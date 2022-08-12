Francis "Scott" McDonald Francis Lee McDonald, "Scott" was born on July 30, 1932, to Archie Francis "Mac" and Eliza Kirkpatrick "Ish" McDonald. He was the first child of three: Scott, Donelda and Gary. He had a long family history linked to Klamath Falls. Scott graduated from Henley High School in May 1950, and joined the U.S. Navy when the Korean War started. He was on two different aircraft carriers; the U.S. Princeton and the U.S. Boxer, during the war. After his discharge four years later, Scott tried various jobs. He became a hod carrier for an electrician, a bartender with his father before he went into the U.S Forest Service. He spent 24 years in the Winema and Deschutes National Forests. In 1968, he met his future wife Amma Laquata Ash. They were married on June 10, 1969. In 1972-76 they moved to Homer, Alaska, on the Kenai Peninsula. They built their own home on a 40 acre homestead and lived the Alaskan experience. In June 1976, they returned to Klamath County and he worked again for the U.S.F.S. and she taught school. For 16 years, they raised llamas, packing and raising wool for spinning and weaving. Scott and his wife spent many years raising various farm animals. Starting in 1980's, they began adopting three children; Demetrijha, Dusty and Sahvanna McDonald. In 2004, they moved to Driggs, Idaho, to be close to and take care of his mother-in-law. They lived there for 10 years. In 2013, they moved to Idaho Falls. Laquata and Scott were married for 53 years. He has been a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints since 1975. He had many talents, such as building furniture, making clocks, knapping arrowheads, and helping others. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, reading about Alaska, camping, and spending time with family and friends. Scott is survived by his wife and children, his brother, Gary; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Randolph and Oleta Corry of Driggs; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister. The cremation will take place under the direction of Wood Funeral Home. A memorial gathering will be held from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the McDonald home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriner's Children's Hospital. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.

