Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
The Daily Aubrey-Maturin: The Letter of Marque (Book 12), Chapters 7-9 (pg. 4043-4131)
As successful as the action against the Diane was — five ships captured, though the main enemy agent was able to slip away — Jack’s been wounded, including taking a bullet to the small of his back. Fortunately for him, it missed all critical bones and nerves, and Maturin’s able to pluck it out cleanly.
Refinery29
Period Romance Eiffel Is No ‘French Titanic’ & That’s For The Best
The image of blue-lipped Jack and Rose, near-frozen and struggling to balance on one piece of driftwood that – let’s be honest – 100% could have fit them both, is seared into our memories and hearts forever. It’s history. It’s pop culture canon. It will always be the moment. So understandably, for financial reasons, it wouldn’t be the worst idea in the world to attempt to replicate some of the commercial success of James Cameron’s multiple Oscar-winning Titanic. The producers of period romance Eiffel reportedly have high hopes of doing just that. But is Eiffel the 'French Titanic'? There are steamy parallels in the plot, yes. But Sex Education’s Emma Mackey feels wasted as a 19th century manic pixie dream girl/one-dimensional muse behind one of the biggest architectural feats of the modern world.
Far from the Madding Crowd: Students warned of ‘upsetting scenes’ in Thomas Hardy novel
Students at the University of Warwick are being given content warnings about potentially “upsetting scenes” in Thomas Hardy’s Far from the Madding Crowd.Released in 1874, the novel is set in the rural south-west of England and tells the story of a young woman, Bathsheba Everdene, living in the fictional countryside village of Wessex.The novel is famed for its descriptions of agricultural life, including the graphic deaths of many animals. In one scene, a sheepdog drives an entire herd of sheep off a cliff.Far from the Madding Crowd is taught as part of the English Literature course at Warwick, with...
SB Nation
Fan Letters: Steve Davison – Why have you let our club become a complete shambles off the field?
I have bought 2x2 tickets for the upcoming Sheffield United and Stoke City away games - I have the rows and seat numbers confirmed. The tickets have still not arrived, bought 10 days and 6 days ago. (Other friends have received their tickets!) All tickets have gone through on my...
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch
We’ve had this one marked on the calendar since the schedule was released this summer, and it’s a safe bet Tottenham Hotspur did the same. Spurs head to west London today to take on hated rival Chelsea. We don’t need to tell you how much this rivalry has ramped up in the past several seasons, especially if you’ve hung around this site for a long enough time. Spurs don’t like Chelsea and vice versa. Last season, Chelsea went four for four against Spurs, but things are different now. Spurs faced them at the absolute worst times: When Nunoball was already failing and then when Antonio Conte was still figuring out the squad in January.
An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II: Book III, Chapter IV.
1. Names of simple Ideas, Modes, and Substances, have each something peculiar. Though all words, as I have shown, signify nothing immediately but the ideas in the mind of the speaker; yet, upon a nearer survey, we shall find the names of SIMPLE IDEAS, MIXED MODES (under which I comprise RELATIONS too), and NATURAL SUBSTANCES, have each of them something peculiar and different from the other. For example:— 2. First, Names of simple Ideas, and of Substances intimate real Existence. First, the names of SIMPLE IDEAS and SUBSTANCES, with the abstract ideas in the mind which they immediately signify, intimate also some real existence, from which was derived their original pattern. But the names of MIXED MODES terminate in the idea that is in the mind, and lead not the thoughts any further; as we shall see more at large in the following chapter. 3. Secondly, Names of simple Ideas and Modes signify always both real and nominal Essences. Secondly, The names of simple ideas and modes signify always the real as well as nominal essence of their species. But the names of natural substances signify rarely, if ever, anything but barely the nominal essences of those species; as we shall show in the chapter that treats of the names of substances in particular.
SB Nation
Liverpool U21s Earn Late Draw With Brighton In Premier League 2 Play
The Liverpool U21 team earned their first point of the Premier League 2 season, clawing back a late goal to earn a 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion. Barry Lewtas’ side, which dropped a 3-0 result to Manchester City in their opening match last season, looked destined for their second consecutive loss after conceding in the 86th minute. The young Reds, however, didn’t quit, and left back Luke Chambers cut a ball back into the box for Layton Stewart to bury in the 89th minute.
SB Nation
West Ham in talks with Chelsea for Emerson Palmieri, submit £13m bid — reports
Emerson Palmieri’s expected departure from Chelsea is still expected to be happening, and contrary to expectations, he may not be heading back to the Serie A, as often rumored. Instead, he could be staying a little bit closer, which is both good and bad: bad because he will stay in the league, good because we just might be able to avoid another loan situation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
Jordan Henderson Believes that the Events in Paris Should Be a ‘Watershed’ Moment
In his programme notes ahead of the first home game of the season against Crystal Palace, captain Jordan Henderson said that team spirit and positive culture will be needed to propel the Reds along this season. And this must extend to the fans as well. In particular he brought up...
UEFA・
SB Nation
Monday August 15th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
That’s My Club: Blue Moon Dallas
Oh what a time to be a Manchester City supporter. This club that has gone through the lowest of the lows in their history are now among the finest in the world, and have been for quite a few years. It’s not always easy for those of us who live...
SB Nation
Lasses Fan Focus: Forest fan Ryan looks ahead to Sunderland friendly today
Roker Report: Thanks for speaking with us, Ryan. How long have you been following Nottingham Forest Women and what first got you into following the side?. Ryan Johnstone: I have been supporting forest women for years now and for me it’s the best choice I made - it’s brilliant to go support the team at Eastwood and the away games I can go to.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fiction: An Account of a Journey. “Inspiring Kids Story.”
A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.
Top Book Boyfriends
These are my top book boyfriends, not really in any particular order. This article has not been reviewed by Odyssey HQ and solely reflects the ideas and opinions of the creator. With the end of August approaching more quickly than many of us would like, the preparation for school is...
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Monday, August 15
Good morning everyone. Will we ever have a Mingus Monday again?. Of course we’re having an Antonio Conte hoddle today! Why wouldn’t we? Did you watch yesterday’s match? Your hoddler-in-chief lost his voice from shouting after that second Spurs goal. I used to hate Antonio Conte. And...
SB Nation
Fan Letters: Some Sunderland fans can’t to get into the ground due to ticketing issues!
I know you’re printing many stories about the customer service issue. Please, please print this. Myself and my now 14 year old son have had a season ticket in the east stand and a car parking bay and have done so for a number of years. Through thick and thin?
SB Nation
Editorial: Sunderland fans look to you to sort these problems, Mr Davison. It’s time to act!
The last few days have got us properly riled and a bit emotional because of the good people that have been let down by our club. There are a growing number of personal stories landing in our inbox, and that we’re seeing on social media. These are stories of...
SB Nation
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch
Liverpool will try to bounce back after a disappointing opening day draw away to Fulham. Thankfully the lads are back in the safe confines of Anfield, although they’ll be up against a tricky Crystal Palace side who looked good in the opening weekend against Arsenal despite losing 2-0. Regardless,...
SB Nation
Juventus ‘ready to step up pursuit’ of Jorginho, again — report
The idea of Jorginho returning to Italy is never far from the rumor mill’s mind — and Jorginho’s agent has done a good job in ensuring that stays the case — and with a few weeks to go still in the summer transfer window, it looks like we might get another round of such stories.
SB Nation
Aston Villa 2-1 Everton: Live Blog | Digne own goal gives Blues life
90+7’ - Gordon shot blocked, another shot, saved. Argh!. 90+5’ - A bunch of injuries and three subs for Villa means we’re going to have more than five minutes added on. Everton go forward again, Dele plays the ball on and Onana sliding in for a shot, Chambers and Martinez do enough to block it for a corner! Oh wow, he almost had the equalizer there.
Comments / 0