Economy

biztoc.com

Elon Musk sells another 7.92 million shares of Tesla stock

The S&P 500 traded higher for the fourth consecutive week as investors got some more good news on the inflation front. The U.S. Labor Department reported the consumer price index gained 8.5% in July, below economist estimates of 8.7%. June's CPI growth was the highest inflation reading since November 1981.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Buffett’s firm buys more Apple, Amazon while betting on oil

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company bet more on high-tech darling Apple and e-commerce giant Amazon during the second quarter, while also investing billions in old-school oil producers Occidental Petroleum and Chevron. Berkshire Hathaway detailed all its second-quarter investments Monday in a new filing with the Securities...
OMAHA, NE
biztoc.com

You have 10,000 in capital, what are you going to do with it to make it grow?

You have 10,000 in capital, what are you going to do with it to make it grow? I’d like to hear what all the investors out there would do with this small amount. My mind goes to stocks but with how the market is right now, maybe that’s not best option? Long term plan would be to have it grow into an amount enough for a down payment on a property.
MARKETS
Sourcing Journal

Why Brands Need to Take Ownership of This $82 Billion Opportunity

If fashion firms are still sleeping on peer-to-peer resale, it might be time to wake up. Consumers are increasingly clamoring for brand-owned resale, according to a new study, published Monday, by resale-as-a-service platform Recurate in partnership with social impact agency BBMG. Of the roughly 11,000 adults they polled from a dozen different markets worldwide, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States, nearly three-quarters (74 percent) said they engaged in clothing recommerce on some level. While industry types tend to think of sustainability initiatives as either costly or difficult to scale, offering a peer-to-peer platform is a “relatively...
BEAUTY & FASHION
biztoc.com

Tesla, Amazon Are in Line for a Tax Hit From Inflation Reduction Act

The $750 billion Inflation Reduction Act was approved in the House on Friday. It now goes to President Joseph Biden for his signature. The legislation aims to cut healthcare costs and fight climate change. Some major companies, including Tesla and Amazon com, are likely to face higher tax bills under the bill.
INCOME TAX
biztoc.com

Huawei Says Profit Plunged 52% in First Half on Weak Demand

A weak economy, Covid disruptions and supply chain challenges hammered the company's sales while increased investment in new technologies was an additional drag. The post Huawei Says Profit Plunged 52% in First Half on Weak Demand appeared first on Asia Financial.
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Gold price down 1% even as New York Fed's Empire State Survey drops to -31.3

Gold price down 1% even as New York Fed's Empire State Survey drops to -31.3 in August. The regional central bank said that its Empire State manufacturing survey's general business conditions index fell sharply to a reading of - 31.3. The gold market is starting the week with sharp losses and significantly weaker regional manufacturing data.
MARKETS
biztoc.com

Porsche signs 25-year solar energy deal

Apparently, solar power is hot right now. Porsche said Monday that it plans to build and operate a solar power microgrid at its U.S. headquarters in Atlanta, reducing its annual carbon emissions by 3.2 million pounds. The news came days after Ford announced what it called the largest-ever renewable energy purchase from a utility in […]
ATLANTA, GA
biztoc.com

American workforce down, Tesla milestone and more: Monday's 5 things to know

AMERICAN WORKFORCE: The number of workers in the U.S. has continued to shrink as businesses struggle to find employees for their openings. "The hope for many to achieve a soft landing is that you meet in the middle, with demand cooling off and labor supply picking up, and we reach a much healthier equilibrium between the two," Michael Pugliese, an economist at Wells Fargo, told the Wall Street Journal Sunday. "But if labor supply flatlines or keeps falling, you need to bring demand down even more in order to cool off wage growth."
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Homebuilders say U.S. is in a 'housing recession' as sentiment turns negative

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index dropped 6 points in August to 49. Anything below 50 is considered negative. This marks the eighth straight decline in the index. "Tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve and persistently elevated construction costs have brought on a housing recession," said NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz.
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Retirement: How To Save A Million And Live Off Dividends

Summary If you're in your 40s or older and haven't done retirement planning, there's no better time to do this than now. In fact, it's never too early. We demonstrate how to plan, save, and grow the capital for a couple in their mid-40s and plans to retire at 62. We present multiple simulations to show how anyone could grow modest savings into a significant sum that can last them for a lifetime. Lastly, we provide a simplified model portfolio to grow the capital safely at a 10% rate or more while at the same time preserving the capital to a large extent. Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at High Income DIY Portfolios. Learn More »
PERSONAL FINANCE
biztoc.com

Bitcoin Is Here To Stay

The world’s largest Investment manager BlackRock announced yesterday that they are launched a private trust offering US-based institutional clients exposure to spot Bitcoin. BlackRock said, "despite the steep downturn in the digital asset market, we are still seeing substantial interest from some institutional clients in how to efficiently and cost-effectively access these assets"
MARKETS
biztoc.com

Oil Prices Fall As Demand Concerns Persist

Crude prices fell on Friday morning, erasing some gains as traders remain cautious to go long on crude again. This week has been quite tumultuous in the oil markets, starting off with a pervasive feeling of demand gloom yet recording a weekly gain. One of the most interesting developments has been the increasingly diverging worldview of OPEC and the IEA.
TRAFFIC
biztoc.com

Mr."Big Short" Issues a Dire Warning About the Economy

The main financial indices closed on Friday August 12 for a fourth consecutive week in the green. The S&P 500, the benchmark index, rose 134.96 points, or 3.3% for the week. Michael Burry chose as "Cassandra B.C" as a handle in the microblogging website Twitter. This suggests that it does not bother him to be often against the general trend.
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Boom Time Over": Rolex Prices Crash In China

China's second-hand luxury goods market crashed in the last two months amid economic turmoil that has curbed discretionary spending among wealthy folks. Financial Times said prices for some of the most popular brands of luxury watches and designer handbags (such as Rolex watches and Hermès bags) on secondary markets have plunged between 20% to 50% since Shanghai imposed strict Covid lockdowns earlier this year.
ECONOMY
biztoc.com

War & World Economy Spark Mass Tech Layoffs

According to insider information, Snapchat parent company Snap plans to lay off a number of its employees due to a less than promising business outlook as The Verge reports. But, as Statista's Florian Zandt notes, while the scope of layoffs is not yet clear, this announcement makes the corporation another one in a long line of tech firms and startups countering rising inflation and a domestic development bordering on a recession by reducing their workforce.
BUSINESS

