERICAN WORKFORCE: The number of workers in the U.S. has continued to shrink as businesses struggle to find employees for their openings. "The hope for many to achieve a soft landing is that you meet in the middle, with demand cooling off and labor supply picking up, and we reach a much healthier equilibrium between the two," Michael Pugliese, an economist at Wells Fargo, told the Wall Street Journal Sunday. "But if labor supply flatlines or keeps falling, you need to bring demand down even more in order to cool off wage growth."
Delayed raises and renovations: Small businesses face new uncertainties
Small businesses are being barraged by diverging economic messages that have many wondering what to do next. The U.S. economy shrank for a second quarter in a row, reviving fears that the country might be entering a recession.
6 expert Costco tips to score the best deals
Costco is a true haven for savvy shoppers, with exclusive member savings available on everything from groceries to outdoor furniture. While you can score deals simply by perusing the aisles, there are some tactics you can utilize to save even more on your next Costco trip. Check Out: 7 Walmart...
