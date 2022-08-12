Read full article on original website
salemleader.com
Learn, work, share
Youth and lifelong learners are invited to learn, work and share drawing, painting and printmaking. A licensed teacher is instructing beginners and advanced learners in a peaceful, country setting. Classes are in session now, start anytime. Family discounts are available. Creekside Art Space is located at 3138 E. Nicholson Hollow...
School started without Sherri Hoar
After 34 years of teaching, Sherri Hoar retired at the end of the 2021-22 school year. She had dreamed of being a teacher her whole life and despite a detour to dental school, she ended up where she belonged...in the classroom. Read about her life as a teacher in an...
Kyle Anthony Whitlow
Kyle Anthony Whitlow, age 39, of Pekin, passed away Friday, August 12 at St. Vincent Salem Hospital. Kyle was born November 30, 1982, in Great Lakes, Illinois the son of Eddie and Joyce Marie Merfert Whitlow. He was a general contractor and a member of Grace Tabernacle Crawford in Milltown, Indiana.
Logan Jon Gilstrap
Logan Jon Gilstrap, age 34, of Salem, passed away Friday, August 12. Logan was loved by his family and many friends. Private services will be held at a later date.
Elfriede (Elfie) Ida Brown
Elfriede (Elfie) Ida Brown, 89, of Salem Indiana, died peacefully at her home at 1:32 pm on Friday, August 12, 2022. She was surrounded by loved ones as she passed. Elfie was born on February 6, 1933, in Vienna, Austria to Joseph and Maria (Schubert) Valach. She married George Henry Brown USAF from Campbellsburg, Indiana on December 18, 1955, in Vienna.
Braun's mobile office visits county Thursday
United States Senator Mike Braun’s staff will be in your area soon! We are here to assist you with any issues you are having with federal agencies, listen to concerns about pending or future legislation, and help address any other topics you may want to discuss. We are asking...
