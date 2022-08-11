Coco Concepts' interior design owner Nicole Pier transforms Northeast Ohio homes into tranquil East Coast abodes using these four techniques. Nicole Pier hasn’t looked back since opening Coco Concepts interior design studio on Cleveland’s West Side in 2018. Her portfolio consists of more than 20 projects that blend texture with coastal coziness. “I’m really influenced by the water,” Pier says. “I want to feel like I’m on a vacation; in my home I want to feel relaxed and comfortable.” In this Lakewood home, the Zen is eminent. While dark wood and an airy atmosphere set the stage for the neutral palette, Pier honored the family’s love of nature by pairing textures. For example, the round, earthen clay-like side table, procured from Wild Iris Home in Avon, complements the stone hearth, while fluffy tassels soften straight lines within the space and bespeckled pillows add dimension to a cream gray couch.

