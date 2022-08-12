Read full article on original website
Related
The "Never Have I Ever" Cast Took A Costar Test, And They're Truly The Best On-Screen Love Triangle Ever
Never have I ever...loved a cast so much!
TechRadar
This roguelike remake could be the most approachable the genre's ever been
Have you ever wanted to get stuck into a roguelike, but been turned off by genre staples like punishing difficulty and permadeath? Then you may want to make time for Desktop Dungeons Rewind, in which you quite literally make time. This is a from-the-ground-up remake of the much-loved 2013 PC...
TechRadar
Leaving HBO Max in August 2022: Four great dramas to watch before they skip the platform
Given it's owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, HBO Max's vast library of movies and shows tends to stay pretty consistent, but it does occasionally dabble in things made by other people and those things will leave at some point. A big chunk of those is down to a deal reached...
Marvel’s Spider-Man had a scrapped multiplayer mode and it sounds amazing
Insomniac Games seemingly scrapped a multiplayer mode for Marvel's Spider-Man, according to a recent datamine. Having arrived on PC last week, fans quickly began datamining Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered's code. Discovered by Twitter (opens in new tab)user DniweTamp (via Reddit (opens in new tab)), this dataminer uncovered files pointing towards co-op and multiplayer notifications, part of which reads 'If set and in co-op'. It appears we would've seen two Spider-Men competing to become the 'Superior Spider-Man'.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jungle could be Prime Video's next surprise hit show
The first teaser for Prime Video's Jungle has landed online – and, based on what we've seen, it has the potential to be Amazon Studios' next surprise hit series. In a press release, Amazon Studios also revealed the release date for the remarkably innovative music TV series. The UK-produced Prime Video show will launch worldwide on Amazon's streaming service on Friday, September 30 – four weeks after another potentially massive Prime Video series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, arrives. If the two TV shows are the big hitters that Amazon hope they'll be, it could be a very productive September and October for the company's streamer.
Comments / 0