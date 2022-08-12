ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Clemente, CA

southocbeaches.com

Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Guide Sunday August 14 2022

Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Sunday August 14 2022. Laguna Beach Festival of Arts features Art/Live Music/Art Demos/Special Events. The Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Summer 2022 Guide. The Festival of the Arts (FOA) is celebrating 90 years as one of the most highly acclaimed juried fine art shows.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
southocbeaches.com

San Clemente Blood Drive Guide Monday August 15 2022

San Clemente Blood Drive Monday August 15 2022. South Orange County Blood Drive Guide For August 2022. Monday August 15 2022: San Clemente at 1:00pm-7:00pm. Baha'is of San Clemente is located at 3316 Avenida Del Presidente. American Red Cross Blood Drives in South Orange County Beaches in August 2022.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
southocbeaches.com

San Clemente Cars & Coffee Saturday August 13 2022

San Clemente Cars & Coffee Saturday August 13 2022. San Clemente's Cars & Coffee is Saturday mornings in 2022. IMPORTANT REMINDER: Please, leave quietly, following speed laws. Most importantly: on Av Vista Hermosa and on the 5 freeway. South OC Cars and Coffee is a weekly event from 9:00am...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
southocbeaches.com

San Clemente Farmers Market Sunday August 14 2022

San Clemente Farmers Market Sunday August 14 2022. The City of #SanClemente weekly #FarmersMarket is on Sundays in 2022. Relocated to San Clemente Community Center/San Clemente Library Parking Lot. (100 North Calle Seville) Community Center Restrooms will Be Open.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
enjoyorangecounty.com

southocbeaches.com

Orange County Great Park Farmers Market Sunday August 14 2022

Orange County Great Park Farmers Market in Irvine on Sunday August 14 2022. Orange County Great Park is Open 10:00am-2:00pm Every Sunday. South County Crafters are featured on the second Sunday of each month at the OC Great Park Farmers Market!. Orange County Great Park is located at 8000 Great...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
southocbeaches.com

Ladera Ranch Farmers Market Sunday August 14 2022

Ladera Ranch Farmers Market Sunday August 14 2022. Ladera Ranch Farmers Market is at 9:00am-1:00pm at Founders Park. Knife Sharpening (2nd and 4th Sundays) Ladera Ranch Founders Park is located at 28275 Avendale Blvd.
LADERA RANCH, CA
