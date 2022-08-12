ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

This is the ultimate power bank for your MacBook Pro, iPhone 13 and iPad

By Carrie Marshall
T3
T3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u5BXr_0hEcRUE500

Here's one for the travellers and road warriors: Anker's new 737 Power Bank, aka the PowerCore 24K, is the ultimate charger for even the most demanding devices and could well be the best power bank for pro users. It can deliver fast charging at 140W to get even the biggest MacBook Pro to 50% in just 40 minutes, and it has the capacity to recharge an iPhone 13 4.9 times.

Given the high specification and capacity I expected it to be more expensive than it is: in the US it's $149 and in the UK, £139.99.

It's not bad looking, either. Anker has managed to make a very powerful device into a pretty portable unit, and at 630g (1.39lbs) it's not going to eat up too much of your luggage allowance either. It's on sale now directly from Anker and from retailers such as Amazon too.

How does the Anker PowerCore 24K charge so quickly?

The secret is USB-C Power Delivery, which in this device is version 3.1. That means it can deliver higher power than the previous versions' limit of 100W from a single USB port. There are two USB-C ports, each of which is capable of delivering 140W, and there's also a USB-A port putting out up to 18W for less power-hungry devices. At 140W you could get a 16-inch MacBook Pro from zero to 50% in around 40 minutes if you have the correct cable.

It's worth focusing on that for a moment: you can undo all of Anker's good work if you don't have the correct cables. Like other power banks the PowerCore 24K doesn't come with cables or a power adapter, and if you want to use its full power potential you'll need both to support PD 3.1 too: the cable so you can get the full output power, and the power adapter so you can charge the power bank at its fastest possible speed.

One of the most interesting things about this new charger is that it has a smart display. That's really useful: it makes it easy to see how much power you've got left and how much power is being used. The screen itself uses a fairly frugal 0.36W of power, but you can turn it off completely so it's not using even that.

This isn't the only new power bank Anker has released, but it's the only one with USB-PD 3.1 and that means it's the one I'd buy right now: it's got the spec not just for the kit I've got today, but the kit I'm likely to be using over the next couple of years.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy just dropped the price of this Microsoft Surface laptop to $550

Laptop deals can feel overwhelming but we can confidently say that many people will be more than happy to gravitate straight toward this Microsoft Surface laptop deal. Right now, you can buy a Microsoft Surface Laptop Go from Best Buy for $550 saving you $150 off the usual price of $700. An already great value option for anyone looking for a mid-range laptop, if you’re keen to work on your commute or you want to look like the most stylish student in your class, this is the deal for you.
COMPUTERS
Gear Patrol

How to Get the Battery Percentage Back on Your iPhone

In years past, you could toggle on a setting that showed the exact percentage of battery life your iPhone had left. The percentage appeared right next to the battery icon — which, by default, just had a green, yellow or red filling — in the top-right corner of your iPhone's Home screen. Unfortunately, Apple removed this ability on all iPhones that have a notch (so, the iPhone X or later). Its rationale: there just wasn't enough space for it.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Best iPad deals for August 2022: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets

Finding the best deal on an iPad is all about timing. And while Apple’s fifth-generation iPad air – arriving in March and now featuring the company’s powerful M1 chip – hasn’t yet had a huge impact on the price of its existing tablets, there are still some eye-catching discounts to be found on the more expensive iPad pro models. We’ve also included deals on the smaller iPad mini and entry-level iPad, too.Since the debut of the original iPad in 2010, Apple’s tablets have led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream media, play games, browse...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Save Hundreds on TVs, Smart Watches and More at Woot's One-Day Samsung Sale

Coming less than a week after the end of Samsung Unpacked, where we got a glimpse at Samsung's exciting new lineup of devices, Woot has declared today Samsung Day. No, it's not technically an official sale event, but that shouldn't stop you from taking advantage of the great deals on TVs, smart watches, earbuds and more. All discounts are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, and there's a good chance certain items will sell out before then. Be sure to get your orders in soon if you're hoping to take advantage of this sale.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipad Pro#Ultimate Power#Power Bank#Usb
The Verge

The M1 MacBook Air is discounted to its lowest price yet at Best Buy

Start your week off right with these handpicked deals, all part of this balanced breakfast. Our inaugural discount this week sees the M1-equipped MacBook Air discounted to $849.99 at Best Buy from its usual $999.99 price. This is the best discount we’ve seen yet on the 256GB model of the M1-equipped MacBook Air, making this an excellent chance to snag this lightweight Apple laptop. If you need a model with a little more storage space, you can also get the 512GB model for $1,049.99, a discount of $200 off the regular price.
COMPUTERS
Android Authority

Does the iPhone SE (2022) have wireless charging?

