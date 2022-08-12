ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phl17.com

This is how we roll: Millennium Skate World Edition.

Camden, New Jersey is home to one of the most popular inline roller skating rinks in the Delaware Valley; Millennium Skate World. Located two minutes from the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, Millennium serves as a space for family and friends to hang out and “come and get their roll on.”
CAMDEN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

PHOTOS from 3rd Annual HEART Festival in New Brunswick

(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- The 3rd Annual New Brunswick HEART Festival took place on Saturday, August 13, 2022. The event was presented by State Theatre New Jersey, New Brunswick Cultural Center, New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC), and AboveArtStudios and hosted by New Jersey Radio Hall of Famer Bert Baron and Founder of TSO Productions, Sharon Gordon. The family-friendly festival celebrates the arts each year and includes live music and dance performances, dance classes, craft vendors, and more. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Gunfire at MusikFest in Bethlehem Prompts Festival Shutdown

Apparent gunfire sent a crowd of festival goers running at MusikFest in Bethlehem Saturday night, prompting authorities to shut down the area. At least one gunshot was heard near Main and Lehigh Streets minutes before the beloved Lehigh Valley festival wrapped on its penultimate night, NBC10’s Randy Gyllenhaal reported.
BETHLEHEM, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Trenton, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Trenton, NJ
City
Hamilton Township, NJ
trentondaily.com

Council for the Humanities Grant to Support Upcoming State Museum Project

The New Jersey State Museum Foundation is the recipient of grant funding from the New Jersey Council for the Humanities (NJCH) to support a component of the exhibition “History Beneath Your Feet: Archaeology in the Capital City,” which will explore the social, cultural and environmental evolution of Trenton through archaeological artifacts.
TRENTON, NJ
trentondaily.com

East Trenton Collaborative Provides Free Flowers

On Wednesday, a table filled with flowers was set up outside the East Trenton Collaborative (ETC) headquarters at 601 North Clinton Avenue as Trenton residents designed and received free bouquets. The Bouquet Bar At the Center was created for residents to come to the ETC’s headquarters. At the center handing...
TRENTON, NJ
Community News

Fallen tree causes damage to Old Barracks Museum

The Old Barracks Museum in downtown Trenton was struck by a large falling tree on Thursday, Aug. 11. The accident has resulted in several broken windows, roof damage, and mangled gutters. Barracks officials say the staff is working with the State of New Jersey for emergency building stabilization and are...
TRENTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skate Parks#For The Summer#Skateboards#Montgomery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
Daily Voice

Girl Ejected From Minivan On Garden State Parkway, Driver ID'd

A 14-year-old girl was ejected from a minivan on the Garden State Parkway this weekend, authorities said. Melande Alexis-Joseph, 51, of Maplewood was heading south in a Toyota Sienna when the van struck a guardrail on the right, ejecting the girl around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 in Kenilworth, New Jersey Sate Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Another town is gearing up for N.J. legal weed sales

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. A South Jersey town is gearing up for adult recreational marijuana sales by approving its first medical...
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Michaels to open another N.J. store later in 2022

Arts and crafts retailer Michaels is readying to open another New Jersey store. Michaels is opening its first Sussex County store this year, according to the New Jersey Herald. The new 13,366-square-foot store will be located at 21 Hampton House Rd. in Newton’s Hampton Plaza. It is replacing a...
NEWTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy