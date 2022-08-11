ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBKO

KYTC releases traffic impact report through Aug. 19

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for through August 19 are listed below. All work is subject to change. Interstate 65. A rehabilitation and resurfacing project on I-65 from mile point 0.0 to 14 continues. Motorists should expect the...
WBKO

4-year-old boy’s lemonade stand raises money for EKY

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a tale as old as time, when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. That’s exactly what Lane Howard did on Saturday. Lane’s mother, Ashley Howard, says this isn’t his first lemonade stand. “We started last year just for fun, just...
WBKO

Couple’s dogs chew up their winning lottery ticket

(Gray News) - An Oregon couple sent lottery officials a torn-up ticket after their dogs chewed it up. They wanted to check if it was a winner just for fun, and it turned out it was. Nathan and Rachael Lamet sent in the damaged lottery ticket with a picture of...
