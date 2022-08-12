ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments

Apache girl
3d ago

A simple to grow, marijuana plant that produces THC is a better medicine for headache, glaucoma, anxiety, depression, minor to moderate pain, seizures, nausea, enable an appetite for those taking cymotheripy for cancer. There goes the need for most of the drugs . Those drugs also have a lot of side effects to them. Munchies is the side effect of THC. Rid this country of pharmaceutical control. Blood pressure medicine, insaline, heart medicine are needed and the cost is through the roof.

29
SickOfStupid
3d ago

Pharma is threatening members of congress if they vote for the insulin cap. This is the America that Republicans want. We're not a free country if corporations are dictating our law makers. Ronald Reagan made it legal for corporations to buy our politicians, calling it "free speech". America is an ogilarchy.

19
Barbara Reynolds
3d ago

How about congress removed any of the big pharma lobbyists putting pressure on them. Don't allow them access to anyone in Congress

14
