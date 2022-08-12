ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is the fourth premium foldable phone to launch this week!

By Rachael Sharpe
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K8gkU_0hEcRV6o00
(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Foldable phones are having a momentous moment – not only have we seen the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (opens in new tab) and the Motorola Razr 2022 (opens in new tab) launch this week, now the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 has joined the competition! Xiaomi’s offering really is competition too…

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Rachael is a British journalist with 18 years experience in the publishing industry. Since working on www.digitalcameraworld.com (opens in new tab), she’s been freelancing, and contributing to some of the world’s best-loved websites and magazines including T3.com and TechRadar.com and has also had a book, iPad for Photographers, published. She's currently acting as editor of 5GRadar.com - a website specializing in the latest cellular technology.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy Z Flip#Smart Phone#The Motorola Razr 2022#British#T3 Com#Techradar Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
NewsBreak
iPad
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
643K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy