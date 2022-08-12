A Marquette teen was arrested on multiple requested charges after an alleged incident at his former girlfriend's residence in southern Saline County late Sunday morning. A 15-year-old girl was home in the 11000 block of S. Burma Road when she heard what she initially thought was her father working on the house, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. Instead, it was a 17-year-old Marquette boy with whom she used have a relationship.

SALINE COUNTY, KS ・ 6 HOURS AGO