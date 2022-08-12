Read full article on original website
Celebrity Gogglebox star explains why he turned down Strictly Come Dancing offer
Celebrity Gogglebox favourite and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth has confirmed that he's been asked to take part in Strictly Come Dancing in the past – and he's also confirmed that he'll never say yes. With the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 line-up now complete, Gyles has revealed why fans will never...
Please keep EastEnders weekly box set release on BBC IPlayer
People's viewing habits are changing and it's more convenience I think. I've got used to watching EastEnders all in one go for the past eight weeks. It will feel strange going back to normal next week. They will change it again later this year for the World Cup so may as well make this a permanent fix. If not a weekly release definitely a daily drop. I know people will argue that it takes away from cliffhangers at the end of each episode and how will they control spoilers? but times is changing the way we watch TV. People likes watching more than less these days. The way I see it box sets is just like watching the omnibus but instead you are streaming the episodes at the start of the week ahead of TV broadcast. It's the future of television nobody cannot deny that. I rackon Emmerdale and Coronation Street may premiere episodes weekly or daily on their new streaming service ITVX later this year but I could be wrong. Hollyoaks has premiere episodes on All 4 the morning ahead of that day’s E4 broadcast and the follow evening Channel 4 airing from March this year. Hollyoaks could still do more by releasing a week's worth of episodes every Friday for all of Channel 4 airings for the week ahead. I'm saying people likes watching at their own leisure instead of waiting on TV schedules.
Upcoming EastEnders Storylines (possible spoilers)
Walford weddings rarely run smoothly. But when you've got the grooms ex-wife simpering in the background and the brides ex-husband turning up its certainly got the potential of being an event we will remember in years to come. A showdown between the Slaters and the Mitchells would be quite something.
EastEnders reveals Lewis Butler's fate in shock revenge story
Note: The following article contains discussion of sexual misconduct that some readers may find upsetting. EastEnders spoilers follow from this week's episodes, which are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer but haven't yet aired on TV. EastEnders has revealed Lewis Butler's fate, after Sam and Phil's shocking revenge plan.
the full line up - how many do you know?
I may /may not watch will decide nearer the time..but my favs are Will and james. The only ones I'd never heard of before are Molly, Hamza and Tyler. I have heard of another 3 (Molly, Richie, Tony) Not heard of the other two (Tyler, Hamza) 13. Didn't know Tyler...
The Big Bang Theory and Jurassic World star lands next lead movie role
The Big Bang Theory regular Lauren Lapkus will lead the new postpartum depression comedy Another Happy Day. It's written and directed by debutant Nora Fiffer and is already shooting (via Deadline). Loosely inspired by the filmmaker's own experiences, Another Happy Day sees Lapkus in the role of Joanna, a nutcase...
Coronation Street Returning Character?
Https://www.thesun.ie/tv/9248580/coronation-street-gabrielle-glaister-return/amp/. https://www.thesun.ie/tv/9248580/coronation-street-gabrielle-glaister-return/amp/. If ever there was a return that wasn’t needed it’s Debs. Posts: 213,549. Forum Member. ✭✭✭✭✭. 14/08/22 - 12:01 #3. To me Gabrielle Glaister will always be Patricia Farnham off Brookside. Posts: 8,374. Forum Member. ✭. 14/08/22 - 12:14 #4. So random! She wasn’t...
EastEnders teases Phil and Sam Mitchell trouble as Lewis escapes
The following article contains discussion of sexual assault that some readers may find upsetting. EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has offered a new look at Phil and Sam Mitchell's revenge plot going wrong. First-look photos show a disastrous turn of events for the Mitchells in Tuesday's (August 16) episode, when they...
CS Ian McLeod Is Reliving The 90s again
First Sharon Gaskell last year. Then Spider, Stephen , Wendy and now Debs Bronlow. Hopefully he will bring back Janice and Les next. First Sharon Gaskell last year. Then Spider, Stephen , Wendy and now Debs Bronlow. Hopefully he will bring back Janice and Les next. All characters from different...
