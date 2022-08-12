ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno County, KS

KSN News

Buckling concrete blocks off street NE of Wichita

BEL AIRE, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the City of Bel Aire, due to concrete buckling on East 53rd St N, it has been blocked off from N Pebblecreek St to N Cypress Dr. According to the City, “The concrete has buckled about 12 inches.” The City is asking residents to avoid the area. The […]
BEL AIRE, KS
KSN News

One dead, two injured in Great Bend UTV crash

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — A man is dead, and two others have been injured in a UTV crash Saturday, August 13. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), at 9 p.m., 42-year-old Bryan Kramer of Great Bend was driving a 2022 Razr UTV Polaris eastbound on Dike Road when he struck a tree. He […]
GREAT BEND, KS
Local
Kansas Government
County
Reno County, KS
Government
adastraradio.com

Hutchinson, Area Fire Crews Respond to Multiple Fires Thursday

HUTCHINSON – Sparks from a piece of farm machinery is being blamed for a Thursday afternoon fire that burned about 80 acres in southeast Reno County and forced closure of a five-mile segment of K-14 highway. According to Reno County Emergency Management, Reno-Kingman Joint Fire District 1 was called...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hays Post

Police: Flock system helped in capture of 2 Kan. murder suspects

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal weekend shooting were able to quickly take two suspects in custody by using information they received from a unique camera security system. Just after 1:30a.m. Sunday, police working part-time in the Old Town area of Wichita heard several gunshots just north of...
WICHITA, KS
adastraradio.com

One Fatally Injured after Vehicle Catches Fire North of Cheney Lake

RENO COUNTY – One person is dead and another injured after a car that got stuck in a ditch caught fire Friday afternoon just north of Cheney Lake. Reno County Sheriff’s Captain Levi Blumanhourst said deputies were called to the area of the 2000 block of Eat Parallel Road just before 2:30 p.m. for the report of a vehicle driving in and out of the ditch.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

One dead, two hurt in Barton County UTV crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is dead and two others were hospitalized with potentially serious injuries following a Utility Terrain Vehicle crash in Barton County Saturday night. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the Polaris RZR UTV struck a tree in the 3000 Block of Dike Rd on the South...
KWCH.com

One killed in SE Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 8:45 a.m. Police say a 40-year old man is dead in Monday morning’s shooting. The victim was hospitalized in critical condition and died at the hospital. Police say two black male suspects in dark clothing fled from the area, driving southbound in a nearby...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Saturday night UTV crash in Great Bend leaves one dead

A Lawrence man faces between 14 and 54 years in prison after a Douglas Co. jury convicted him of the rape of a then-17-year-old girl from Wichita. The NHRA is used to bringing big crowds to Topeka, and city leaders hope this year is no different. The three day event welcomes thousands of guests from out of town boosting Topeka’s economic growth.
GREAT BEND, KS
KSN News

One dead in car explosion near Cheney Reservoir

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — One person has been reported dead after a crash occurred in Reno County on Friday afternoon. A news release from the Reno County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of E. Parallel Rd. for a vehicle that was driving in and out of the ditch. As […]
RENO COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Driver strikes people, building following disturbance at Club Rodeo

The officer shot and killed 37-year-old Jason Williams following a standoff and incident in which Williams killed his mother-in-law and shot his estranged wife. Citing the district should focus on unity and academics, the Derby School Board voted down a proposed strategic plan Monday night. 1 killed in Reno County...
DERBY, KS
KSN News

One man killed in Old Town shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man in his twenties is dead, after a shooting in Old Town early Sunday morning. Wichita police got a call of shots fired around 1:30 a.m. just north of Mosley and East Douglas. When officers got to the scene, they found a man in his twenties who had been shot. […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Victim identified, 2 arrested in deadly Old Town shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The victim has been identified in the early Sunday deadly Old Town shooting, and two suspects have been arrested. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), the victim has been identified as 22-year-old Deandre Greenley, of Wichita. Wichita police say each suspect, 21-year-old Christopher Dyas and 24-year-old Saquorea Sweeney, both of […]
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Marquette boy arrested after alleged incident at former girlfriend's home

A Marquette teen was arrested on multiple requested charges after an alleged incident at his former girlfriend's residence in southern Saline County late Sunday morning. A 15-year-old girl was home in the 11000 block of S. Burma Road when she heard what she initially thought was her father working on the house, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. Instead, it was a 17-year-old Marquette boy with whom she used have a relationship.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Derby mourns loss of coach Jeremy Molloy

The officer shot and killed 37-year-old Jason Williams following a standoff and incident in which Williams killed his mother-in-law and shot his estranged wife. The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said the incident started with some sort of fight between the driver and a woman in the parking lot. Derby school...
DERBY, KS
Hutch Post

Woman from Newton hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

HASKELL COUNTY—Two Kansas women were injured in an accident Thursday in Haskell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Philip L. Johnson, of Wichita, was westbound on U.S. 56 and failed to stop at the stop sign at U.S. 83. The vehicle struck the rear...
NEWTON, KS
