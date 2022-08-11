Read full article on original website
WVNT-TV
Kicking, punting competitions in WVU camp range from WV natives to the Land Down Under
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Charleston, West Virginia native Casey Legg likely didn’t expect to be in any sort of competition heading into fall camp. The Mountain State native was reliable as a field goal kicker last season, and is a preseason candidate for the Lou Groza Award. And while...
WVNT-TV
Mountaineer GameDay returns this weekend with Preseason Special
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (August 16, 2022) – Get ready, Mountaineer fans: the “most fun pregame show in West Virginia” is about to return. A new season of Mountaineer GameDay, the award-winning WVU football TV pregame show, premieres this weekend with the program’s annual Preseason Special. Co-hosts Anjelica...
WVNT-TV
Tipton, McCabe begin play in U.S. Amateur Golf Championship Monday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University senior Trent Tipton and freshman Westy McCabe will begin play Monday at the 122nd U.S. Amateur Golf Championship in Paramus, New Jersey. On Monday, Tipton will tee off at 12:25 p.m. and McCabe at 1:18 p.m. at Arcola Country Club. On Tuesday, Tipton...
