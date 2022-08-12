ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel’s Spider-Man had a scrapped multiplayer mode and it sounds amazing

Insomniac Games seemingly scrapped a multiplayer mode for Marvel's Spider-Man, according to a recent datamine. Having arrived on PC last week, fans quickly began datamining Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered's code. Discovered by Twitter (opens in new tab)user DniweTamp (via Reddit (opens in new tab)), this dataminer uncovered files pointing towards co-op and multiplayer notifications, part of which reads 'If set and in co-op'. It appears we would've seen two Spider-Men competing to become the 'Superior Spider-Man'.
Jungle could be Prime Video's next surprise hit show

The first teaser for Prime Video's Jungle has landed online – and, based on what we've seen, it has the potential to be Amazon Studios' next surprise hit series. In a press release, Amazon Studios also revealed the release date for the remarkably innovative music TV series. The UK-produced Prime Video show will launch worldwide on Amazon's streaming service on Friday, September 30 – four weeks after another potentially massive Prime Video series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, arrives. If the two TV shows are the big hitters that Amazon hope they'll be, it could be a very productive September and October for the company's streamer.
