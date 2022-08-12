ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

St. Johns parents complain about major traffic problems by brand new High school

By Nick Gibson, Action News Jax
ESPN 690
ESPN 690
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PnsD9_0hEcIVDZ00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — St Johns County parents are complaining about traffic problems the brand new Beachside High school is already creating.

One main issue is that the school isn’t even open to all students yet.

One parent tells Action News Jax that just dropping his son off it took 20 minutes. And to pick him up, took another 40 minutes, and this was all because of heavy traffic outside the new school. He says this traffic problem needs to be fixed.

“Chaos in a sense,” says Larry Coleman.

Coleman, a Beachside High School parent is concerned about the traffic problems

“If parents are coming from the 95 direction on 210. It goes from two from both directions to one,” says Coleman.

Beachside High School sits near county road 210, just feet away from the backside of the school is I-95.

The new high school hasn’t started classes yet because of construction delays. It also sits near the newly developed beach walk neighborhood.

Coleman says he was dropping his son off at freshman orientation today. Most of the school’s students weren’t even there yet, and traffic was still a nightmare.

“It was only half. It was a through m this morning and it looked like the whole school was in,” says Coleman.

Coleman isn’t the only parent concerned about congestion getting on and off the campus.

Parents voiced their opinions on Facebook saying quote traffic was horrendous and today was only freshmen orientation.

Another saying quotes traffic was bad in the area this morning.

We reached out to St johns county commissioners for comment on this and haven’t heard anything back

We also asked the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office if they are looking to place more deputies in the area since school starts at beachside high on Monday. They’ve yet to respond to my request.

Parents on Facebook say this problem could’ve been resolved before school even started.

One parent says quote 210 should have been widened east of I-95 prior to august and Coleman agrees.

He even says he feels for the people living in the Beachwalk area.

“I really feel for the people who stay in there because if they are trying to go home, it’s just going to be a bottleneck,” says Coleman.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 1

Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

Mr. Clean Car Wash plans two Northeast Florida sites

Mr. Clean Car Wash is coming to Northeast Florida with at least two locations in Clay and St. Johns counties. MrClearCarwash.com says it is coming soon to Orange Park in Clay County and to the U.S. 1/Palencia area in St. Augustine on St. Johns County. Franklin Street Director of Retail...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
ESPN 690

Low humidity, dry for back to school

Jacksonville, Fl — The rush back to school in Duval County, and throughout NE Florida, will be dry and comfortably cool. Action News Jax Meteorologist Corey Simma says it will be a little bit hotter this afternoon versus Sunday, but we will still enjoy lower humidity. Highs over the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Saint Johns County, FL
Education
City
Jacksonville, FL
County
Saint Johns County, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Six Jacksonville day trips

One of the most underrated things about Florida is its abundance of natural springs. Jacksonville is within a one- to two-hour drive of some of the most beautiful springs in the state. One of the easiest to visit is Alexander Springs, part of the Ocala National Forest. Alexander Springs is...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

Careathon 2022: Thank you, NE Florida!

Jacksonville, Fl — It started with a single phone call moments after 5 am on Friday. A generous individual made a donation to the Child Cancer Fund. With that, the 8th annual Careathon was off and running. More than 13 hours later and after hearing dozens upon dozens of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New School#Heavy Traffic#Highschool#Action News Jax#Beachside High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
Alina Andras

Three Great Burger Places in Florida

What's your favorite comfort food? Is it a nice burger and some crispy fries on the side? If that's the correct answer then you are in luck because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some really good burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. While it's true that it's not healthy to eat burgers on a daily basis, it's more than fine to have them from time to time. It's all about balance after all. Are you curious to see what burger places in Florida made it on the list? Here they are:
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

FBI reveals nationwide human trafficking sting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The FBI announced the results of a nationwide human trafficking sting Monday. News 13 first reported on the sting last week. The FBI said that Operation Cross Country 2022 resulted in 84 minor victims being located, 37 missing children being located, and 141 adult victims being located. They added that […]
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police: Man arrested after police chase, attempting to crash into detective, sentenced for violent crimes

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. A man who led police on a chase through St. Johns County, allegedly driving the wrong way on the highway and attempting to crash head-on into a detective's vehicle, has been sentenced to 18 years in Florida State Prison for violent crimes, police said.
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL
ESPN 690

ESPN 690

Jacksonville, FL
911
Followers
3K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 690 is Jacksonville's home for ESPN sports radio, WOKV-AM.

 https://www.espn690.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy