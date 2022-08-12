ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The stock market has been under a lot...
Motley Fool

Should Dividend Investors Add This Stock to Their Portfolios?

Abbott surpassed the analyst consensus for sales and earnings in the second quarter. The company's dividend is positioned to grow in the years ahead. The stock's valuation is less than the medical devices industry average. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
tipranks.com

‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market.
Motley Fool

4 Stocks Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying

Since becoming Berkshire Hathaway CEO in 1965, Buffett has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a scorching average annual return of 20.1%. In recent quarters, Warren Buffett has been aggressively deploying his company's cash into these four stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off

After a brutal start to the year, the stock market has entered rally mode. Yet, the market has still left plenty of stocks at attractive levels. Wayfair and Domino’s Pizza both offer good value to investors now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
TheStreet

Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...

The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
biztoc.com

You have 10,000 in capital, what are you going to do with it to make it grow?

You have 10,000 in capital, what are you going to do with it to make it grow? I’d like to hear what all the investors out there would do with this small amount. My mind goes to stocks but with how the market is right now, maybe that’s not best option? Long term plan would be to have it grow into an amount enough for a down payment on a property.
Sourcing Journal

Why Brands Need to Take Ownership of This $82 Billion Opportunity

If fashion firms are still sleeping on peer-to-peer resale, it might be time to wake up. Consumers are increasingly clamoring for brand-owned resale, according to a new study, published Monday, by resale-as-a-service platform Recurate in partnership with social impact agency BBMG. Of the roughly 11,000 adults they polled from a dozen different markets worldwide, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States, nearly three-quarters (74 percent) said they engaged in clothing recommerce on some level. While industry types tend to think of sustainability initiatives as either costly or difficult to scale, offering a peer-to-peer platform is a “relatively...
biztoc.com

Social Security recipients to see huge rise in monthly benefits

Cost-of-living adjustment is designed to offset soaring inflation. The average retiree who receives $1,656 a month would get an extra $159 in each payment. COLA helps people on fixed Social Security benefits afford to pay for groceries, clothing, and other staples when inflation suddenly drives up prices. If inflation should...
InvestorPlace

7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns

Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
