Alabama cities—Anniston, Decatur/Hartselle, Florence and Mobile—each made Kiplinger’s 2022 list of 25 Cheapest Cities to Live in the US. Founded in 1920, Kiplinger is a leading publisher of business forecasts and personal finance advice. The company is best known for the popular weekly publication, The Kiplinger Letter.

