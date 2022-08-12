ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Shawn Paul Moran, 68

FRAMINGHAM – Shawn Paul Moran, 68 of South Chatham, and formerly of Framingham, and Natick, passed away suddenly, but peacefully, at Lahey Clinic, on August 10, 2022, following complications from a brief medical illness. Shawn was the loving and proud father of his son, Ryan Moran, and his wife...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

PHOTOS: Adventure Camp at Lake Waushkaum

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Parks & Recreation closed Waushakum Beach on Friday, August 12, for its second adventure camp of the summer. The program – which costs $120 for the day – give participants a chance to do archery, fishing, kayaking & canoeing and more. The 6-hour program is for boys & girls ages 9-14.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

James Alan Sousa, 62

ASHLAND – James Alan Sousa, 62 of Ashland passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, with his family at his side. He was the son of the late Reginald and Paula (Horne) Sousa. Jimmy worked for many years at Ashland Lumber Co. and later worked as a painter for Derby Company.
ASHLAND, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham, MA
Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Framingham, MA
Government
Framingham, MA
Lifestyle
City
Framingham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
FraminghamSOURCE

Shepard Campaign Canvasses in 6th Middlesex District

FRAMINGHAM – Margareth Shepard was joined by over 20 volunteers Saturday in the campaign’s ongoing canvassing of the new 6th Middlesex District. In addition to volunteers from across Framingham, Margareth was joined by State Senator Jamie Eldridge, State Reps. Jack Patrick Lewis and Dan Sena, City Councilors Tracey Bryant, Adam Steiner, and Cesar Stewart-Morales, and Library Trustee Leslie White Harvey.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Callahan Center Hosting Decluttering Workshop Monday

FRAMINGHAM – The Callahan Center is hosting a decluttering workshop on Monday, August 15. Register for the 2-3:30 p.m event which will feature light refreshments will be served. Attendees will also learn about an upcoming 16-week workshop to help individuals create a plan of action to tackle your clutter.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamburgers#Police#Hotdogs#Janine#Food Drink#National Guard
FraminghamSOURCE

PHOTOS: Lt. Governor Candidate Gouveia Visits Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – Massachusetts Lt. Governor candidate Tami Gouveia visited Framingham yesterday, August 12. The 14th Middlesex District State Representative from Acton stopped by the Framingham Democrats tent at the Framingham Centre Common during the Friday night concert. Framingham Democrat Norma Shulman, who has endorsed her, was introducing her to...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FraminghamSOURCE

5 Framingham Students Earn Degrees at the University of Vermont

BURLINGTON, VERMONT – This year’s commencement at the University of Vermont-the 221st in its history-marked a return to a traditional celebration outdoors on the University Green after two years of re-imagined ceremonies due to pandemic restrictions. The following Framingham students graduated from the University of Vermont during commencement...
FraminghamSOURCE

PHOTOS: Sousa Campaigns at Framingham Concert

FRAMINGHAM – With less than 4 weeks to the Democratic Primary, 6th Middlesex District state representative candidate Priscila Sousa was campaigning at the Framingham Centre Common on Friday night, August 12, before the Framingham Parks & Recreation concert. Sousa was joined with her mom Luciana, local supporters and members...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

OPINION: State Rep. Candidate Shepard Opposes Changes To MCAS Test Score Requirement For Graduation

FRAMINGHAM – I join nearly 100 Massachusetts state legislators in opposing raising the MCAS test score requirement for high school graduation. Such an increase would further disproportionately impact students with disabilities, students of color, and English language learners, while increasing anxiety and stress among all students and teachers. The COVID-19 pandemic has been detrimental to the mental health of students, and this change to the graduation requirement would only further harm them.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Bacon Free Library Advertising For Assistant Director

NATICK – The Bacon Free Library is searching for their next Assistant Director. The Assistant Director also serves as Head of Children’s Services. The Bacon Free Library offers over 200 children’s programs annually on its beautiful grounds and in its historic building. The Library has a staff of 6 part-time employees and a full-time director and is open 45 hours per week. This is a 32 hour/week benefited position.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Wayland Police: Route 30 Detour Tuesday

WAYLAND – Route 30 will be detoured to finish repairs to a water main, announced Wayland Police today, August 15. Route 30 30 will be closed from Main Street to East Plain Street. This closure will start at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16.
WAYLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

McCarthy Elementary Advertising For Music Teacher

FRAMINGHAM – McCarthy Elementary School began advertising for a music teacher for the 2022-23 school year starting today, August 15. The first day of school is August 31. According to the job posting the music teacher will “provide direct pedagogical instruction in music in order to deliver Framingham Public Schools’ high expectations for achievement, equal access to high levels of instruction, the achievement of academic proficiency for all students, and the closing of the achievement gap among subgroups within the schools.”
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy