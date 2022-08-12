Read full article on original website
KOCO
Popular Oklahoma City restaurant closing its doors after 45 years
OKLAHOMA CITY — A popular Oklahoma City restaurant is closing its doors after serving the community for four decades. Ingrid's posted on social media that it's closing its kitchen after 45 years. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closing of Ingrid’s Kitchen. Thank you to...
KOCO
Fire destroys iconic Midwest City restaurant
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A restaurant fire in Midwest City left a local staple destroyed. The owner is reeling and the community is reacting to the loss. Chequers has been around since 1987. The current owner has owned the building since 2000. With such a longstanding reputation, the community feels for Chequers.
New Schlotzsky’s to host grand opening in Mustang
Residents in Mustang will soon have a new place to enjoy a quick bite to eat.
yukonprogressnews.com
Connie Holmes Vculek
Connie Holmes Vculek passed away in her home on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the age of 88. She was born on August 18, 1933, in Hennessey, Oklahoma, to Herbert and Frances (Scott) Holmes. On May 23, 1951, Connie married Stanley Vculek in Hennessey, Oklahoma, and together they had three...
clearpublicist.com
Regional entrepreneur opens salon for children in Norman | Information
Norman entrepreneur Kyle Allison and his wife, Amanda, have opened a area for children to get haircuts in a enjoyable atmosphere just in time for the return to university. Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids, 3451 36th Ave. NW, opened in Norman final week, with a ribbon reducing Thursday. The company...
yukonprogressnews.com
New playground refreshes Yukon neighborhood school
A new playground is attracting attention – and children – at a Yukon neighborhood school. New play equipment and artificial turf have been installed at Ranchwood Elementary School, 607 Annawood. Ranchwood’s playground was worn and sorely needed to be replaced. “We are so excited for our Ranchwood...
OKCFD: 1 Injured Following Structure Fire In SE OKC
One person was injured in a structure fire Sunday morning in southeast Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma City Fire Department confirms. At 5 a.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire near Southeast 89th and Santa Fe. Firefighters said a two story metal shop with an RV parked next to it and...
News On 6
City Of Edmond Hosting Neighbors Night Out Next Month
Each neighborhood in Edmond will be holding a block party on September 13. The event will run from 6 to 8 p.m. The Edmond fire and police departments are offering to come by the different block parties. Each neighborhood is in charge of planning and promoting their own event. For...
Volunteers prepare for another Ebenezer Helping Hand Giveaway
"We can't continue to just have church inside our four walls,” Byrd said. “We have to come outside and minister to the community."
Wrong-way driver hits Hiland Dairy truck
Drivers were met with a slowdown along a busy roadway on Monday morning.
Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!
Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
news9.com
Yukon Grass Fire Extinguished By Fire Crews, No Homes Damaged
Oklahoma City firefighters say no homes were damaged when a grass fire sparked Saturday afternoon near Northwest 10th and Czech Hall Road. Crews say it burned 20 to 30 acres and threatened a neighborhood at one point. The flames are now contained.
KOCO
OKC to draw water from Lake Canton to increase water levels at Lake Hefner
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City officials announced Thursday that utility officials are working to draw water from Lake Canton because water levels at Lake Hefner are low. The water from northwestern Oklahoma is needed to help increase water levels at Lake Hefner, according to a news release. Lake Hefner serves as a primary drinking water source for Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City churches team up for Household Goods Giveaway
An Oklahoma City church is once again working to help families in need across the city.
KOCO
Frustration as drought forces OKC to take water from Canton Lake
OKLAHOMA CITY — The drought that began in June isn’t just impacting ponds – now, it’s taking a toll on Oklahoma’s reservoirs. At Lake Hefner, it’s apparent how far the water has fallen – four feet, and it’s dropping a foot a week. The Oklahoma City Water Utilities Trust believes now is the time to take action.
oklahomatoday.com
Snibbles Goat Sausage and More in Spencer has the meats all wrapped up.
Whereas most people have no desire to see behind the scenes of how sausage gets made, James W. Johnson not only wanted to see how it was done but to create his own savory blends. “This hobby became a habit,” Johnson says. “This one became a small business, and it...
KFOR
OKCPD Officer saves kitten, decides to take it home
Oklahoma City police officer saves kitten and decides to take it home. The kitten was saved after hanging underneath a vehicle, and Officer Deloera immediately asked if she could take it home. She claimed she had been looking for a kitten just like this one, so it was meant to be, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department social media post.
OKCPD: Mother arrested after children found unresponsive in hot car parked at Walmart
The Oklahoma City Police Department says a metro mother was arrested on 2 charges of child neglect Sunday afternoon after her children were found unconscious in the backseat of a hot car parked at a local Walmart.
kosu.org
Hot air balloons take flight over Oklahoma for FireLake Fireflight Balloon Festival's fifth year
“The Vice-Chairwoman, Mrs. Capps, always had a vision to bring a big family-friendly event here to Citizen Potawatomi Nation,” said Kelley Francen, who has served on the committee for this festival since it began. “She's always been fascinated with hot air balloons. And so the idea was kind of: hey, let's have a hot air balloon festival here.”
anadisgoi.com
Cherokee Nation to host at-large meeting in Oklahoma City
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., First Lady January Hoskin, Deputy Chief Bryan Warner, At-large Council of the Cherokee Nation members Julia Coates and Johnny Kidwell, and other special guests will hold a community gathering for Cherokee Nation citizens living in the metro Oklahoma City area on August 13.
