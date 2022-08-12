Check details here: https://www.cnbc.com/2022/08/14/automakers-investing-in-the-south-as-evs-change-the-auto-industry.html. I’ve been seeing alarmist headlines like this for years, if not decades. Ford and GM have always had sprawling networks of plants across the U.S. This is not a new thing. The foreign OEMs have always had their production in the south. And yet people like to doom about “the industry moving south.” In spite of the fact that the domestic automakers are still investing heavily in their Michigan plants (both for ICE and EV production). Suppliers from all over the world are here. So are the headquarters of the big 2.5. Most of the foreign OEMs even have technical/R&D centers in Southeast Michigan (Toyota, Nissan and Volkswagen in particular). The production plants in the industry as a whole just aren’t as ultra-concentrated in the upper Midwest than they used to be post-WWII. And that’s… fine. We’re still getting a good amount of the investment and will always have the knowledge jobs (Michigan has more engineers per capita than any other state).

DETROIT, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO