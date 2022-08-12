Read full article on original website
Related
Herald and News
McDonald, Francis "Scott"
Francis "Scott" McDonald Francis Lee McDonald, "Scott" was born on July 30, 1932, to Archie Francis "Mac" and Eliza Kirkpatrick "Ish" McDonald. He was the first child of three: Scott, Donelda and Gary. He had a long family history linked to Klamath Falls. Scott graduated from Henley High School in May 1950, and joined the U.S. Navy when the Korean War started. He was on two different aircraft carriers; the U.S. Princeton and the U.S. Boxer, during the war. After his discharge four years later, Scott tried various jobs. He became a hod carrier for an electrician, a bartender with his father before he went into the U.S Forest Service. He spent 24 years in the Winema and Deschutes National Forests. In 1968, he met his future wife Amma Laquata Ash. They were married on June 10, 1969. In 1972-76 they moved to Homer, Alaska, on the Kenai Peninsula. They built their own home on a 40 acre homestead and lived the Alaskan experience. In June 1976, they returned to Klamath County and he worked again for the U.S.F.S. and she taught school. For 16 years, they raised llamas, packing and raising wool for spinning and weaving. Scott and his wife spent many years raising various farm animals. Starting in 1980's, they began adopting three children; Demetrijha, Dusty and Sahvanna McDonald. In 2004, they moved to Driggs, Idaho, to be close to and take care of his mother-in-law. They lived there for 10 years. In 2013, they moved to Idaho Falls. Laquata and Scott were married for 53 years. He has been a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints since 1975. He had many talents, such as building furniture, making clocks, knapping arrowheads, and helping others. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, reading about Alaska, camping, and spending time with family and friends. Scott is survived by his wife and children, his brother, Gary; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Randolph and Oleta Corry of Driggs; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister. The cremation will take place under the direction of Wood Funeral Home. A memorial gathering will be held from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the McDonald home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriner's Children's Hospital. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Herald and News
Bowman, Robert L.
Robert L. Bowman, born July 25, 1950, passed away on March 4, 2022. He went to be with our Lord! Robert was born and raised in Klamath Falls and passed away in Darby, Montana. He leaves behind his son, Travis Bowman; granddaughter, Neah Bowman; ex-wife and good friend, Bonnie Bowman; and numerous friends.
Herald and News
Rowe, William Gary
The Angels came for Gary in the early morning hours on May 26, 2022. He was living in Waldport, Oregon, and his health had been failing for the past several years. He would have celebrated his 78th birthday in July. Gary was born in Klamath Falls, Oregon on July 22, 1944, to the parents of Roy and Ida Rowe. Gary spent his high school years working at Bob's Big Boy Drive In. When he graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1962 he joined the Navy where he was stationed at Pensacola Navy Air Station in Pensacola, Florida for 4 years. After his discharge, he moved to the Medford, White City area where he became a photographer for school pictures for several years. During that time he was sent to Stuttgard, Germany to take school pictures of US Military families stationed in Germany. Gary loved the game of golf. He played whenever and wherever he could until his health became an issue. Gary is preceeded in death by his parents, Roy and Ida Rowe, sister, Marianne (Pudgie) Abner, cousin, Vaughn Schmeck and several aunts and uncles. Gary is survived by his sister, Sharon Forkins of Minneapolis, Minnesota, nieces, Colleen Flamm, Kathleen Baker, Debbie Charles, Julie York and nephew, Brad Charles and several cousins. Gary's final resting place will be at Klamath Memorial Park. He will be missed.
Herald and News
Nelson, Roger Lee
Roger Lee Nelson, 87, passed away in Klamath Falls, Ore. on Aug. 6, 2022. He was born Sept. 9, 1934 in Fort Dodge, Iowa. He worked in residential repair in Long Beach CA and owned and operated an RV park in Klamath Falls. Roger enjoyed dancing, woodworking, interacting with people and having a good time. He retired in Long Beach CA and moved to Klamath Falls OR in 2002, spending winters in Las Vegas the past few years. Survivors include his children, Linda (Jim) Jones of Altoona, Iowa, Richard "Rick" Nelson of Benton City, Wash., and Timothy "Tim" Nelson of Des Moines, Iowa. He had six grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. Roger was preceded in death by his daughter, Shelley Duffert, his mother, father and sister. Memorial contributions can be made to Klamath Falls Senior Center, 2045 Arthur St., Klamath Falls, OR 97603. Cascade Cremation & Burial assisted the family. Condolences may be expressed online at www.cascadecremations.com .
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald and News
New Area of Known Wolf Activity designated in Klamath County
An adult male wolf that was originally captured and GPS radio collared southeast of Bend in February 2021 has now been found in the Keno area west of Klamath Falls. As a result, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife on Friday designated a new Area of Known Wolf Activity, or AKWA, in the Keno management unit of Klamath County. The wolf is known as OR103.
Herald and News
Klamath County Symposium takes on human trafficking
Human trafficking is a term used in reference to what Homeland Security calls “modern-day slavery.”. Though public awareness of trafficking is growing, many citizens remain unaware of its presence in their own communities, according to Ken Morton, director of Klamath-Lake CARES.
Comments / 0