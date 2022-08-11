Read full article on original website
Public meetings for the week of Aug. 15
Public agencies are required to publish agendas 72 hours prior to a regular meeting. The following meetings are scheduled for the week of August 15. August 15- Pacheco Pass Water District Special Meeting at 1:30 p.m. Full agenda accessible as a word document on their website. August 15- Hollister City...
San Benito County Office of Education hosts STEM fair for teachers
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Marisa Sachau. The San Benito County Office of Education is partnering with Mountain View-based Synopsys Outreach Foundation to give 100 teachers free STEM and STEAM supplies on Aug. 20 from noon to 3 p.m. Synopsys Outreach Foundation is an organization that helps foster...
Illegal weapon stockpile found in Hollister
Weapons seized in Hollister area by Hollister Police Department. Photo published on Facebook by Hollister Police Department. The following information was published on Hollister Police Department’s Facebook page. No formal news release has been provided to local media about this possible arrest. Hollister Police Department published the following information...
12 Riverview Estates families just a few months from moving in
Significant progress has been made by the 24 families that have been building their own homes in the Community Services Development Corporation’s Riverview Estates project. The first 12 families began working in January and plan to move into their finished houses by Dec. 15. “Things are going fantastic with...
Multi-jurisdictional effort seeking input on charging station sites
Information provided by Santa Barbara County Association of Governments. Santa Barbara County Association of Governments is seeking public input for future electric vehicle charging station sites in six California Central Coast counties, including San Benito. “The goal is to identify ideal locations for new public charging stations in the six...
Five people die on HWY 156 over the weekend
Information provided by California Highway Patrol Hollister Gilroy. According to the California Highway Patrol Hollister-Gilroy, two car collisions over the past weekend resulted in five deaths and one hospitalization. On Aug. 14 at 12:50 a.m., Monterey Communications Center (MCC) was advised of a vehicle which had run off road and...
Heat advisory issued for Aug. 16
The National Weather Service issued a heat warning for Aug. 16 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. According to the warning, “dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 106 degrees are possible.”. According to the release, the hottest days are expected to occur on Aug. 16 and 17. Warm...
