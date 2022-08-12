Read full article on original website
Herald and News
Rowe, William Gary
The Angels came for Gary in the early morning hours on May 26, 2022. He was living in Waldport, Oregon, and his health had been failing for the past several years. He would have celebrated his 78th birthday in July. Gary was born in Klamath Falls, Oregon on July 22, 1944, to the parents of Roy and Ida Rowe. Gary spent his high school years working at Bob's Big Boy Drive In. When he graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1962 he joined the Navy where he was stationed at Pensacola Navy Air Station in Pensacola, Florida for 4 years. After his discharge, he moved to the Medford, White City area where he became a photographer for school pictures for several years. During that time he was sent to Stuttgard, Germany to take school pictures of US Military families stationed in Germany. Gary loved the game of golf. He played whenever and wherever he could until his health became an issue. Gary is preceeded in death by his parents, Roy and Ida Rowe, sister, Marianne (Pudgie) Abner, cousin, Vaughn Schmeck and several aunts and uncles. Gary is survived by his sister, Sharon Forkins of Minneapolis, Minnesota, nieces, Colleen Flamm, Kathleen Baker, Debbie Charles, Julie York and nephew, Brad Charles and several cousins. Gary's final resting place will be at Klamath Memorial Park. He will be missed.
Nelson, Roger Lee
Roger Lee Nelson, 87, passed away in Klamath Falls, Ore. on Aug. 6, 2022. He was born Sept. 9, 1934 in Fort Dodge, Iowa. He worked in residential repair in Long Beach CA and owned and operated an RV park in Klamath Falls. Roger enjoyed dancing, woodworking, interacting with people and having a good time. He retired in Long Beach CA and moved to Klamath Falls OR in 2002, spending winters in Las Vegas the past few years. Survivors include his children, Linda (Jim) Jones of Altoona, Iowa, Richard "Rick" Nelson of Benton City, Wash., and Timothy "Tim" Nelson of Des Moines, Iowa. He had six grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. Roger was preceded in death by his daughter, Shelley Duffert, his mother, father and sister. Memorial contributions can be made to Klamath Falls Senior Center, 2045 Arthur St., Klamath Falls, OR 97603. Cascade Cremation & Burial assisted the family. Condolences may be expressed online at www.cascadecremations.com .
Klamath County Symposium takes on human trafficking
Human trafficking is a term used in reference to what Homeland Security calls “modern-day slavery.”. Though public awareness of trafficking is growing, many citizens remain unaware of its presence in their own communities, according to Ken Morton, director of Klamath-Lake CARES.
