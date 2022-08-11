Read full article on original website
Related
Why are There So Many Homeless People in Los Angeles?
There are a number of reasons why there are so many homeless people in Los Angeles. One of the main reasons is the high cost of living in the city. Housing costs have skyrocketed in recent years, making it difficult for low-income residents to keep up with rent or mortgage payments. This has led to an increase in evictions and foreclosures, leaving many people without a place to live.
More Mojitos, Less Mosquitoes: How To Rid Your Home Of The Pesky Biters
The insects are more than just a buzzing annoyance that’s prevalent in our region. They transmit harmful diseases, so it’s important to snuff them out ASAP.
California City Evacuates Amid Dangerous Chemical Leak
There is the possibility of an explosion.
Former L.A. Mayor Villaraigosa named infrastructure advisor for California
Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa will serve as an infrastructure advisor for the state of California. Villaraigosa’s appointment comes amid $120 million funding awarded by Department of Transportation to California for eight projects.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
First Alert Weather Alert issued for Saturday for threat of thunderstorms
A Flood Watch is now in effect until 8:00 p.m. for Riverside County, including the cities of Coachella, Cathedral City, Indio, Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, Julian, Pine Valley, Idyllwild-Pine Cove and Borrego Springs. Please be especially cautious today and maintain safe driving practices when encountering flooded areas. Turn Around Don't Drown. Moisture The post First Alert Weather Alert issued for Saturday for threat of thunderstorms appeared first on KESQ.
BBC
Firenado rages in California
Hot temperatures and strong winds formed a 'firenado' in California on Wednesday. Hundreds of firefighters were called to tackle the blaze, which spread during a bush fire. No one was harmed, and the Los Angeles County Fire Department said no structures were immediately threatened.
Authorities report concerns of possible explosion after chemical leaks from rail car in Perris
Authorities say the rail car's temperature is "trending in a positive direction" and has dipped since the initial leak. However, it's not safe enough for investigators to get close.
Street vendors gather in Long Beach to honor one of their own, who was killed in Gardena-area robbery
As attacks on street vendors grow in prominence, one organization is working to create a safe space. The Tianguis Market Foundation was joined by more than 200 vendors in Long Beach on Sunday to memorialize 34-year-old Severino Gutierrez Valez, known to many as “Elias the fruit vendor,” who was fatally shot in a robbery in […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
dallasexpress.com
Texas Nurse’s Crash Kills Six Including Pregnant Woman
Six people, including a pregnant woman, were killed in Los Angeles in what California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officer Franco Pepi called “one of the most horrific crashes that we’ve seen.”. The driver, 37-year-old traveling nurse Nicole Lorraine Linton from Houston, was charged Monday with six counts of murder...
mynewsla.com
East LA Girl, 16, Reported Missing, Found
A 16-year-old girl who went missing in East Los Angeles over the weekend has been found, authorities said Friday. Jocelyn Rosas was last seen Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Eagle Street, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Friday, the Los Angeles...
Those in need can get free dental work this Saturday, Aug. 13 in Long Beach
The California Dental Association Foundation is hosting a free, appointment-only dental clinic Saturday, Aug. 13 at Children’s Dental Health Clinic in Long Beach. The post Those in need can get free dental work this Saturday, Aug. 13 in Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
spectrumnews1.com
Morning Briefing: Hazardous spill in Perris forces evacuations; bartender testifies in Kobe crash photos trial; Anne Heche ‘not expected’ to survive
Good morning, SoCal. Here's what you need to know today. With drier air in the mix, expect plenty of blue skies and only isolated rain chances in the mountains. The sun will be on full blast this afternoon, so remember to stay hydrated if you need to be outside during the peak heat of the day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teen, 17, Identified As East LA Stabbing Victim
A 17-year-old boy who was found dead from an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area was identified Saturday.
215 Fwy closed north of Perris due to ‘unidentified leak’: RCFD
Update: Officials spoke Friday morning on the still “critical situation” near Perris. Updates to this story can be found at the following link: Homes evacuated after railcar leak near Perris Original post: A possibly hazardous spill led to the closure of both directions of the 215 Freeway north of Perris, the Riverside County Fire Department […]
Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez dies after being struck by pickup truck in Oxnard
Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez died Friday after being struck by a pickup truck in Oxnard.
Thursday forecast: Heat advisory in place
Look for another round of hot temperatures around SoCal as high pressure remains in control Thursday. A heat advisory remains in place for parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties through Saturday at 8 p.m. Conditions are expected to remain dry Thursday but thunderstorms could return to the region over the weekend.
Police investigate fatal shooting in south Los Angeles
Los Angeles Police homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in front of a commercial building in Windsor Hills. The shooting was reported at around 9:45 a.m. Friday in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died, police said. The crime scene perimeter encompassed several […]
Fontana Herald News
Fire damages building in San Bernardino on Aug. 11
A fire damaged a vacant auto repair building in San Bernardino on Aug. 11, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. The incident occurred at 4:18 p.m. in the 100 block of South E Street, where firefighters found heavy smoke and fire conditions. The building, which has burned multiple...
oxnardpd.org
NEWS RELEASE: Fatal Traffic Collision Involving a Vehicle and Pedestrian – 08/12/22
SUBJECT: Fatal Traffic Collision Involving a Vehicle and Pedestrian. LOCATION: West Seventh Street at South A Street, Oxnard. DRIVER/VEHICLE: Male, 38 year-old Oxnard resident / 2020 GMC Sierra 2500. PEDESTRIAN: Carmen Ramirez, 73 year-old Oxnard resident. CONTACT: Corporal Andrew Pinkstaff, Traffic Investigator | (805) 385-7750 | andrew.pinkstaff@oxnardpd.org. At approximately 6:40...
Police activity on 405 Freeway in Inglewood shuts down both lanes, prompting major traffic backup
Both sides of the 405 Freeway in Inglewood were shut down due to police activity Thursday and prompted a major traffic delay for drivers.
Comments / 0