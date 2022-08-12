Read full article on original website
Related
Toddler Bites Snake to Death after It Sunk Its Fangs into Her Lip
A 2-year-old girl from Turkey killed a 20-inch serpent who was attacking her.
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
Horrified guests watch on as killer whales attack each other at SeaWorld and 'blood soaks water'
Shocking footage has been shared showing the moment killer whales appear to attack each other at SeaWorld. Watch below:. A visitor captured the terrifying video during a visit to the park in San Diego. In the clip, which has been shared on social media by the animal rights group PETA,...
natureworldnews.com
Locals Capture 26-Foot Monster Crocodile That Ate Fisherman Alive After a Three-Day Hunt in Indonesia
A 26-foot crocodile was captured by locals in Indonesia after it ate a fisherman alive last week. The villagers found the remains of 45-year-old Samul Bahri from the crocodile's stomach. In a case of an unprovoked attack, it has been reported that the wild animal stalked the fisherman first before...
PETS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video Catches Moment Family Drives Off Cliff by Popular Russian Destination
The family's bodies were recovered by police following the fatal plunge.
A mysterious metallic orb that might hold valuable information was found In Mexico
Could it be the second Utah monolith case?
The Lapedo Child had the chin and arms of a human but the jaw and build were Neanderthal
Reconstruction of a Homo neanderthalensis faceCredit: Guérin Nicolas ; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Lapedo Child (also called the Lagar Velho boy) was first discovered in Portugal in 1998. It was the first Ice Age burial that was discovered in the Iberian Peninsula. Its skeleton was recovered largely intact in the Lagar Velho rock shelter in Leiria, Portugal.
A passenger was fined $1,874 after an airport security dog sniffed out two McMuffins in their luggage
An airline passenger arrived at an Australian airport with undeclared food, and officials weren’t lovin’ it. A detector dog sniffed out the breach in biosecurity last week after a passenger traveling from Indonesia snuck a McDonald's meal on a flight to Darwin International Airport in Australia. The airport’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
“Incredibly Rare”: A Mysterious Creature Spotted in Deep Sea “Gobsmacked” Scientists
The monster was initially thought to be a mystery jellyfish known as Chirodectes maculatus, according to Dr. Lisa-ann Gershwin of the Australian Marine Stinger Advisory Services. A strange-looking species that could be a new species of jellyfish was recently discovered off the coast of Papua New Guinea. Dorian Borcherds, the...
Food blogger who illegally cooked and ate great white shark on live stream faces up to 10 years in prison
A FOOD blogger faces up to five years in prison after illegally cooking and eating a protected great white shark. The Chinese food vlogger, known online as Tizi, posted the viral video of herself tucking into the barbecued flesh of the shark, which cops believe she bought illegally. "It may...
Nazi condoms discovered amongst artefacts on sunken U-boat
A hoard of Nazi artefacts, including cigarettes, condoms, encoded messages and even the only known copy of a memo announcing the death of Adolph Hitler, has been uncovered on a U-boat almost 80-years after it was sunk. U-boat 534 was sunk by the RAF off coast of a Danish island...
Glaciers in Switzerland melted so much that they revealed 2 long-lost bodies and a plane wreck from 1968
As the world warms due to climate change, glaciers in the Swiss Alps are thawing, especially in the summer.
Intoxicated bear rescued after eating hallucinogenic honey in Turkey
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Officials in Turkey said a young brown bear was rescued after being found disoriented and intoxicated from consuming a large amount of hallucinogenic honey. The Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry said the bear was found disoriented in Duzce Province on Thursday and was captured by wildlife officials.
A US carrier and a pair of ships carrying F-35 stealth fighters are operating near Taiwan amid Chinese warnings: report
The ships are conducting normal operations but could linger in the area should a need arise, a senior defense official told USNI News.
Cursed cruise ship where 120 passengers tested positive for COVID-19, now is facing 20-foot waves and brutal wind, stranding it off Australia
A Coral Princess cruise ship with more than 2,000 passengers onboard is stranded at sea. Strong winds and 20-foot waves are preventing the ship from safely docking in Australia, per reports. This isn't the ship's only challenge in recent days. Last week, it reported 120 cases of COVID-19 onboard.
I'm an American who's lived in South Korea for 9 years. Here are 9 things I don't miss about the US.
When I moved to Asia, I left behind pricey doctor appointments, tipping rules, and in-unit laundry. Almost 10 years later, I still don't miss them.
Biker killed in freak accident after throat slit by glass-coated kite string
A biker in India died after his throat was slit by a glass-coated kite string while he was on his way to his sister’s home to celebrate the Hindu festival of Rakhi. The Delhi-based man, Vipin Kumar, 35, was on his way to his sister’s house on Thursday when a sharp string — commonly known as the Chinese synthetic manja — struck his neck.Kumar was driving his motorcycle on the Shastri Park flyover when the incident took place. Soon after he was struck, his wife got him to the trauma centre at Civil Lines where the doctors declared him dead...
Photos Show Rare White Newborn Baby Elephant With 'Pearly' Eyes
Pictures show the extremely rare elephant living happily with its mother in Myanmar.
Couple Catches Some Kind Of Weird Donkey-Toothed Fish On Vacation In Mexico
It’s no secret that there are some weird lookin’, and even terrifying creatures that live at the depths of the ocean. Seriously, when you’re fishing out there, you never know what in the world might be on the end of that line. Just like this ugly thing,...
Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home
A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
Comments / 2