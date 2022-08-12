ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yukon, OK

KOCO

Fire destroys iconic Midwest City restaurant

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A restaurant fire in Midwest City left a local staple destroyed. The owner is reeling and the community is reacting to the loss. Chequers has been around since 1987. The current owner has owned the building since 2000. With such a longstanding reputation, the community feels for Chequers.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Connie Holmes Vculek

Connie Holmes Vculek passed away in her home on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the age of 88. She was born on August 18, 1933, in Hennessey, Oklahoma, to Herbert and Frances (Scott) Holmes. On May 23, 1951, Connie married Stanley Vculek in Hennessey, Oklahoma, and together they had three...
YUKON, OK
clearpublicist.com

Regional entrepreneur opens salon for children in Norman | Information

Norman entrepreneur Kyle Allison and his wife, Amanda, have opened a area for children to get haircuts in a enjoyable atmosphere just in time for the return to university. Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids, 3451 36th Ave. NW, opened in Norman final week, with a ribbon reducing Thursday. The company...
NORMAN, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

New playground refreshes Yukon neighborhood school

A new playground is attracting attention – and children – at a Yukon neighborhood school. New play equipment and artificial turf have been installed at Ranchwood Elementary School, 607 Annawood. Ranchwood’s playground was worn and sorely needed to be replaced. “We are so excited for our Ranchwood...
YUKON, OK
News On 6

City Of Edmond Hosting Neighbors Night Out Next Month

Each neighborhood in Edmond will be holding a block party on September 13. The event will run from 6 to 8 p.m. The Edmond fire and police departments are offering to come by the different block parties. Each neighborhood is in charge of planning and promoting their own event. For...
EDMOND, OK
Z94

Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!

Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
TULSA, OK
KOCO

OKC to draw water from Lake Canton to increase water levels at Lake Hefner

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City officials announced Thursday that utility officials are working to draw water from Lake Canton because water levels at Lake Hefner are low. The water from northwestern Oklahoma is needed to help increase water levels at Lake Hefner, according to a news release. Lake Hefner serves as a primary drinking water source for Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Frustration as drought forces OKC to take water from Canton Lake

OKLAHOMA CITY — The drought that began in June isn’t just impacting ponds – now, it’s taking a toll on Oklahoma’s reservoirs. At Lake Hefner, it’s apparent how far the water has fallen – four feet, and it’s dropping a foot a week. The Oklahoma City Water Utilities Trust believes now is the time to take action.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

OKCPD Officer saves kitten, decides to take it home

Oklahoma City police officer saves kitten and decides to take it home. The kitten was saved after hanging underneath a vehicle, and Officer Deloera immediately asked if she could take it home. She claimed she had been looking for a kitten just like this one, so it was meant to be, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department social media post.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
anadisgoi.com

Cherokee Nation to host at-large meeting in Oklahoma City

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., First Lady January Hoskin, Deputy Chief Bryan Warner, At-large Council of the Cherokee Nation members Julia Coates and Johnny Kidwell, and other special guests will hold a community gathering for Cherokee Nation citizens living in the metro Oklahoma City area on August 13.
TAHLEQUAH, OK

