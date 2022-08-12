A simple to grow, marijuana plant that produces THC is a better medicine for headache, glaucoma, anxiety, depression, minor to moderate pain, seizures, nausea, enable an appetite for those taking cymotheripy for cancer. There goes the need for most of the drugs . Those drugs also have a lot of side effects to them. Munchies is the side effect of THC. Rid this country of pharmaceutical control. Blood pressure medicine, insaline, heart medicine are needed and the cost is through the roof.
Pharma is threatening members of congress if they vote for the insulin cap. This is the America that Republicans want. We're not a free country if corporations are dictating our law makers. Ronald Reagan made it legal for corporations to buy our politicians, calling it "free speech". America is an ogilarchy.
How about congress removed any of the big pharma lobbyists putting pressure on them. Don't allow them access to anyone in Congress
Related
Mark Cuban’s pharmacy startup is actually making drugs less expensive. It's still working on solving the real problem
Republicans vote against insulin bill as price soars, dismaying diabetics
Medicare Upgrades On Tap For Retirees As House Takes Up Massive Inflation Act
A doctor says a patient saved over $1,000 a month by ordering prescriptions through Mark Cuban’s online pharmacy
RELATED PEOPLE
Inflation Reduction Act contains ‘unprecedented’ health care provisions
Fauci has a stark warning for you: Get those COVID vaccines and boosters now, or you’re ‘going to get into trouble’
67 members of Congress have violated a law designed to prevent insider trading and stop conflicts-of-interest
Kyrsten Sinema reportedly wants to block Democrats from narrowing the carried interest loophole benefiting rich investors
IN THIS ARTICLE
Seniors Could Be Getting a Grocery Stimulus Check
Here’s How Soon Grocery Prices Could Go Down, According to Experts
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
Haven't Had COVID Yet? Wanna Bet?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nancy Pelosi's husband just dumped his NVIDIA stock right before Congress is set to pass the 'CHIPS-plus' bill
Bank of America: Prepare For The Worst
Biden admin: Medical marijuana users shouldn’t have 2A rights; are ‘dangerous criminals’
Biden tests positive for Covid again, will restart isolation despite no new symptoms
Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins
What's the Lowest Your Social Security Increase Will Likely Be?
Maxine Waters Says She May Not Vote for 'Shameful' Inflation Reduction Act, Citing Lack of Housing Spending
Will there be a new stimulus check for summer 2022? Three scenarios when you may get it
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 36