WSFA
Crash at intersection of U.S. 80, AL 126 closes lanes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County caused lane closures Tuesday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to ALEA, the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S 80 and Alabama 126. Additional details about the crash have not been released. Not...
thecutoffnews.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Montgomery metro area
Compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Montgomery, AL metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
thecutoffnews.com
Empty house catches fire on Marshall Street
Earlier this morning, the Alexander City Fire Department responded to a fire on Marshall Street after receiving reports of smoke billowing out of a residential home. The fire occurred around 9 a.m. Wednesday with police and firefighters arriving on the scene minutes later. Smoke could be seen rising from the structure, which prompted firefighters to climb the home with a ladder and search for the cause of the flame.
Opelika-Auburn News
HomeGoods to open this fall in Auburn, in the plaza soon to be formerly known as Flint's Crossing
Fencing has gone up across the street from Auburn Mall as the new HomeGoods begins its renovation process in Flint’s Crossing. The new 22,000-square-foot store will take over the old Earth Fare location and will act as an anchor store for the shopping center. The chain sells furniture, home...
Teen girl missing in central Alabama has been found, authorities say
UPDATE: The alert has been cancelled by ALEA. The girl was found, a report states. ORIGINAL ARTICLE: State authorities have issued a “missing and endangered” alert for a teenage girl who disappeared Saturday in central Alabama. The 18-year-old may be living with a condition that impairs her judgment,...
1 killed in attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park
CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The second suspect is now in custody. ORIGINAL: Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning near Cheaha State Park. According to officers, the shooting was a result of an attempted robbery. The victim of the robbery was shot and killed on a National Forest […]
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Mayor, Other City Officials Announce “Week of Action” Against Violent Crime
The mayor’s initiative is apart of a national effort coordinated by the Democratic Mayors Association, encouraging mayors to fight back against crime and gun violence. Mayors across the country have been on the front lines of the national gun violence epidemic supporting community-based violence intervention programs. Officials emphasized the need for community involvement to combat crime, but they also express the need for laws to change and some that need to be created in the state. This week the city will hold a number of events that will get the community involved with reducing the rate of violent crimes throughout Montgomery.
tallasseetribune.com
Taco Bell open for business
Taco Bell is now taking orders. Taco Bell franchisee Tacala Companies opened the new location Monday in Tallassee. It is the first location of Taco Bell in Tallassee and was celebrated with a ribbon cutting with Tallassee Mayor Sarah Hill in attendance. “Tacala is excited to open its first Taco...
selmasun.com
Montgomery police looking for suspect of strong arm robbery
The Montgomery Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying the suspect of a strong arm robbery that occurred at a business. According to a post on Central Alabama Crimestoppers, the suspect walked into the business at the 3600 block of Eastern Boulevard on Monday, Aug. 8 at 3:27 p.m. and stole property.
WSFA
3 found dead in Montgomery residential area
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after three people were found dead in a residential area Saturday morning. According to MPD, officers were called to the 3700 block of Pelzer Avenue, between Coliseum Boulevard and Dalraida Road, around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said two men and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene.
Clanton Police searching for man with warrants who fled away from scene
CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Clanton Police are searching for a man who fled away from officers on foot Saturday afternoon. According to CPD, officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle on Samaria Road around 4:30 p.m. The driver was arrested, however the passenger, David Christopher Mctigue fled away from the scene. Mctigue also known […]
alabamanews.net
Three People Found Dead at Montgomery Home
Montgomery Police say two men and a woman were found dead at home in the 3700 block of Pelzer Avenue early Saturday morning. A spokesperson for MPD says police and medics were called to the home at about 5:27a.m. on Saturday. At the scene police say the two men and...
17-year-old boy dies in head-on wreck with tractor-trailer near Montgomery
A 17-year-old boy died early Saturday evening after he was in a head-on wreck with a tractor-trailer near Montgomery, authorities said Wednesday. The teen, whose name was not released because he was a juvenile, was driving a 2013 Ford Fusion around 3:30 a.m. Saturday when he collided head-on with a 2021 Volvo tractor-trailer on U.S. 331 near the 76-mile marker -- about 20 miles south of Montgomery --, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
WAAY-TV
Lauderdale County inmate dies at Bibb Correctional Facility
An inmate from Lauderdale County has died at Bibb Correctional Facility. Cory Luke White, 38, was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 9, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. The department said life-saving measures were performed but White was pronounced dead in the prison’s health care unit.
$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been about one year since the federal eviction moratorium ended. Now, with rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they’ve seen an uptick in those seeking help. Attorney Nicholas McKinney provides legal counsel for those facing eviction. “We pretty much prevent help people from losing […]
riverregionsports.com
LET'S BEGIN: Cramton Bowl celebrates 100 years with busy docket
The celebration of the 100th anniversary of Cramton Bowl gets an early start as the opening of the high school/college football season continues to move up on the calendar. Although the games open just one day earlier than last year, games on the Cramton Bowl docket open this week with a three-day bonanza followed by a weekend that includes a high school game and a nationally televised NCAA Division II matchup.
Alabama man convicted of committing numerous armed carjackings, robberies in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Friday, a federal grand jury found defendant Johnnie Leeanozg Davis, 36, from Montgomery guilty of committing three carjackings, announced the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, during the trial, the prosecution produced evidence of Davis stealing three […]
Alabama company charged in 2017 worker death that led to $3 million lawsuit
The U.S. Justice Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama announced criminal charges today in the 2017 death of a Shelby County worker pulled into an industrial machine. The case, involving ABC Polymer Industries, has already resulted in $3 million in damages earlier this...
wvtm13.com
Woman killed, 2 injured in crash on Hwy 31 in Calera
CALERA, Ala. — Authorities are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Calera that left a woman dead, injured two others, and shut down Highway 31 for several hours Wednesday. Learn more in the video above. The wreck happened at about 9:45 a.m. north of Highway 70 and involved a tractor-trailer...
elmoreautauganews.com
HSEC Pet of the Week: Meet Fez! Loves people, Playful with other Dogs
Fez looks to be a possible Lab/Pit mix, male, one-year old, about 50 lbs. He was found as a stray no one ever came for. Fez gets all excited to meet people at first but then calms down quickly and loves attention. He is very playful, great with other dogs, not sure about cats, loves everyone and wants a family to call his own.
