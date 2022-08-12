ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pender County, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Fire Department HazMat Team places 2nd in competition

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department HazMat Team proved they're one of the best at what they do in a recent competition in Raleigh. Members of the HazMat group took part in the South Atlantic Fire Rescue Expo's HazMat Competition on Saturday, placing second in the event.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

CFPUA working to filter polluted Wilmington drinking water

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)–After almost 40 years of polluted water in New Hanover County, a milestone has been reached to help filter toxins out of your drinking water. The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has made huge progress in their project of granular activated carbon filters at the Sweeny Water Treatment Plant in Wilmington after starting the project two years ago.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Carolina Beach Police K9 'Demi' receives body armor

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A police K9 in Carolina Beach is a little safer thanks to a recent donation of a bullet and slab protective vest. K9 'Demi' now has a vest embroidered with the sentiment "In memory of K9 Bane, Cherokee County, NC".
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
North Carolina State
Pender County, NC
Pender County, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Governor Cooper appoints four locals to State Boards, Commissions

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced dozens of new appointments for people across North Carolina to various State Boards and Commissions, including four Cape Fear residents. Cooper has appointed Jeffrey Allan Hilton, Sr. of Wilmington to the North Carolina Building Code Council. Hilton is a licensed...
RALEIGH, NC
#Lightning Strikes#Wildfire#Emergency Management#The Forest Service#Pender County Ems#The Tarheel State
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Leland VFW gathering donations for Kentucky flood victims

Leland, NC (WWAY)– The Veterans of Foreign Wars need your help to gather donations for the Kentucky flood victims. Donation boxes will be placed at Fuzzy Peach, Deb Pickett Financial Advisor Office, Blossoms Restaurant, and the Leland Cultural Arts Center. Boxes will be put out for collections starting Monday,...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Outreach programs ensure homeless people have access to Rape Crisis Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Following an arrest of a homeless man police say sexually assaulted a homeless woman in downtown Wilmington, WWAY spoke to an organization with resources available for victims. If you're in crisis, help is available 24/7 at the Rape Crisis Center of Coastal Horizons. The non-profit...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington business offers free school supplies over weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – With back-to-school just weeks away, a Wilmington business offered free school supplies for area students. TRU Colors Brewery, on Saturday, gave out free food and refreshments which included hotdogs and cotton candy. A table of backpacks filled with school supplies were up for grabs for...
WILMINGTON, NC

