Prattville, AL

WSFA

Crash at intersection of U.S. 80, AL 126 closes lanes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County caused lane closures Tuesday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to ALEA, the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S 80 and Alabama 126. Additional details about the crash have not been released. Not...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Empty house catches fire on Marshall Street

Earlier this morning, the Alexander City Fire Department responded to a fire on Marshall Street after receiving reports of smoke billowing out of a residential home. The fire occurred around 9 a.m. Wednesday with police and firefighters arriving on the scene minutes later. Smoke could be seen rising from the structure, which prompted firefighters to climb the home with a ladder and search for the cause of the flame.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
CBS 42

1 killed in attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The second suspect is now in custody. ORIGINAL: Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning near Cheaha State Park. According to officers, the shooting was a result of an attempted robbery. The victim of the robbery was shot and killed on a National Forest […]
CLAY COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Mayor, Other City Officials Announce “Week of Action” Against Violent Crime

The mayor’s initiative is apart of a national effort coordinated by the Democratic Mayors Association, encouraging mayors to fight back against crime and gun violence. Mayors across the country have been on the front lines of the national gun violence epidemic supporting community-based violence intervention programs. Officials emphasized the need for community involvement to combat crime, but they also express the need for laws to change and some that need to be created in the state. This week the city will hold a number of events that will get the community involved with reducing the rate of violent crimes throughout Montgomery.
MONTGOMERY, AL
tallasseetribune.com

Taco Bell open for business

Taco Bell is now taking orders. Taco Bell franchisee Tacala Companies opened the new location Monday in Tallassee. It is the first location of Taco Bell in Tallassee and was celebrated with a ribbon cutting with Tallassee Mayor Sarah Hill in attendance. “Tacala is excited to open its first Taco...
TALLASSEE, AL
selmasun.com

Montgomery police looking for suspect of strong arm robbery

The Montgomery Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying the suspect of a strong arm robbery that occurred at a business. According to a post on Central Alabama Crimestoppers, the suspect walked into the business at the 3600 block of Eastern Boulevard on Monday, Aug. 8 at 3:27 p.m. and stole property.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

3 found dead in Montgomery residential area

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after three people were found dead in a residential area Saturday morning. According to MPD, officers were called to the 3700 block of Pelzer Avenue, between Coliseum Boulevard and Dalraida Road, around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said two men and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene.
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

Clanton Police searching for man with warrants who fled away from scene

CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Clanton Police are searching for a man who fled away from officers on foot Saturday afternoon. According to CPD, officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle on Samaria Road around 4:30 p.m. The driver was arrested, however the passenger, David Christopher Mctigue fled away from the scene. Mctigue also known […]
CLANTON, AL
alabamanews.net

Three People Found Dead at Montgomery Home

Montgomery Police say two men and a woman were found dead at home in the 3700 block of Pelzer Avenue early Saturday morning. A spokesperson for MPD says police and medics were called to the home at about 5:27a.m. on Saturday. At the scene police say the two men and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

17-year-old boy dies in head-on wreck with tractor-trailer near Montgomery

A 17-year-old boy died early Saturday evening after he was in a head-on wreck with a tractor-trailer near Montgomery, authorities said Wednesday. The teen, whose name was not released because he was a juvenile, was driving a 2013 Ford Fusion around 3:30 a.m. Saturday when he collided head-on with a 2021 Volvo tractor-trailer on U.S. 331 near the 76-mile marker -- about 20 miles south of Montgomery --, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WAAY-TV

Lauderdale County inmate dies at Bibb Correctional Facility

An inmate from Lauderdale County has died at Bibb Correctional Facility. Cory Luke White, 38, was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 9, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. The department said life-saving measures were performed but White was pronounced dead in the prison’s health care unit.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been about one year since the federal eviction moratorium ended. Now, with rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they’ve seen an uptick in those seeking help. Attorney Nicholas McKinney provides legal counsel for those facing eviction. “We pretty much prevent help people from losing […]
ALABAMA STATE
riverregionsports.com

LET'S BEGIN: Cramton Bowl celebrates 100 years with busy docket

The celebration of the 100th anniversary of Cramton Bowl gets an early start as the opening of the high school/college football season continues to move up on the calendar. Although the games open just one day earlier than last year, games on the Cramton Bowl docket open this week with a three-day bonanza followed by a weekend that includes a high school game and a nationally televised NCAA Division II matchup.
MILLBROOK, AL
CBS 42

Alabama man convicted of committing numerous armed carjackings, robberies in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Friday, a federal grand jury found defendant Johnnie Leeanozg Davis, 36, from Montgomery guilty of committing three carjackings, announced the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, during the trial, the prosecution produced evidence of Davis stealing three […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
wvtm13.com

Woman killed, 2 injured in crash on Hwy 31 in Calera

CALERA, Ala. — Authorities are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Calera that left a woman dead, injured two others, and shut down Highway 31 for several hours Wednesday. Learn more in the video above. The wreck happened at about 9:45 a.m. north of Highway 70 and involved a tractor-trailer...
CALERA, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

HSEC Pet of the Week: Meet Fez! Loves people, Playful with other Dogs

Fez looks to be a possible Lab/Pit mix, male, one-year old, about 50 lbs. He was found as a stray no one ever came for. Fez gets all excited to meet people at first but then calms down quickly and loves attention. He is very playful, great with other dogs, not sure about cats, loves everyone and wants a family to call his own.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL

