A League of Their Own season 2 potential release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything you need to know

‘The Great American Recipe’ Season 2 Gets Summer 2023 Release Date From PBS (TV News Roundup)
Season 2 of the cooking competition series “The Great American Recipe” is set to premiere in Summer 2023, PBS announced Monday. The programmer also announced that Silvia Martinez, a home cook from California, won the series’ first season. “The Great American Recipe” celebrates the multiculturalism that makes American food unique and iconic. The second season will once again give home cooks from around the country another opportunity to showcase their beloved signature dishes. Alejandro Ramos will once again serve as host, and chefs Leah Cohen, Tiffany Derry and Graham Elliot will return as judges. Production for Season 2 of the series, which is co-produced by VPM and Objective Media Group America, is scheduled...
Everything You Need To Know About House Targaryen Before Watching HBO's "House Of The Dragon"
They will take what is theirs with fire and blood.
John Wick 4 will be the longest movie of the series
John Wick 4 is set to be the action-thriller franchise's longest entry yet. Returning director Chad Stahelski confirmed as much during a recent chat with Collider, meaning the latest neon-soaked Keanu Reeves punch-up clocks in at 132 minutes, at the very least. 2019's third movie Parabellum, which will now hold...
The Big Bang Theory and Jurassic World star lands next lead movie role
The Big Bang Theory regular Lauren Lapkus will lead the new postpartum depression comedy Another Happy Day. It's written and directed by debutant Nora Fiffer and is already shooting (via Deadline). Loosely inspired by the filmmaker's own experiences, Another Happy Day sees Lapkus in the role of Joanna, a nutcase...
The "Never Have I Ever" Cast Took A Costar Test, And They're Truly The Best On-Screen Love Triangle Ever
Never have I ever...loved a cast so much!
Guardians of the Galaxy's Holiday Special will fill in timeline gaps
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set to be a standalone story, but as many fans have suspected, there will be a nod or two to the upcoming third movie. As Marvel fans continue to wait (im)patiently for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, writer and director James Gunn has confirmed where the upcoming Holiday Special will fit into the overall Guardians timeline.
Stranger Things star lands next movie role
Stranger Things season four newcomer Jamie Campbell Bower has landed his latest movie role after chilling fans as the villainous Vecna in the hit Netflix series. As Stranger Things fans now look ahead to the show's upcoming fifth and final season, Jamie Campbell Bower has turned his attention to the big screen, joining historical epic Horizon.
Please keep EastEnders weekly box set release on BBC IPlayer
People's viewing habits are changing and it's more convenience I think. I've got used to watching EastEnders all in one go for the past eight weeks. It will feel strange going back to normal next week. They will change it again later this year for the World Cup so may as well make this a permanent fix. If not a weekly release definitely a daily drop. I know people will argue that it takes away from cliffhangers at the end of each episode and how will they control spoilers? but times is changing the way we watch TV. People likes watching more than less these days. The way I see it box sets is just like watching the omnibus but instead you are streaming the episodes at the start of the week ahead of TV broadcast. It's the future of television nobody cannot deny that. I rackon Emmerdale and Coronation Street may premiere episodes weekly or daily on their new streaming service ITVX later this year but I could be wrong. Hollyoaks has premiere episodes on All 4 the morning ahead of that day’s E4 broadcast and the follow evening Channel 4 airing from March this year. Hollyoaks could still do more by releasing a week's worth of episodes every Friday for all of Channel 4 airings for the week ahead. I'm saying people likes watching at their own leisure instead of waiting on TV schedules.
EE- Is block storytelling becoming an issue again?
Long term viewers will remember how things were in the early 2010s where storylines would start and then characters would disappear for weeks and their story would nor progress. It's something that gradually improved over time but is it me or is this happening again? Haven't seen much of Mick,...
Poldark's Aidan Turner stars in first look trailer for ITV's The Suspect
ITV have released a first look trailer for new thriller The Suspect starring Poldark's Aidan Turner. The Suspect will star Aidan Turner alongside Shaun Parkes, Anjli Mohindra, Camilla Beeput, Adam James and Sian Clifford. In the trailer (which you can watch below), a bearded Turner can be seen trying to...
The Boys releases unseen footage of Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy
The Boys season 3 spoilers follow. The Boys season 3 saw the arrival of Supernatural star Jensen Ackles as America's first superhero, Soldier Boy, who certainly shook things up. A lot of Soldier Boy's backstory was filled in by commercials and clips of films from before he was captured by...
EastEnders star Sid Owen to reprise role as Ricky Butcher
EastEnders star Sid Owen is making a return to the show after 10 years away from his role as Ricky Butcher. The actor will be back on screen later this year as part of a huge autumn and winter season for the BBC soap. Ricky was last seen on the...
The Sandman star praises "badass" Indiana Jones 5
The Sandman star Boyd Holbrook has opened up on starring on the upcoming "badass" chapter in the Indiana Jones franchise. Indiana Jones 5 will see the return of Harrison Ford in the iconic role of the archaeo-star 15 years after Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was released in cinemas.
John Carpenter says Halloween Ends probably won't be the end of the series
John Carpenter has predicted that Halloween Ends might not be the last fans will see of Michael Myers. The legendary horror director, who directed the original 1978's Halloween, serves as executive producer and composer on the thirteenth Halloween movie. "If the movie makes money, I don't believe it's the end,"...
Captain America star lands next movie role
Captain America: Civil War star Daniel Brühl is set to star in the new Warhol and Basquiat movie The Collaboration. Starring Paul Bettany as Andy Warhol and Jeremy Pope as Jean-Michel Basquiat, Brühl will play art dealer and gallerist Bruno Bischofberger. (via Deadline) Set in New...
Marriage ending explained – What happened to Ian and Emma?
Ian and Emma’s complicated but simple life is put under the spotlight for a fortnight in this four-part BBC special. After 27 years together, what else is there to talk about? Actually, a whole lot, especially as life continues to throw curveballs at them. So what exactly happened and...
the full line up - how many do you know?
I may /may not watch will decide nearer the time..but my favs are Will and james. The only ones I'd never heard of before are Molly, Hamza and Tyler. I have heard of another 3 (Molly, Richie, Tony) Not heard of the other two (Tyler, Hamza) 13. Didn't know Tyler...
Doctor Who Documentary Coming to Uk
"The documentary, directed by Vanessa Yuille, tells the story of the infamous 1996 Doctor Who film which was made during a gap in the TV series." https://www.digitalspy.com/movies/a40887360/doctor-who-movie-uk-release-date/. Posts: 2,738. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 14/08/22 - 06:17 #2. god awful film that felt like a total disconnect. Posts: 2,624. Forum Member.
She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany announces marriage to Locke & Key star
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's Tatiana Maslany tied the knot during the pandemic. Joining The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this week to promote her upcoming green-skinned Disney+ series, she recalled her and Brendan Hines's special day. "There's certain things you wanna kind of keep private, and we felt like you...
