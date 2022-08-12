Read full article on original website
Related
NME
NIKI’s short film ‘But I’m Letting Go’ to stream on Amazon Prime
NIKI’s recently-premiered short film, ‘But I’m Letting Go’, will soon be streaming on Amazon Prime. The Indonesian singer-songwriter recently took to Instagram to announce that the short film, which coincides with the release of her newly released sophomore album ‘Nicole’, will be shortly released on the e-commerce giant’s streaming platform this Thursday (18 August).
NME
Kula Shaker announce one-off London show for December
Kula Shaker have announced details of a one-off show in London that they’ll play in December. With the gig, the four-piece will cap off a year in which they released their most recent album ‘1st Congregational Church of Eternal Love and Free Hugs’ and returned to touring for the first time since 2016.
NME
(G)I-DLE’s Shuhua briefly collapses onstage during Mexico City concert
(G)I-DLE member Shuhua briefly collapsed on stage mid-performance at the girl group’s recent Mexico City concert. On August 12, the five-member act performed in the Mexican capital as part of the South American leg of their ongoing ‘Just Me ( )I-DLE’ world tour. As seen in a video shared by media personality Pamela Lima on Twitter, the idol suddenly hunched over during the final chorus of ‘My Bag’ before sitting down on stage. Although Shuhua appeared to wave off her bandmates as she began to get up, member Yuqi quickly helped her backstage, leaving the remaining members of (G)I-DLE to wrap up the song.
NME
Central Cee announces first-ever Australian headline shows
Central Cee has announced two headline shows along the Australian east coast, tying in with his debut appearance in the country for this year’s Listen Out festival. The London-native rapper will perform at Melbourne’s Forum Theatre on Thursday September 22, a day before he plays that city’s edition of Listen Out alongside Trippie Redd, Roddy Rich, Disclosure, Tove Lo, bbno$ and more. Similarly preluding the Sydney edition of Listen Out (slated for Saturday October 1), Cee will play his own show at the Enmore Theatre on Wednesday September 28.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Zealand welcomes back first cruise ship since COVID hit
New Zealand on Friday welcomed the first cruise ship to return since the coronavirus pandemic began, signaling a long-sought return to normalcy for the nation's tourism industry.New Zealand closed its borders in early 2020 as it sought at first to eliminate COVID-19 entirely and then later to control its spread. Although the country reopened its borders to most tourists arriving by plane in May, it wasn't until two weeks ago that it lifted all remaining restrictions, including those on maritime arrivals.Many in the cruise industry question why it took so long. The end of restrictions allowed Carnival Australia's Pacific...
NME
Beyoncé hints at ‘Renaissance’ visuals in new “teaser” video for ‘I’m That Girl’
Beyoncé has shared a second preview for the visual element to her latest album, ‘Renaissance’, dropping a teaser for its opening track, ‘I’m That Girl’. Much like last week’s “cliquebait” video for ‘Break My Soul’, the new clip features shots of Bey in highly stylised and visually compelling outfits, surrounded by fittingly lavish set pieces. This one offers a little more content, though – while the ‘Break My Soul’ clip ran for less than 40 seconds before cutting to a black screen, the visual part of the clip for ‘I’m That Girl’ runs for just under two minutes.
NME
J-pop group JO1 pull out of KCON LA due to COVID-19
The Japanese pop group JO1 have pulled out of this weekend’s KCON LA due to COVID-19. Five of the J-pop group’s 11 members have tested positive for the coronavirus, the group’s agency Lapone Entertainment revealed in a statement on its website on August 15. As a result JO1 will not appear at KCON LA, the K-pop festival and convention marking its 10th anniversary in Los Angeles this weekend.
Couple Tracking Lost Luggage's Journey With Apple AirTag Wows Viewers
"The luggage had its own vacation," said one commenter on the viral TikTok video.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Simon Calder answers 13 travel questions including when to arrive at the airport and when to book flights
When to book flights for 2023?Q: Looking to go to Colombia in February 2023, travelling independently. When would you advise to book flights? Also any recommendations?“Coopon”A: Delighted to hear you are heading for the big, friendly nation of Colombia – which encapsulates many of the wonders of South America better than any other.In terms of flights: the excellent nonstop link from London Heathrow to Bogota, the Colombian capital, is likely to be much more expensive than connecting alternatives. Also, I advise you not to start in Bogota, and so an “open jaw” itinerary will be preferable anyway: out to Cartagena,...
Comments / 0