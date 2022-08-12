Read full article on original website
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry issues a grim warning about runaway consumer debt - and says the stock-market rally won't last
Michael Burry warned Americans are loading up on credit-card debt in response to inflation. Burry expects consumers to run out of cash within months, hitting company profits and the economy. The "Big Short" investor cautioned the recent rebound in tech stocks was unlikely to last. Michael Burry rang the alarm...
FTSE 100 dragged down by sinking pharma shares, while US markets make gains
The FTSE 100 has been dragged down by pharmaceuticals suffering a blow, while Wall Street revelled in another day of sinking inflation readings.Shares in pharma giant GSK fell as much as 12% during the day, its biggest drop since 1998, and its consumer spin-off brand Haleon by as much as 13% on Thursday, helping to push the FTSE into the red.The share price slump comes amid reports that Haleon is facing US lawsuits surrounding the safety of heartburn drug Zantac.While another day of bleak energy news in the UK set the expected price cap £200 higher than forecasts from earlier...
US News and World Report
Stocks, U.S. Dollar Gain Despite Surprise Weak China Data
New York (Reuters) - Global equities and the U.S. dollar advanced on Monday despite weaker-than-expected economic data in China that prompted the country's central bank to cut its lending rate, stoking concerns of a global recession. The People's Bank of China unexpectedly cut key interest rates on Monday after the...
tipranks.com
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to Bid Adieu to Talc-Based Baby Powder
Heightened litigation costs have compelled Johnson & Johnson to discontinue its famous product. Meanwhile, top investors are bulking up on the company’s stock as they remain confident about its future prospects. Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has recently revealed that the company will discontinue the sale of...
tipranks.com
‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market.
dailyhodl.com
$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report
An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
Here’s How Soon Grocery Prices Could Go Down, According to Experts
According to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization, global food prices have increased by 65% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic -- and haven risen by 12% this year since the...
American Farmers Are Selling Off Cattle Herds in Droves, Beef Prices Expected to Surge
Don’t expect good news on beef prices anytime soon. Due to rising costs as well as drought across America, farmers are selling off cattle. Not just a few and not just their meat stock, either. This is a worrying trend that could lead to prices surging in the coming months and even the next year. Prices at the store have already risen in the last year, and now consumers should brace for more.
China is no longer the top holder of US debt after its total dips below $1 trillion for the first time in 12 years
In May, China held $980.8 billion in US debt, down $23 billion from the prior month and almost $100 billion from a year ago.
biztoc.com
Bank of America: Prepare For The Worst
Summary As Bank of America struggled in the face of the Fed stress test, it's time to build capital and prepare for the worst. BAC is an industry leader in mobile banking and has a simple formula to increase EPS. We'll take a look at the composition of the bank's assets. There's no way we'd sell at 1.1x book. In the decade ahead, we project returns of 10% per annum. The Thesis.
Asia’s richest woman loses half her $24bn fortune in China property crisis
Asia’s wealthiest woman has lost more than half her fortune over the past year as the crisis engulfing China’s real estate sector continues to worsen, a billionaire index showed on Thursday. Yang Huiyan, a majority shareholder in China’s biggest property developer Country Garden, saw her net worth plunge...
Analysis: U.S. banks face trillion-dollar reverse repo headache
NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The trillions of dollars in overnight cash tucked away daily at the Federal Reserve could turn into a major headache for banks that could squeeze their balance sheets and impair their ability to lend.
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
Investors are anxious about new economic data set to be released Wednesday morning.
Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...
The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
Elon Musk's Brain-Chip Company Neuralink Gets Overtaken In US By Australian Startup
Australia-based startup Synchron planted its fifth brain-computer device and the first into the brain of a U.S. patient, emerging as a potential rival to Tesla Inc's TSLA CEO Elon Musk's Neuralink, which is yet to receive a regulatory nod. What Happened: Doctors at the Mount Sinai West medical center in...
Demand for chips is collapsing just as Joe Biden signs bill to jump-start more U.S. chipmaking
Chip stocks fell on Tuesday—despite Biden signing the CHIPS and Science Act—as chipmakers warn of slowing demand for the rest of the year. U.S. President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act on Tuesday, ending an almost yearlong saga to spend $52 billion to attract chip manufacturing back to the U.S.
The 'gold standard' US market needs to maintain rule of law even if that means major Chinese firms delist, former NYSE president says
China is signaling that Alibaba and JD.com may delist from the US stock market, former NYSE president Tom Farley told CNBC. That comes as five Chinese companies including PetroChina said they plan to exit the NYSE. The US and China are in a dispute over accounting rules but Farley said...
India's Adani — Leaving Musk, Bezos In Dust When It Comes To 2022 Wealth Gain — Now Plans To Establish New Alumina Refinery With $5.2B Investment
Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of the Adani Group — plans to invest $5.2 billion to set up an alumina refinery in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, reported Bloomberg. The refinery will bear an annual capacity of 4 million tons, as per a statement by the local government, it said.
China is stockpiling cash instead of pumping it back into their economy - and that's pushing a decades-high dollar even further
Chinese investors are parking excess liquidity in safe areas of the financial system, Bloomberg reported. Instead of letting yuan flow to the real economy, the money is ending up in bank bonds and corporate debt. Chinese funds are also heading for the US dollar, helped by higher rates. Chinese investors...
The oil market is set to tighten rapidly as winter approaches and prices are still on track to top $120 a barrel, energy expert says
Despite the recent dip in oil prices, the market will tighten up as winter approaches, Energy Aspects' Amrita Sen said. US releases from the SPR are due to stop, demand from China will grow as lockdowns ease, and the EU's partial ban on Russian oil will take effect. Sen still...
