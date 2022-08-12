FRAMINGHAM – I join nearly 100 Massachusetts state legislators in opposing raising the MCAS test score requirement for high school graduation. Such an increase would further disproportionately impact students with disabilities, students of color, and English language learners, while increasing anxiety and stress among all students and teachers. The COVID-19 pandemic has been detrimental to the mental health of students, and this change to the graduation requirement would only further harm them.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO