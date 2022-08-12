Read full article on original website
‘He loved life’: Friends remember Wake County Deputy as search continues for killer
The investigation continued on Sunday into who shot and killed a Wake County Deputy late Thursday night. There’s no new information available about a possible suspect or motive, but friends and loved ones are waiting for justice.
21-year-old arrested in Raleigh deadly hit-and-run
Raleigh police have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run that took place on Sunday.
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — Police have arrested a driver after a woman was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the 4400 block of Capital Boulevard around 7:15 a.m., where Dianna Marie Bass standing on the shoulder was hit by a car. Police said the car left the scene.
'We're being vigilant': Search continues for gunman responsible for death of Wake County deputy
Searching nonstop, the Wake County Sheriff's Office has more help than before in finding who's responsible for shooting and killing Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd.
cbs17
1 seriously injured in Durham shooting: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday night. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., officers say they responded to a shooting at the 2000 block of Chapel Hill Road. When they got to the scene,...
cbs17
1 in custody following Halifax County shooting
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is in police custody following a shooting Sunday afternoon in Enfield, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office announced. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting took place shortly after 1 p.m. on Bell Street. Deputies said the shooter is in custody.
12-year-old among 6 young people hurt in fight, shooting at North Carolina nightclub
Police say six teenagers are injured after a shooting took place at a Raleigh nightclub Friday night.
Suspect arrested in Fayetteville death investigation
Fayetteville police have arrested a man in connection with a death investigation on Friday.
Police: 6 young people shot at Raleigh night club
RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — Six young people were shot when a fight occurred at a night club in North Carolina’s capital city, authorities said. The Raleigh Police Department told WNCN it didn’t have the conditions of each of the four girls and two boys who were injured when the fight broke out late Friday night […]
WRAL
Search for person who killed Wake deputy enters second day
Search for person who killed Wake deputy enters second day. Authorities continue to look for the person who is responsible for shooting and killing a Wake County deputy on Thursday night while he was responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle. Reporter: Leslie Moreno. Photographer: John Rector.
Suspect charged with murder after Rocky Mount man shot in head dies
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A 21-year-old who was shot in the head last Sunday has died and the suspect now has been charged with murder. Rocky Mount police said they responded to the 1200 block of Branch Street. They found Austin Townsend suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to […]
Wake County deputy’s death is latest in recent NC officer shootings
“This comes only 10 days after the murder of Wayne County Deputy Sgt. Matthew Fishman,” Attorney General Josh Stein said in a statement.
Driver was shot before fatal crash in Raleigh neighborhood, says police
Raleigh, N.C. — A large police presence is blocking off part of a Raleigh neighborhood, where there's an active crime scene and at least one person dead. Raleigh police responded to a vehicle collision at around 5:22 p.m. and found a dead man in the driveway in front of a home on Kissimmee near Filbin Creek Drive. A black vehicle can be seen crashed into a parked car in the driveway.
Raleigh police investigate fatal collision, active crime scene outside home
Raleigh, N.C. — A large police presence is blocking off part of a Raleigh neighborhood, where there's an active crime scene and at least one person dead. Raleigh police responded to a vehicle collision at around 5:22 p.m. and found a dead man in the driveway in front of a home on Kissimmee near Filbin Creek Drive. A black vehicle can be seen crashed into a parked car in the driveway.
cbs17
1 dead after teen shot in head, crashes car on Kissimmee Lane in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in the head causing him to crash his car Friday evening. UPDATE: Teen victim identified in deadly shooting, car crash in Raleigh. Officers responded to the 5400 block of Kissimmee Lane at approximately 5:22 p.m....
WRAL
Raleigh police say 6 teens shot at party overnight expected to recover from injuries
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Raleigh police say 6 teens shot at party overnight expected to recover from injuries. Six teenagers were shot inside a Club Dreams in Raleigh after...
cbs17
Scammer targeting Nash County residents, deputies warn
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a recent scam. Deputies say scammers are calling members of the community and telling people they missed jury duty or that they have a federal warrant. They say the caller claims to be...
cbs17
Wake County to honor slain deputy during Monday meeting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Board of Commissioners will honor Deputy Ned Byrd on Monday during a board meeting. Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty late Thursday night. There’s no information available about a possible suspect or motive. The Wake County Commission...
cbs17
Teen victim identified in deadly shooting, car crash in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have identified the man who died after getting shot in the head Friday evening, causing him to crash his car. Police say 18-year-old Jahar Handse’m Hill was shot in the head on the 5400 block of Kissimmee Lane before 5:22 p.m. Officers...
Sheriff Baker identifies deputy shot and killed as Ned Byrd, 13-year veteran with the department
"Even in the midst of the hurt and the pain, we ask for prayers, we ask for patience as we go about finding out what happened and who's responsible," Sheriff Gerald Baker said.
