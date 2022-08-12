ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

St. Johns parents complain about major traffic problems by brand new High school

By Nick Gibson, Action News Jax
 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — St Johns County parents are complaining about traffic problems the brand new Beachside High school is already creating.

One main issue is that the school isn’t even open to all students yet.

One parent tells Action News Jax that just dropping his son off it took 20 minutes. And to pick him up, took another 40 minutes, and this was all because of heavy traffic outside the new school. He says this traffic problem needs to be fixed.

“Chaos in a sense,” says Larry Coleman.

Coleman, a Beachside High School parent is concerned about the traffic problems

“If parents are coming from the 95 direction on 210. It goes from two from both directions to one,” says Coleman.

Beachside High School sits near county road 210, just feet away from the backside of the school is I-95.

The new high school hasn’t started classes yet because of construction delays. It also sits near the newly developed beach walk neighborhood.

Coleman says he was dropping his son off at freshman orientation today. Most of the school’s students weren’t even there yet, and traffic was still a nightmare.

“It was only half. It was a through m this morning and it looked like the whole school was in,” says Coleman.

Coleman isn’t the only parent concerned about congestion getting on and off the campus.

Parents voiced their opinions on Facebook saying quote traffic was horrendous and today was only freshmen orientation.

Another saying quotes traffic was bad in the area this morning.

We reached out to St johns county commissioners for comment on this and haven’t heard anything back

We also asked the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office if they are looking to place more deputies in the area since school starts at beachside high on Monday. They’ve yet to respond to my request.

Parents on Facebook say this problem could’ve been resolved before school even started.

One parent says quote 210 should have been widened east of I-95 prior to august and Coleman agrees.

He even says he feels for the people living in the Beachwalk area.

“I really feel for the people who stay in there because if they are trying to go home, it’s just going to be a bottleneck,” says Coleman.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WOKV

WOKV

