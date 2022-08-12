ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts art museum workers schedule 1-day strike

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — Unionized workers at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, frustrated with the progress of contract negotiations, have authorized a one-day strike for later this week. The workers at the North Adams museum, commonly referred to as MASS MoCA, have scheduled a strike and picket...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
Smokies to require parking passes beginning next March

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Beginning next March, visitors to Great Smoky Mountains National Park will need to purchase a parking pass to use the facilities. Park Superintendent Cassius Cash said in an interview the fee is needed to keep up with maintenance and staffing demands at the country’s most visited national park. The Smokies have seen at 57% increase in visitors over the past decade with a record 14.1 million visits in 2021. However, appropriations aren’t based on visitations and have remained relatively flat, Cash said.
GATLINBURG, TN

