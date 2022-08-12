Read full article on original website
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
Two of blind ‘mystic’ Baba Vanga’s ‘prophecies’ for 2022 ‘have come true’ – here’s what else she predicted
TWO of blind "mystic" Baba Vanga's "prophecies" for 2022 have come true - here's what else she's predicted. The late clairvoyant from Bulgaria, whose vague predictions have gripped the world since her death in 1996, has left a spate of forecasts right through to 5079. But it's her visions for...
Risk of leaving electric fan on overnight revealed – it’s potentially fatal
LEAVING your fan on overnight may not be the wisest idea according to safety experts. While it's a good last resort instead of suffering through the heat, leaving it going for hours on end as you sleep carries its own risks. There's no hard data for fires linked to fans...
‘Absolutely incredible’: British divers solve 105-year-old mystery
British divers have finally discovered a US shipwreck from World War I that had been missing under the ocean since 1917.A team of experienced deep divers were able to locate the missing vessel on 11 August, 40 miles off the coast of the Isles of Scilly.The USS Jacob Jones was one of six vessels named Tucker-class destroyers, designed by and built for the US Navy before the nation entered World War One.The impressive vessel was the first of the American destroyers ever to be sunk by enemy action - and was torpedoed off the Isles of Scilly in 1917...
‘Left to rot’: The lonely plight of long Covid sufferers
Some studies suggest long Covid could affect as much as 30 percent of people who are infected.
Covid vaccine announcement ‘helps take pressure off people’s other concerns’, says minister – UK politics live
Latest updates: government has taken people’s concerns over energy bills into vaccination rollout, says public health minister Maggie Throup
Walrus Freya who became attraction in Norway's Oslo Fjord put down
A walrus that had become a popular attraction in the Oslo Fjord has been put down out of concern for the safety of the public, Norwegian officials say. The walrus, nicknamed Freya, rose to fame after clambering on to boats to sunbathe - sometimes sinking them. People refused warnings not...
Climate activists fill golf holes with cement after water ban exemption
Climate activists in southern France have filled golf course holes with cement to protest against the exemption of golf greens from water bans amid the country's severe drought. The group targeted sites near the city of Toulouse, calling golf the "leisure industry of the most privileged". The exemption of golf...
Jeremy Paxman Steps Down as Host of BBC Quiz Show ‘University Challenge’ After 28 Years
Jeremy Paxman, who presented popular BBC quiz show show “University Challenge” since 1994, will film his last episode this fall. A new presenter will be announced later this week. The final series will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from Aug. 29 through to summer 2023. “University Challenge,” the U.K.’s longest running quiz show, celebrates 60 years in 2022. A documentary on the show will air on BBC Two and iPlayer on Aug. 29. Paxman said: “I’ve had a blast hosting this wonderful series for nearly 29 years. I’ve been lucky enough to work with an amazing team and to meet...
County Lines: Cost of living crisis used by gangs to lure new recruits
County lines is the name given to drug-dealing networks connecting urban and rural areas, using phone lines, across the UK. Former gang members and those trying to support them claim the rising cost of living is being used by organised criminals to exploit those struggling to make ends meet. 'It's...
Ruins of 'lost church' exposed at Ladybower Reservoir
Ruins thought to be a church that was submerged by the creation of a reservoir have been revealed due to low water levels. The village of Derwent in Derbyshire was flooded in the 1940s by the creation of Ladybower Reservoir. The church spire was originally left intact as a memorial...
Clacton Airfield: Pilot comes to abrupt halt into hedge
A pilot who descended into an airfield too quickly ended up coming to a halt in a hedge, an investigation found. The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) report said the pilot was left unhurt in the "serious incident" at Clacton Airfield, Essex on 17 April. The experienced 52-year-old had taken...
Newtownabbey: Ardagh Group gets go ahead for drinks can factory
Planning permission has been granted for the construction of a major new factory in Newtownabbey. The Ardagh Group will make drinks cans at the £150m facility to be built at the Global Point business park in County Antrim. Permission was agreed by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council's planning committee.
Chinese 'spy ship' Yuan Wang 5 docks in Sri Lanka despite Indian concern
A Chinese research ship has docked in Sri Lanka's Hambantota port despite Indian concerns. The Yuan Wang 5 was given permission to dock on the condition it would not carry out research while in Sri Lankan waters, said port officials. India had previously voiced concerns that the ship would be...
Bourn Windmill: Historic mill's timber support successfully removed
Teams restoring one of England's oldest windmills at risk of collapse say they are "extremely relieved" work to remove the rotten timbers has been successful. Bourn Mill in Cambridgeshire is a Grade I listed ancient monument dating from the 1600s but faced collapse due to its rotting central support beams.
Broomfield blaze 'one of the largest field fires we had ever seen'
A number of homes were evacuated as crews in Essex tackled "one of the largest field fires we had ever seen". The county's fire service said the blaze across 91 acres (37 hectares) off Hollow Lane, Broomfield, Chelmsford, took hold at about 13:50 BST on Friday. An outbuilding was damaged...
Covid: NI health officials plan to use new dual vaccine
A new coronavirus vaccine aimed at protecting people against both the original Covid-19 virus and the Omicron variant should be available in Northern Ireland by autumn. Stormont's Department of Health has said it is intended to be used as part of its autumn booster programme. On Monday, the UK became...
Sheffield council gives 'grandad's tree' protected status
A family from Sheffield has won an appeal to the city council to protect a tree planted in the 1980s by a late relative. The authority's planning committee has granted a Tree Preservation Order (TPO) for the dawn redwood growing in a back garden in Sandygate Park, Crosspool. The tree...
Letter from Africa: How racism haunts black people in Italy
In our series of letters from African journalists, Ismail Einashe writes that many black people in Italy feel that racism is not taken seriously. For Italian-Eritrean filmmaker and podcaster Ariam Tekle, there is no doubt that the recent killing of a disabled Nigerian street vendor, Alika Ogorchukwu, in Italy was a "racist murder".
Afghan contractors: 'I wish I'd never worked for the UK government'
In a nondescript white plastic bag, Ammar carried a clutch of papers that are among his most precious belongings right now. It would've attracted too much attention for us to visit his home, so on his motorcycle, he'd come to meet us at a secure location, scared during the journey that he might get searched at a Taliban checkpoint and they might find the papers.
