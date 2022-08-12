Read full article on original website
Elaine Baca
3d ago
Hard to imagine, considering the evidence, that ANY thinking human being would consider releasing him on his own recognizance. Hard to know if he is nuts or simply evil, or both.
Opinion: The City of Albuquerque Has Approved Its First Safe Outdoor SpaceDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Detectives Have Detained the Primary Suspect in the Killings of Muslim MenDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Have Named the Suspect in the Killings of Four Muslim MenDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Some Back-to-School Purchases Will Be Tax-Free Next WeekendDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Muhammad Syed—Charged with Killing Two Muslim Men and Suspected of Murdering Two More—Has Been ArrestedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
3 people shot, 1 dead in overnight Albuquerque shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police responded to a homicide Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. near Central and Dorado. When officers arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds; one man died on scene. Two women are in the hospital, they’re listed in stable condition. APD is asking the public for help on this case. “I’d like […]
Prosecutors say son of man charged in Muslim murders connected to shootings
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re now learning more about the investigation of the murders of four Muslim men, federal prosecutors are saying Shaheen Syed, the son of the main suspect in the case, is connected to the shootings. They’re asking the court to keep him behind bars until his trial. Shaheen Syed is facing federal charges […]
NMSP investigate Santa Fe Police in-custody death
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating an in-custody death involving the Santa Fe Police Department. The incident happened August 13, after SFPD were called to remove a female from a residence. Police say around 8:10 p.m. SFPD was called about removing 36-year-old Melanie Garcia from a residence on the 1000 block of […]
ladailypost.com
Crisis Looms At New Mexico’s Largest Jail Now Plagued By Understaffing And Unsafe Conditions
A storm rolls over the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center. Courtesy/Nadav Soroker/Searchlight NM. It’s quiet outside the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), a hulking facility of brick, cinderblock and glass nearly 20 miles west of Albuquerque. On a recent day, cattle graze near the jail’s parking lot and though the...
rrobserver.com
Accused killer had been asked to leave mosque
In February 2020, a woman reported the tires on her family’s car had been slashed in the parking lot of the Islamic Center of New Mexico in Southeast Albuquerque. Security guards pulled up video surveillance and determined that Muhammad Atif Syed was responsible. The center’s leadership admonished Syed and...
Los Lunas burglary suspect previously charged with arson
BOSQUE FARMS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Lunas man accused of breaking into a home while trying to buy meth has been in trouble with the law before. Jonathan Barnard, 23, told deputies he and another man were in the area looking to buy meth and decided to check homes to see if they were locked. Their […]
kunm.org
SUN: Arrest made after police shootout in Rio Rancho, Armed Carlsbad man killed by New Mexico State Police
Rio Rancho police arrest man after shootout with officers – Associated Press. Police in the Albuquerque suburb of Rio Rancho said they have arrested a man who fled a Walmart parking lot after opening fire on officers at very close range as they tried to detain him Saturday morning.
The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department Has Provided an Update on the 'Rust' Shooting Investigation
October 21, 2021 was a fateful day: Halyna Hutchins—a gifted cinematographer from Ukraine who had worked on more than 30 films, short films, and TV miniseries—was shot and killed.
Man accused of driving high and killing two people released pending trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Omar Martinez, the man accused of killing two people while driving high on fentanyl, will not be held behind bars until trial. In July 2021, Martinez is accused of flying through a red light at Louisiana and Lomas and t-boning Robert and Bonnie Hartwig. The Hartwigs were killed but Martinez was conscious […]
VIDEO: Traffic stop turns into struggle with BCSO and suspect
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What was supposed to be an attempted traffic stop turned into moments of a struggle between BCSO deputies and a suspect. On July 12, deputies tried to pull over a driver, later identified as Julio Martinez, for a broken headlight. Deputies say Martinez continued driving, eventually pulling over in front of a […]
krwg.org
Rio Rancho police arrest man after shootout with officers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in the Albuquerque suburb of Rio Rancho say they've arrested a man who fled a Walmart parking lot after opening fire on officers at very close range as they tried to detain him. Rio Rancho Police said in a statement that officers were investigating...
Albuquerque woman loses dog while away for Army training
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is looking for her lost dog, Tommy Pickles. She is currently serving in the Army and was out of town training at Fort Bragg when her parents told her the dog was missing. Joan Marie Yazze Gallegos says there has been possible sightings of Tommy Pickles, including at a […]
Man accused of indecent exposure released despite criminal history
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawrence Abeyta, the man accused of incident exposure at a hotel near I-25, made his first court appearance Friday. Abeyta is accused of touching himself in front of a father and daughter who were having breakfast at the Wyndham Hotel near Gibson and I-25. When officers arrived, they say Abeyta ran from […]
Man charged with murder of two teens faces judge
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man charged with two open counts of first-degree murder made his first appearance in court Saturday morning. Roger Wilson is accused of killing two teenagers back in June during an alleged road rage incident. Police were able to use surveillance video and Facebook messages to connect Wilson to the crash. […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Big city council decision, Bus driver shortage, Dry day, Missing dog, Craft fair for charity
Monday’s Top Stories 3 people shot, 1 dead in Albuquerque shooting VIDEO: Traffic stop turns into struggle with BCSO and suspect Program in Los Alamos pays for entrepreneurs to open up a business DeSantis comes to Carlsbad to support Ronchetti Aden Chavez is back from Florida and attending Cibola High School Cartel threatens weekend of […]
Family, community remember Bennie Hargrove
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of the shooting death of 13-year-old Bennie Hargrove at Washington Middle School. Hargrove was shot and killed during lunch one year ago. Police say Juan Saucedo Jr. is the teen classmate responsible for pulling the trigger after Hargrove confronted Saucedo Jr. for bullying other students. On Saturday, […]
Daily Lobo
Former GPSA president Muhammad Afzaal Hussain leaves legacy of community, family
Muhammad Afzaal Hussain would often take his family up to Navajo Lake to try their luck catching salmon during their snagging period, which begins on Oct. 1. Muhammad Afzaal’s brother, Muhammad Imtiaz Hussain, said his brother had more than a passion, but rather an obsession for fishing. Muhammad Afzaal...
KOAT 7
'The people we're trying to help are the root cause of our problems.': Salvation Army Violation Order
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Management at Salvation Army said there has been an uptick in severe damages to all four properties in New Mexico since the pandemic — particularly at their location on Juan Tabo and Central. The damage includes multiple break-ins, a string of fires and broken AC...
rrobserver.com
RAMBLIN’ MAN: RRPD received 152 fireworks complaints on the 4th
For this year’s Independence Day festivities, Rio Rancho officials weren’t the only ones shooting off fireworks. Neighborhoods throughout Rio Rancho celebrated, too, not always to everyone’s liking. That’s not unexpected, said Rio Rancho Police Department spokeswoman Jacquelyn Reedy. The department sees a veritable explosion of fireworks related...
wibailoutpeople.org
Support Starbucks Workers in Albuquerque!
Starbucks workers in Albuquerque need your support! With election ballots being mailed out on August 22nd, the first unionizing Starbucks in New Mexico is being subjected to constant union-busting, including the firing of 9-year pro-union partner Ashlee Southern. Stop by the I-40 & Rio Grande store, order under the name “REINSTATE ASHLEE,” and make sure management knows they won’t get away with another unjust firing!!
