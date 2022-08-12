ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

WRAL News

Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Police have arrested a driver after a woman was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the 4400 block of Capital Boulevard around 7:15 a.m., where Dianna Marie Bass standing on the shoulder was hit by a car. Police said the car left the scene.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 seriously injured in Durham shooting: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday night. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., officers say they responded to a shooting at the 2000 block of Chapel Hill Road. When they got to the scene,...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

1 in custody following Halifax County shooting

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is in police custody following a shooting Sunday afternoon in Enfield, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office announced. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting took place shortly after 1 p.m. on Bell Street. Deputies said the shooter is in custody.
ENFIELD, NC
WNCT

Police: 6 young people shot at Raleigh night club

RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — Six young people were shot when a fight occurred at a night club in North Carolina’s capital city, authorities said. The Raleigh Police Department told WNCN it didn’t have the conditions of each of the four girls and two boys who were injured when the fight broke out late Friday night […]
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Search for person who killed Wake deputy enters second day

Search for person who killed Wake deputy enters second day. Authorities continue to look for the person who is responsible for shooting and killing a Wake County deputy on Thursday night while he was responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle. Reporter: Leslie Moreno. Photographer: John Rector.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Driver was shot before fatal crash in Raleigh neighborhood, says police

Raleigh, N.C. — A large police presence is blocking off part of a Raleigh neighborhood, where there's an active crime scene and at least one person dead. Raleigh police responded to a vehicle collision at around 5:22 p.m. and found a dead man in the driveway in front of a home on Kissimmee near Filbin Creek Drive. A black vehicle can be seen crashed into a parked car in the driveway.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

cbs17

Scammer targeting Nash County residents, deputies warn

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a recent scam. Deputies say scammers are calling members of the community and telling people they missed jury duty or that they have a federal warrant. They say the caller claims to be...
NASH COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Wake County to honor slain deputy during Monday meeting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Board of Commissioners will honor Deputy Ned Byrd on Monday during a board meeting. Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty late Thursday night. There’s no information available about a possible suspect or motive. The Wake County Commission...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Teen victim identified in deadly shooting, car crash in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have identified the man who died after getting shot in the head Friday evening, causing him to crash his car. Police say 18-year-old Jahar Handse’m Hill was shot in the head on the 5400 block of Kissimmee Lane before 5:22 p.m. Officers...
RALEIGH, NC

