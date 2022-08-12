Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Related
Shawn Paul Moran, 68
FRAMINGHAM – Shawn Paul Moran, 68 of South Chatham, and formerly of Framingham, and Natick, passed away suddenly, but peacefully, at Lahey Clinic, on August 10, 2022, following complications from a brief medical illness. Shawn was the loving and proud father of his son, Ryan Moran, and his wife...
PHOTOS: Adventure Camp at Lake Waushkaum
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Parks & Recreation closed Waushakum Beach on Friday, August 12, for its second adventure camp of the summer. The program – which costs $120 for the day – give participants a chance to do archery, fishing, kayaking & canoeing and more. The 6-hour program is for boys & girls ages 9-14.
Stanley J. Wasilauski Jr., 60, State Street Corporation Employee For 3-Plus Decades
HOPKINTON – Stanley J. Wasilauski Jr., 60, of Hopkinton, passed away in Boston on Saturday, August 13, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. Born in Northampton, he was the son of the late Beverly (Jacque) and Stanley Joseph Wasilauski. He was the loving husband of 34 years to...
James Alan Sousa, 62
ASHLAND – James Alan Sousa, 62 of Ashland passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, with his family at his side. He was the son of the late Reginald and Paula (Horne) Sousa. Jimmy worked for many years at Ashland Lumber Co. and later worked as a painter for Derby Company.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham Police: $1,000 Stolen From Wallet at Movie Theatre
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a larceny over the weekend from an individual at AMC Theatres in Framingham. An individual reported he lost his wallet on Friday night, August 13 to police on Sunday, August 14 at 2:10 p.m. “A wallet was lost at the theater on Friday...
Shepard Campaign Canvasses in 6th Middlesex District
FRAMINGHAM – Margareth Shepard was joined by over 20 volunteers Saturday in the campaign’s ongoing canvassing of the new 6th Middlesex District. In addition to volunteers from across Framingham, Margareth was joined by State Senator Jamie Eldridge, State Reps. Jack Patrick Lewis and Dan Sena, City Councilors Tracey Bryant, Adam Steiner, and Cesar Stewart-Morales, and Library Trustee Leslie White Harvey.
Callahan Center Hosting Decluttering Workshop Monday
FRAMINGHAM – The Callahan Center is hosting a decluttering workshop on Monday, August 15. Register for the 2-3:30 p.m event which will feature light refreshments will be served. Attendees will also learn about an upcoming 16-week workshop to help individuals create a plan of action to tackle your clutter.
Ashland Library Hosting Indian Heritage Author Panel Monday Evening
ASHLAND – The Ashland Public Library is hosting a Indian Heritage author panel on Monday night, August 15 at 7 p.m. Authors include Amalie Howard, Alisha Rai, Annika Sharma, and Madi Sinha, who will discusstheir journeys to becoming published. “Whether they were born in the US or elsewhere, we...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LETTER: Sousa Has Community Experience Needed To Be Framingham State Representative
FRAMINGHAM – As long time active members in Framingham’s government, we are impressed with Priscila’s ability to lead and bring people together to achieve common goals. From organizing playground builds to chairing the School Committee, Priscila has the community experience needed to be a state representative. Thank...
PHOTOS: Lt. Governor Candidate Gouveia Visits Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Massachusetts Lt. Governor candidate Tami Gouveia visited Framingham yesterday, August 12. The 14th Middlesex District State Representative from Acton stopped by the Framingham Democrats tent at the Framingham Centre Common during the Friday night concert. Framingham Democrat Norma Shulman, who has endorsed her, was introducing her to...
Home of the Week: Ranch Home on 5.2 Acres in Framingham at $980,000
FRAMINGHAM – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is a ranch home in the north section of Framingham. The 1055 Grove Street property is priced at $980,000. Built in 1958, the home has 2,614 square feet of living space and sits on 5.2 acres of land.
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Monday, August 15, 2022
1 Temperatures today will be about 85 degrees. Two of the City’s public beaches are closed for swimming today due to e coli bacteria. 2. August is National American Artists Appreciation Month. The Framingham Public Library is holding an online art auction as part of its Noche de Fiesta...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FraminghamSOURCE
5 Framingham Students Earn Degrees at the University of Vermont
BURLINGTON, VERMONT – This year’s commencement at the University of Vermont-the 221st in its history-marked a return to a traditional celebration outdoors on the University Green after two years of re-imagined ceremonies due to pandemic restrictions. The following Framingham students graduated from the University of Vermont during commencement...
PHOTOS: Sousa Campaigns at Framingham Concert
FRAMINGHAM – With less than 4 weeks to the Democratic Primary, 6th Middlesex District state representative candidate Priscila Sousa was campaigning at the Framingham Centre Common on Friday night, August 12, before the Framingham Parks & Recreation concert. Sousa was joined with her mom Luciana, local supporters and members...
OPINION: State Rep. Candidate Shepard Opposes Changes To MCAS Test Score Requirement For Graduation
FRAMINGHAM – I join nearly 100 Massachusetts state legislators in opposing raising the MCAS test score requirement for high school graduation. Such an increase would further disproportionately impact students with disabilities, students of color, and English language learners, while increasing anxiety and stress among all students and teachers. The COVID-19 pandemic has been detrimental to the mental health of students, and this change to the graduation requirement would only further harm them.
Bacon Free Library Advertising For Assistant Director
NATICK – The Bacon Free Library is searching for their next Assistant Director. The Assistant Director also serves as Head of Children’s Services. The Bacon Free Library offers over 200 children’s programs annually on its beautiful grounds and in its historic building. The Library has a staff of 6 part-time employees and a full-time director and is open 45 hours per week. This is a 32 hour/week benefited position.
Wayland Police: Route 30 Detour Tuesday
WAYLAND – Route 30 will be detoured to finish repairs to a water main, announced Wayland Police today, August 15. Route 30 30 will be closed from Main Street to East Plain Street. This closure will start at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16.
SOURCE Q&A With Lt. Governor Candidate Tami Gouveia
Editor’s Note: There are three Democrats on the September 6 ballot to be the next Lt. Governor of Massachusetts. SOURCE asked questions of all three Democrats. There are two Republican candidates for Lt. Governor on the September 6 ballot. The winner on the Democratic ballot and the winner on...
McCarthy Elementary Advertising For Music Teacher
FRAMINGHAM – McCarthy Elementary School began advertising for a music teacher for the 2022-23 school year starting today, August 15. The first day of school is August 31. According to the job posting the music teacher will “provide direct pedagogical instruction in music in order to deliver Framingham Public Schools’ high expectations for achievement, equal access to high levels of instruction, the achievement of academic proficiency for all students, and the closing of the achievement gap among subgroups within the schools.”
PHOTOS: Hoops & Homework Students Complete Self Care Wellness Course & Get Free Haircuts
FRAMINGHAM – This summer, Hoops & Homework Director Kevin Lopez in partnership with Enoc “The Barber” Cruzado planned, developed, and implanted a wellness program, designed to support youths. Over the course of 8 weeks, starting on June 6, students had lessons on the importance of taking care...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0