Elizabeth Warren warns that the US will suffer a devastating recession if the Fed doesn't ease rate hikes
The Fed's aggressive rate-hike cycle risks pushing the US economy into a recession, Senator Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday. Before the Fed's latest increase, she told CNBC the fast pace of tightening won't control some of the factors contributing to elevated inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday raised rates...
Fed set to impose another big rate hike to fight inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Conflicting signs about the health of the U.S. economy have thrust the Federal Reserve into a difficult spot. With inflation raging at a four-decade high, the job market strong and consumer spending still solid, the Fed is under pressure to raise interest rates aggressively. But other signs suggest the economy is slowing and might even have shrunk in the first half of the year. Such evidence would typically lead the Fed to stop raising rates — or even cut them. For now, though, the Fed is focused squarely on its inflation fight, and this week it’s set to announce another hefty hike in its benchmark interest rate. Together with its previous rate increases, the Fed’s moves will make borrowing costlier for individuals and companies and likely weaken the economy over time.
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says inflation ‘will be sticky’ and utters the words nobody wants to hear: ‘Entrenched’ and ‘broad-based’
Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz, during a Bloomberg Television interview at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore, November 2018. Inflation has become the most pressing issue facing the U.S. economy in 2022, and even with recent signs that it could be slowing, economists worry that the effects will last.
CNBC
Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise
The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
Don't expect the stock market to rally even as gas prices fall and inflation cools, Goldman Sachs says
Falling gas prices mean inflation is set to cool considerably over the coming months, according to Goldman Sachs. Analysts expect lower gas prices to shave at least one percentage point off of headline CPI. But the stock market has limited upside as the Fed is unlikely to tolerate easing financial...
As Fed warns of turbulence ahead, markets remove their seat belts
WASHINGTON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve's hawkish message on inflation registered quickly in U.S. housing markets this summer as mortgage rates shot up and home sales slowed.
biztoc.com
China Unexpectedly Cuts Rates As Terrible Econ Data Confirms "Alarming" Slowdown, Yields Plunge
China Unexpectedly Cuts Rates As Terrible Econ Data Confirms "Alarming" Slowdown, Yields Plunge. Has Beijing finally realized it will need to step in aggressively if it wants to avoid an economic collapse?. Moments ago, and just days after the release of China's dismal woeful new credit data, the National Bureau...
US stock futures slip and oil prices drop after data shows China's economy is slowing sharply
US stock futures slipped and oil prices slid Monday after data showed China's economy is slowing sharply. China's central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates in a sign that growth is faring worse than policymakers expected. US bond yields and the dollar index rose as investors moved toward assets seen as...
US News and World Report
Fed to Raise Interest Rates to 4% Next Year, Evans Says
(Reuters) -Wednesday's consumer price index report showing U.S. inflation didn't accelerate in July was the first "positive" reading on price pressures since the Federal Reserve began tightening policy, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, even as he signaled he believes the Fed has plenty more work to do. With consumer...
FOXBusiness
Fed likely to continue with rapid interest rate hikes despite inflation respite
The rapid pace of inflation eased in July for the first time in months, but the slowdown in price gains is likely not enough for the Federal Reserve to take its foot off the brakes as it tries to cool the U.S. economy and tame rising costs. The Labor Department...
Argentina hikes interest rates to 69.5% as inflation hits 20-year high
Argentina's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 950 basis points on Thursday as the country struggles to keep a lid on spiraling inflation that rose to a 20-year high of 71%, according to new data.
Gold falls as the dollar rallies on China's weak economic data and unexpected rate cut
The price of gold dropped as much as 1.6% Monday while the dollar climbed amid downbeat economic data from China. The key metal had notched four consecutive weeks of gains before the decline. In a surprise move, Beijing slashed interest rates as the nation's economic activity continues to fall short...
Dollar drops on cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data
NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The dollar fell broadly on Wednesday following a cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation report for July that raised expectations of a less aggressive interest rate hike cycle than previously anticipated from the Federal Reserve.
biztoc.com
Social Security recipients to see huge rise in monthly benefits
Cost-of-living adjustment is designed to offset soaring inflation. The average retiree who receives $1,656 a month would get an extra $159 in each payment. COLA helps people on fixed Social Security benefits afford to pay for groceries, clothing, and other staples when inflation suddenly drives up prices. If inflation should...
US stock futures rise but bonds slip as the Fed says it's set on more rate hikes despite cooling inflation
US futures picked up Friday but bonds slipped as investors weighed up the Fed's response to cooling inflation. US inflation cooled in July but Fed officials have said it's still too high and that they'll hike rates further. The yield on the 2-year US Treasury note ticked higher in a...
Markets are signaling an easing cycle has already started with the Fed now behind the curve on inflation, says a Wall Street chief strategist
Investors should worry less about what the Fed will do because it's now behind the curve on the inflation slowdown, said Jim Paulsen. Markets are signaling an easing cycle has already started, the Leuthold Group's chief investment strategist told Bloomberg TV. "I don't really care what the Fed is going...
S&P 500, Nasdaq Trading Higher As Stocks Continue Rally Amid Inflation Bill Passage
The S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Industrials are each trading about 1% higher on Monday morning, as stocks look to continue their hot streak. As it stands right now, the S&P is up more than 6% in the last month, while the Nasdaq is up nearly 9%, giving some investors confidence that the bottom is in.
CNBC
Gold inches lower on rate hike expectations by Federal Reserve
Gold prices edged lower on Thursday, weighed down by prospects of more rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve even as data pointed to signs of inflation peaking. Spot gold fell 0.38% to $1,785.3892 per ounce. U.S. gold futures settled down 0.66% at $1,801.8. "Gold's been lingering near the key...
Analysis-Fed faces balance sheet dilemma as U.S. economy slows
NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - With the recent slowdown in inflation, the Federal Reserve is faced with a conundrum ahead of a plan next month to double the rate at which it is shrinking its massive $8.9 trillion balance sheet.
CNBC
Goldman sees a 'feasible but difficult path' for the Fed to defeat inflation without a recession
The Fed's path to bringing down inflation while keeping the economy from a downturn is still open but getting narrower, according to Goldman Sachs. The biggest problem remains stubbornly high inflation, against which the Fed has "shown little convincing progress so far," the firm said. Former New York Fed President...
