A biker in India died after his throat was slit by a glass-coated kite string while he was on his way to his sister’s home to celebrate the Hindu festival of Rakhi. The Delhi-based man, Vipin Kumar, 35, was on his way to his sister’s house on Thursday when a sharp string — commonly known as the Chinese synthetic manja — struck his neck.Kumar was driving his motorcycle on the Shastri Park flyover when the incident took place. Soon after he was struck, his wife got him to the trauma centre at Civil Lines where the doctors declared him dead...

ACCIDENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO