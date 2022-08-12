ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re now learning more about the investigation of the murders of four Muslim men, federal prosecutors are saying Shaheen Syed, the son of the main suspect in the case, is connected to the shootings. They’re asking the court to keep him behind bars until his trial. Shaheen Syed is facing federal charges […]