Strictly Come Dancing completes line-up with 15th contestant
Strictly Come Dancing's line-up for 2022 is now complete!. The show announced the 15th contestant taking part when the dancing competition returns in the Autumn will be TV and radio broadcaster Helen Skelton. Speaking of donning dancing shoes in a bid to win the coveted glitterball trophy, she said: "I'm...
EastEnders stars Max Bowden and Shona McGarty fuel romance rumours with new Instagram posts
EastEnders' Shona McGarty and Max Bowden have fuelled romance rumours after they attended a music festival together. On Instagram, McGarty shared snaps of her, Bowden and some friends attending the House and Classics Festival in Essex this past weekend. The two soap actors appear together in a few shots, with...
SORAS'ed characters in British sitcoms
The only obvious one I can think of is Kenzo from My Family (as Janey was pregnant with him at Christmas 2002, he celebrates his 3rd birthday at Christmas 2005 - despite the fact he was born nowhere near Christmas and in the 2008 Christmas special, he mentions that he is 7), but arw there any other sitcom characters who have been SORAS'ed? I remember Not Going Out did the same with Lee and Lucy's oldest child (whose name I've forgotten) as well.
Unpopular soap couples that you liked
Emmerdale Laurel & Marlon - Obviously Ashley was the love of her life but I thought Marlon was a fantastic and supporting husband to Laurel. EastEnders Kush & Denise - I definitely preferred the Whitney dynamic but it was all too rushed. I like how Kush & Denise never spoke badly about each other and just both decided that they fell out in love but remained friends afterwards.
The "Never Have I Ever" Cast Took A Costar Test, And They're Truly The Best On-Screen Love Triangle Ever
Never have I ever...loved a cast so much!
Will there be an ITV Super Soap week this year
As we know Emmerdale is doing a storm for their 50th anniversary celebrations, but do we know if Corrie has anything in the pipeline for October? Or will it just be normal in Corrie with characters doing their everyday lives?. Posts: 4,462. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 14/08/22 - 22:57 #2.
When would you have ended Coronation Street?
If you had the choice to end the show at any period, when would it be? For me probably 1984. It seemed the end of the original "Classic Corrie" that began in 1960. 1983-1984 saw the departures of a large chunk of the cast, including Len Fairclough, Annie Walker, Bert Tilsley, Fred Gee, Stan Ogden, Elsie Tanner and Albert Tatlock. Linda Cheveski and Billy Walker also returned for this year but departed not long afterwards.
BBC regions opting out
At 7pm on monday night for a local programme in their area,a very idea,although I have not seen anything mentioned before. There have been an increasing number of regional variations on BBC One recently. I noticed last Thursday the northern regions broadcast a repeat of Yorkshire Firefighters instead of the Tom Daley documentary that was shown elsewhere. There were some variations on Friday night too.
EastEnders star Sid Owen to reprise role as Ricky Butcher
EastEnders star Sid Owen is making a return to the show after 10 years away from his role as Ricky Butcher. The actor will be back on screen later this year as part of a huge autumn and winter season for the BBC soap. Ricky was last seen on the...
Emmerdale's Manpreet suspects Naomi over Charles injury
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Manpreet suspects Naomi is responsible for Charles's injury in the latest Emmerdale episode. Monday's (August 15th) episode opened with Manpreet trying to comfort Charles over his row with Naomi for spending time with Ethan rather than him. "She's clearly troubled," Manpreet insisted, with Charles countering: "I can't...
Hollyoaks' Eric Foster caught out by Tony in stalking story
Hollyoaks creep Eric Foster has been caught red-handed by Tony Hutchinson tonight (August 15). Last week, fans of the soap witnessed Eric unmask himself as Cindy Cunningham's terroriser in front of an online community - having broken into her house earlier that night. And his stalking only continued in the...