Wireless charging is usually one of the first features to go out the window in the world of budget smartphones. If you’re thinking of getting Apple’s latest affordable handset, or already have it, you may be wondering; does the iPhone SE have wireless charging? Let’s get you up to speed and see if you can enjoy untethered charging using the iPhone SE.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
iPad
pocketnow.com

Apple’s 2020 iPad Air is getting insane savings at Amazon.com

This may be your last opportunity to get your hands on a new 2020 iPad Air, as Amazon seems to want to get rid of its existing stock. However, quantities are limited, so you may want to hurry, as we’ve seen the Sky Blue model with Wi-Fi-only support and 64GB storage space selling for as low as $432. Other options are receiving up to $149 savings, which means you can get one for $450 if you’re not interested in LTE connectivity.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

New iPhone 14 release date surfaces as fan-made iPhone 14 Pro concept renderings show Apple's iOS 16 in action

Just recently we reported on a potential Apple iPhone 14 release date that had been shared on social media by the well-known tech commenter Max Weinbach. He claimed that a reliable source had told him that the all-important date would be September 6, which was a week earlier than the previous favorite for the iPhone 14 release date: September 13. But it appears Weinbach has thrown a spanner in the works by reporting that he has now heard from a different source that the Apple iPhone event will actually take place on September 7, which is a Wednesday.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

iPad 10 and M2 iPad Pro set to launch in October, new leak claims

August is the calm before the storm for Apple. While Android brands such as Samsung and OnePlus announced new phones this month, Apple will undoubtedly dominate headlines in September with the launch of the iPhone 14. The next-gen smartphone will be the highlight of the year for Apple. But a new leak suggests that the company has another event planned for October where it will unveil at least two new iPad models.
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

The good news about Apple’s rumored iPhone 14 Pro price hike

The iPhone 14 will be even more expensive than its predecessor, at least according to a new report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. If he’s to be believed, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will both be more expensive than their predecessors. But the addition of a...
BUSINESS
CNET

Apple's New MacBook Pro M2 Sees First Amazon Discount With $100 Off

The MacBook Air is the go-to option for those looking for a more affordable portable Apple computer but, in 2022, the entry price of the popular laptop rose by $100. With the unveiling of the redesigned MacBook Air M2, Apple increased the starting price to $1,199, though you can cut the price back down to size with a $100 discount via Amazon right now. The markdown applies to the starlight colorway and is the best MacBook Air M2 deal around currently, even matching Apple's education-exclusive pricing.
COMPUTERS
womenfitness.net

O’NEILL Stella Mykonos One-Piece

Stay stylish in comfort with the O’Neill Stella Mykonos One-Piece. Printed classic one piece. Adjustable straps. Removable cups. Medium coverage. 82% recycled polyamide, 18% elastane. Hand wash cold, lay flat to dry.
APPAREL
The Verge

How to choose between the M2 MacBook Air and the M2 MacBook Pro

If you’re interested in one of Apple’s new M2 MacBooks but you’re confused about which one you should buy, don’t worry — it’s confusing. The two devices are very similar, but they do have a few important differences. To get one big group of...
COMPUTERS
Gadget Flow

10 Best tech gadgets of 2022 that everyone should buy

Each year amazes us with its new tech developments, and 2022 is no different. Whether it’s a phone with illuminating rear strips or a super cool update to popular Sony headphones, the best tech gadgets of 2022 take innovation to the next level. One of 2022’s most noteworthy smartphones...
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

How do I keep my iPhone battery health at 100%?

It seems like iPhone owners are completely obsessed with the health of their batteries. I've lost count of the number of times I've been asked how to keep an iPhone's battery at 100% health, and there are countless YouTube videos and articles telling owners how to do this. I have...
CELL PHONES
T3

T3

305
Followers
1K+
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy