ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNT-TV

Mountaineer GameDay returns this weekend with Preseason Special

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (August 16, 2022) – Get ready, Mountaineer fans: the “most fun pregame show in West Virginia” is about to return. A new season of Mountaineer GameDay, the award-winning WVU football TV pregame show, premieres this weekend with the program’s annual Preseason Special. Co-hosts Anjelica...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNT-TV

Tipton, McCabe begin play in U.S. Amateur Golf Championship Monday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University senior Trent Tipton and freshman Westy McCabe will begin play Monday at the 122nd U.S. Amateur Golf Championship in Paramus, New Jersey. On Monday, Tipton will tee off at 12:25 p.m. and McCabe at 1:18 p.m. at Arcola Country Club. On Tuesday, Tipton...
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy