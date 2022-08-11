ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Why are There So Many Homeless People in Los Angeles?

There are a number of reasons why there are so many homeless people in Los Angeles. One of the main reasons is the high cost of living in the city. Housing costs have skyrocketed in recent years, making it difficult for low-income residents to keep up with rent or mortgage payments. This has led to an increase in evictions and foreclosures, leaving many people without a place to live.
KESQ News Channel 3

First Alert Weather Alert issued for Saturday for threat of thunderstorms

A Flood Watch is now in effect until 8:00 p.m. for Riverside County, including the cities of Coachella, Cathedral City, Indio, Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, Julian, Pine Valley, Idyllwild-Pine Cove and Borrego Springs. Please be especially cautious today and maintain safe driving practices when encountering flooded areas. Turn Around Don't Drown. Moisture The post First Alert Weather Alert issued for Saturday for threat of thunderstorms appeared first on KESQ.
BBC

Firenado rages in California

Hot temperatures and strong winds formed a 'firenado' in California on Wednesday. Hundreds of firefighters were called to tackle the blaze, which spread during a bush fire. No one was harmed, and the Los Angeles County Fire Department said no structures were immediately threatened.
dallasexpress.com

Texas Nurse’s Crash Kills Six Including Pregnant Woman

Six people, including a pregnant woman, were killed in Los Angeles in what California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officer Franco Pepi called “one of the most horrific crashes that we’ve seen.”. The driver, 37-year-old traveling nurse Nicole Lorraine Linton from Houston, was charged Monday with six counts of murder...
mynewsla.com

East LA Girl, 16, Reported Missing, Found

A 16-year-old girl who went missing in East Los Angeles over the weekend has been found, authorities said Friday. Jocelyn Rosas was last seen Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Eagle Street, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Friday, the Los Angeles...
KTLA

215 Fwy closed north of Perris due to ‘unidentified leak’: RCFD

Update: Officials spoke Friday morning on the still “critical situation” near Perris. Updates to this story can be found at the following link: Homes evacuated after railcar leak near Perris Original post: A possibly hazardous spill led to the closure of both directions of the 215 Freeway north of Perris, the Riverside County Fire Department […]
KTLA

Thursday forecast: Heat advisory in place

Look for another round of hot temperatures around SoCal as high pressure remains in control Thursday. A heat advisory remains in place for parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties through Saturday at 8 p.m. Conditions are expected to remain dry Thursday but thunderstorms could return to the region over the weekend.
KTLA

Police investigate fatal shooting in south Los Angeles

Los Angeles Police homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in front of a commercial building in Windsor Hills. The shooting was reported at around 9:45 a.m. Friday in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died, police said. The crime scene perimeter encompassed several […]
Fontana Herald News

Fire damages building in San Bernardino on Aug. 11

A fire damaged a vacant auto repair building in San Bernardino on Aug. 11, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. The incident occurred at 4:18 p.m. in the 100 block of South E Street, where firefighters found heavy smoke and fire conditions. The building, which has burned multiple...
oxnardpd.org

NEWS RELEASE: Fatal Traffic Collision Involving a Vehicle and Pedestrian – 08/12/22

SUBJECT: Fatal Traffic Collision Involving a Vehicle and Pedestrian. LOCATION: West Seventh Street at South A Street, Oxnard. DRIVER/VEHICLE: Male, 38 year-old Oxnard resident / 2020 GMC Sierra 2500. PEDESTRIAN: Carmen Ramirez, 73 year-old Oxnard resident. CONTACT: Corporal Andrew Pinkstaff, Traffic Investigator | (805) 385-7750 | andrew.pinkstaff@oxnardpd.org. At approximately 6:40...
