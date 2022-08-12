ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

FTSE 100 dragged down by sinking pharma shares, while US markets make gains

The FTSE 100 has been dragged down by pharmaceuticals suffering a blow, while Wall Street revelled in another day of sinking inflation readings.Shares in pharma giant GSK fell as much as 12% during the day, its biggest drop since 1998, and its consumer spin-off brand Haleon by as much as 13% on Thursday, helping to push the FTSE into the red.The share price slump comes amid reports that Haleon is facing US lawsuits surrounding the safety of heartburn drug Zantac.While another day of bleak energy news in the UK set the expected price cap £200 higher than forecasts from earlier...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Stocks, U.S. Dollar Gain Despite Surprise Weak China Data

New York (Reuters) - Global equities and the U.S. dollar advanced on Monday despite weaker-than-expected economic data in China that prompted the country's central bank to cut its lending rate, stoking concerns of a global recession. The People's Bank of China unexpectedly cut key interest rates on Monday after the...
BUSINESS
tipranks.com

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to Bid Adieu to Talc-Based Baby Powder

Heightened litigation costs have compelled Johnson & Johnson to discontinue its famous product. Meanwhile, top investors are bulking up on the company’s stock as they remain confident about its future prospects. Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has recently revealed that the company will discontinue the sale of...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merck Co#Zantac#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Gsk#Barclays#Haleon 13 7#Pfizer 2
tipranks.com

‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report

An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
MARKETS
Outsider.com

American Farmers Are Selling Off Cattle Herds in Droves, Beef Prices Expected to Surge

Don’t expect good news on beef prices anytime soon. Due to rising costs as well as drought across America, farmers are selling off cattle. Not just a few and not just their meat stock, either. This is a worrying trend that could lead to prices surging in the coming months and even the next year. Prices at the store have already risen in the last year, and now consumers should brace for more.
AGRICULTURE
biztoc.com

Bank of America: Prepare For The Worst

Summary As Bank of America struggled in the face of the Fed stress test, it's time to build capital and prepare for the worst. BAC is an industry leader in mobile banking and has a simple formula to increase EPS. We'll take a look at the composition of the bank's assets. There's no way we'd sell at 1.1x book. In the decade ahead, we project returns of 10% per annum. The Thesis.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...

The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
STOCKS

