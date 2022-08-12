ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nazi condoms discovered amongst artefacts on sunken U-boat

A hoard of Nazi artefacts, including cigarettes, condoms, encoded messages and even the only known copy of a memo announcing the death of Adolph Hitler, has been uncovered on a U-boat almost 80-years after it was sunk. U-boat 534 was sunk by the RAF off coast of a Danish island...
UPI News

Intoxicated bear rescued after eating hallucinogenic honey in Turkey

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Officials in Turkey said a young brown bear was rescued after being found disoriented and intoxicated from consuming a large amount of hallucinogenic honey. The Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry said the bear was found disoriented in Duzce Province on Thursday and was captured by wildlife officials.
The Independent

Biker killed in freak accident after throat slit by glass-coated kite string

A biker in India died after his throat was slit by a glass-coated kite string while he was on his way to his sister’s home to celebrate the Hindu festival of Rakhi. The Delhi-based man, Vipin Kumar, 35, was on his way to his sister’s house on Thursday when a sharp string — commonly known as the Chinese synthetic manja — struck his neck.Kumar was driving his motorcycle on the Shastri Park flyover when the incident took place. Soon after he was struck, his wife got him to the trauma centre at Civil Lines where the doctors declared him dead...
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
