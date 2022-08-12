ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Big Plays Jumpstart Devils In Jamboree

By By J.D. VAUGHN Assistant Sports Editor
 4 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY — Adjatay Dabbs had waited long enough to make a big play.

Between a groin injury and COVID, Dabbs had to miss multiple scrimmages over the summer.

But in Greeneville’s final tuneup before the regular season, Dabbs impressed spectators at Carson-Newman’s Burke-Tarr Stadium on the first play. After catching a short pass from Brady Quillen, Dabbs maneuvered his way through the Clinton defense for a 46-yard gain to jumpstart the second period of Thursday’s jamboree.

“It really hurt me to not be out there with my guys,” Dabbs said. “Now that I’m back, I’m just happy to be back out here.

“I’m just enjoying every moment of it. When you live in a small town like (Greeneville), when you’re a kid, that’s what you want, just your senior year. I’m going to enjoy every single game, every single second of it.”

Greeneville’s senior wide receiver, currently uncommitted but weighing his college options, set up the Greene Devils’ first of two touchdowns in a 13-7 win.

And Greeneville’s backfield appears to have a frontrunner. Damien Short carried five times for 24 yards on the Devils’ opening possession, his longest run covering 10 yards.

“He ran the football really hard tonight,” Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen said. “Defenses aren’t going to want to tackle him over and over on Friday nights.”

Quillen went 2 yards on a quarterback sneak for the touchdown and a 6-0 lead. He finished 2-of-4 passing for 47 yards.

Corbin Cannon entered at quarterback on Greeneville’s second possession, and he didn’t stay on the field long. On his first play behind center, Cannon hit Mason Laws deep in stride for a 56-yard touchdown to make it 13-0.

Clinton did score on its next drive but couldn’t do much else against the Greeneville defense, as the second units played for most of the second 12-minute period.

“I thought we got some good pressure up front … that’s what I wanted to see defensively,” Spradlen said. “They hit us on a couple of rolls, and we got a silly penalty that gave them good field position. We can’t do stuff like that.”

UP NEXT

Greeneville hosts Knoxville Central on Aug. 19 to begin its 2022 campaign.

