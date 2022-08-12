Aug. 12 Community News

Email announcements to community@reflector.com.

Nature Saturdays

The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences at Contentnea Creek, 949 Contentnea Lane, Grifton, hosts Nature Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. The park’s trails and play areas are open for visitors to explore. Visit atimeforscience.org.

Farmville auditions

Farmville Community Arts Council will host auditions for the second annual Farmville Ghost Walk from 6-9 p.m. today-Sunday at Paramount Theatre, 3723 N. Main St. Volunteers are needed to act as ghosts, storytellers and tour guides. For more information, call Kevin Lee at 327-9668.

VFW Bingo

Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its Bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.

Food distributions

St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. Call 325-4162.

The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2000 Forest Hill Circle, will distribute bags of fresh produce and baked goods along with bags of nonperishable food at 9 a.m. Saturday. Call 752-6154.

Back-to-school giveaway

Generation Y Center will hold a back-to-school giveaway for school-age youth and teens from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the ENC Training Center, 101 W. 14th St. Visit sites.google.com/view/geny-backtoschool to register or call 347-2155.

Comic Con

The sixth annual Greenville Comic Con will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The event will include comics, artists, cosplay, collectibles, a costume contest, vendors and a chance to see favorite characters. Admission is $7 for adults, $3 for ages 4 to 12 and free for ages three and younger. Visit www.greenvillenccomiccon.com.

Pitt Democrats

The Pitt County Democratic Party will host its monthly County Executive Committee Meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Alice Keene Center, 4561 County Home Road. Guests will include Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Ervin IV and Court of Appeals Judge Lucy Inman, also a candidate for the Supreme Court. All Democrats living in Pitt County are welcome.

398th Engineers

A breakfast meeting for former members of the 398th Engineer-Supply Company of Greenville will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Golden Corral, 504 SW Greenville Blvd. Contact Frank Meeks at 252-258-5330 or meeksfd@gmail.com if you can attend.

Power Lunch

The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its August power luncheon from 11:30 a.m to 1 p.m on Tuesday at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Speaker Phil Kirk, longtime political insider, former president of N.C. Citizens for Business and Industry and the former chairman of the State Board of Education will give the presentation, The Ten Governors I Have Known. Cost is $25 for members and $35 for non-members. To register, visit www.greenvillenc.org/events/august-power-luncheon-2022.

Watermelon Festival

The Winterville Watermelon Festival will be held from Aug. 25-28 at Winterville Recreation Park, 332 Sylvania St. The event will include food, entertainment, carnival rides, contests and vendors. The Watermelon Jam, featuring Jameson Rodgers with performances by Cooper Greer and Kylie Morgan, will be 6-11 p.m. Aug. 27. Tickets are $15-$25. Visit watermelonfestival.com.

